Marcos Roberto Macenski

Trader Macenski

Marcos Roberto Macenski
1 comentario
Fiabilidad
9 semanas
3 / 3.3K USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 106%
HantecMarkets-MT5
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
102
Transacciones Rentables:
73 (71.56%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
29 (28.43%)
Mejor transacción:
44.18 USD
Peor transacción:
-31.86 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
886.72 USD (77 622 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-367.25 USD (19 801 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
29 (305.59 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
305.59 USD (29)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.45
Actividad comercial:
8.15%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.77%
Último trade:
5 días
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 hora
Factor de Recuperación:
2.28
Transacciones Largas:
58 (56.86%)
Transacciones Cortas:
44 (43.14%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.41
Beneficio Esperado:
5.09 USD
Beneficio medio:
12.15 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-12.66 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-212.83 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-212.83 USD (14)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.38%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
228.30 USD (21.79%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
19.39% (228.30 USD)
De fondos:
6.46% (35.02 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 519
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 58K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +44.18 USD
Peor transacción: -32 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 29
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 14
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +305.59 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -212.83 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "HantecMarkets-MT5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
DooTechnology-Live
0.16 × 68
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.23 × 43
Tickmill-Live
1.04 × 26
Signal Description

I trade XAU/USD exclusively, using a probability-based approach focused on price behavior, identification of key zones, trends, support and resistance levels.

My strategy follows a clear and well-defined set of rules, with objective entries and a fully calculated risk management, always prioritizing discipline and precise execution.

I work with an aggressive but controlled risk management, applying on my own account a maximum daily loss limit of up to 10%.
It is important to note that this percentage refers to my trading account. For subscribers, the actual risk depends directly on the account size, due to the minimum lot size (0.01) of XAU/USD.

📌 Recommended minimum deposit: USD 1,000
Accounts below this amount may experience significantly higher risk fluctuations, as the minimum lot size does not allow perfect risk proportionality on smaller accounts.

⚠️ Warning: This signal is not recommended for small accounts, since the minimum lot size of XAU/USD can result in high percentage losses during negative days.

Despite using an aggressive risk approach, my focus is consistency over the medium and long term, supported by a high average return per trade and the fact that losing days are statistically rare within my methodology.

This signal is based on real trading, with full transparency and a public trading history.

To follow more analyses and updates, you can follow me on Instagram:
📸 @marcosmacenski

Soon, I will also open a Telegram channel, where I will share information, insights, and updates about my signal and market studies.

Thank you to everyone who follows my work.
We keep evolving day by day 🚀


Evaluación media:
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha
1254
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha 2025.12.01 01:42  (modificado 2025.12.09 16:26) 
 

Marcos is an amazing trader! I followed the first trades live and could see how he carefully and precisely managed them. Impressive! Profits locked in!!! Great work! A++++!

UPDATE DEC 09 2025:

After a very long win streak, we "finally" had a small, controlled losing day. I've been following the trades live for a few days. It is based on a very consistent and consolidated strategy. Differently from 99% of the signal providers here in MQL5, Marcos meticulously followed his risk management rules and did not overtraded. Am I worried about this losing day? Of course NOT. This is PROVEN consistent and the gains outweighs the losses by far. Let's keep making profits for a long time!

2025.12.09 01:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 01:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 22:21
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 00:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.06 08:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 08:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 03:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.05 03:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Trader Macenski
50 USD al mes
106%
3
3.3K
USD
1K
USD
9
0%
102
71%
8%
2.41
5.09
USD
19%
1:500
Copiar

