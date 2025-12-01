信号部分
Marcos Roberto Macenski

Trader Macenski

Marcos Roberto Macenski
1条评论
可靠性
9
3 / 3.3K USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2025 106%
HantecMarkets-MT5
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
102
盈利交易:
73 (71.56%)
亏损交易:
29 (28.43%)
最好交易:
44.18 USD
最差交易:
-31.86 USD
毛利:
886.72 USD (77 622 pips)
毛利亏损:
-367.25 USD (19 801 pips)
最大连续赢利:
29 (305.59 USD)
最大连续盈利:
305.59 USD (29)
夏普比率:
0.45
交易活动:
8.15%
最大入金加载:
7.77%
最近交易:
4 几天前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
2.28
长期交易:
58 (56.86%)
短期交易:
44 (43.14%)
利润因子:
2.41
预期回报:
5.09 USD
平均利润:
12.15 USD
平均损失:
-12.66 USD
最大连续失误:
14 (-212.83 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-212.83 USD (14)
每月增长:
9.38%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
228.30 USD (21.79%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
19.39% (228.30 USD)
净值:
6.46% (35.02 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 519
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 58K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +44.18 USD
最差交易: -32 USD
最大连续赢利: 29
最大连续失误: 14
最大连续盈利: +305.59 USD
最大连续亏损: -212.83 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 HantecMarkets-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
DooTechnology-Live
0.16 × 68
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.23 × 43
Tickmill-Live
1.04 × 26
Signal Description

I trade XAU/USD exclusively, using a probability-based approach focused on price behavior, identification of key zones, trends, support and resistance levels.

My strategy follows a clear and well-defined set of rules, with objective entries and a fully calculated risk management, always prioritizing discipline and precise execution.

I work with an aggressive but controlled risk management, applying on my own account a maximum daily loss limit of up to 10%.
It is important to note that this percentage refers to my trading account. For subscribers, the actual risk depends directly on the account size, due to the minimum lot size (0.01) of XAU/USD.

📌 Recommended minimum deposit: USD 1,000
Accounts below this amount may experience significantly higher risk fluctuations, as the minimum lot size does not allow perfect risk proportionality on smaller accounts.

⚠️ Warning: This signal is not recommended for small accounts, since the minimum lot size of XAU/USD can result in high percentage losses during negative days.

Despite using an aggressive risk approach, my focus is consistency over the medium and long term, supported by a high average return per trade and the fact that losing days are statistically rare within my methodology.

This signal is based on real trading, with full transparency and a public trading history.

To follow more analyses and updates, you can follow me on Instagram:
📸 @marcosmacenski

Soon, I will also open a Telegram channel, where I will share information, insights, and updates about my signal and market studies.

Thank you to everyone who follows my work.
We keep evolving day by day 🚀


平均等级:
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha
1254
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha 2025.12.01 01:42  (已更改2025.12.09 16:26) 
 

Marcos is an amazing trader! I followed the first trades live and could see how he carefully and precisely managed them. Impressive! Profits locked in!!! Great work! A++++!

UPDATE DEC 09 2025:

After a very long win streak, we "finally" had a small, controlled losing day. I've been following the trades live for a few days. It is based on a very consistent and consolidated strategy. Differently from 99% of the signal providers here in MQL5, Marcos meticulously followed his risk management rules and did not overtraded. Am I worried about this losing day? Of course NOT. This is PROVEN consistent and the gains outweighs the losses by far. Let's keep making profits for a long time!

2025.12.09 01:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 01:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 22:21
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 00:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.06 08:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 08:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 03:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.05 03:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Trader Macenski
每月50 USD
106%
3
3.3K
USD
1K
USD
9
0%
102
71%
8%
2.41
5.09
USD
19%
1:500
