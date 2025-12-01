SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Trader Macenski
Marcos Roberto Macenski

Trader Macenski

Marcos Roberto Macenski
1 Bewertung
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
3 / 3.4K USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 113%
HantecMarkets-MT5
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
103
Gewinntrades:
74 (71.84%)
Verlusttrades:
29 (28.16%)
Bester Trade:
44.18 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-31.86 USD
Bruttoprofit:
924.60 USD (79 515 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-367.25 USD (19 801 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
29 (305.59 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
305.59 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading-Aktivität:
6.51%
Max deposit load:
7.77%
Letzter Trade:
11 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
2.44
Long-Positionen:
58 (56.31%)
Short-Positionen:
45 (43.69%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.52
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
5.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
12.49 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-12.66 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-212.83 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-212.83 USD (14)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.73%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
228.30 USD (21.79%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
19.39% (228.30 USD)
Kapital:
6.46% (35.02 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 103
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 557
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 60K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +44.18 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -32 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 29
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 14
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +305.59 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -212.83 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HantecMarkets-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
DooTechnology-Live
0.16 × 68
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.23 × 43
Tickmill-Live
1.04 × 26
Signal Description

I trade XAU/USD exclusively, using a probability-based approach focused on price behavior, identification of key zones, trends, support and resistance levels.

My strategy follows a clear and well-defined set of rules, with objective entries and a fully calculated risk management, always prioritizing discipline and precise execution.

I work with an aggressive but controlled risk management, applying on my own account a maximum daily loss limit of up to 10%.
It is important to note that this percentage refers to my trading account. For subscribers, the actual risk depends directly on the account size, due to the minimum lot size (0.01) of XAU/USD.

📌 Recommended minimum deposit: USD 1,000
Accounts below this amount may experience significantly higher risk fluctuations, as the minimum lot size does not allow perfect risk proportionality on smaller accounts.

⚠️ Warning: This signal is not recommended for small accounts, since the minimum lot size of XAU/USD can result in high percentage losses during negative days.

Despite using an aggressive risk approach, my focus is consistency over the medium and long term, supported by a high average return per trade and the fact that losing days are statistically rare within my methodology.

This signal is based on real trading, with full transparency and a public trading history.

To follow more analyses and updates, you can follow me on Instagram:
📸 @marcosmacenski

Soon, I will also open a Telegram channel, where I will share information, insights, and updates about my signal and market studies.

Thank you to everyone who follows my work.
We keep evolving day by day 🚀


Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha
1255
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha 2025.12.01 01:42  (geändert 2025.12.09 16:26) 
 

Marcos is an amazing trader! I followed the first trades live and could see how he carefully and precisely managed them. Impressive! Profits locked in!!! Great work! A++++!

UPDATE DEC 09 2025:

After a very long win streak, we "finally" had a small, controlled losing day. I've been following the trades live for a few days. It is based on a very consistent and consolidated strategy. Differently from 99% of the signal providers here in MQL5, Marcos meticulously followed his risk management rules and did not overtraded. Am I worried about this losing day? Of course NOT. This is PROVEN consistent and the gains outweighs the losses by far. Let's keep making profits for a long time!

2025.12.29 00:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 02:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 01:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 01:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 22:21
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 00:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.06 08:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 08:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 03:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.05 03:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Trader Macenski
50 USD pro Monat
113%
3
3.4K
USD
1.1K
USD
10
0%
103
71%
7%
2.51
5.41
USD
19%
1:500
Kopieren

