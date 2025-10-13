СигналыРазделы
AlphaTradeMaster
Christoph Kumbartzky

AlphaTradeMaster

Christoph Kumbartzky
0 отзывов
Надежность
10 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 5%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
49
Прибыльных трейдов:
21 (42.85%)
Убыточных трейдов:
28 (57.14%)
Лучший трейд:
8.21 EUR
Худший трейд:
-6.08 EUR
Общая прибыль:
99.61 EUR (17 398 pips)
Общий убыток:
-77.37 EUR (13 197 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (17.25 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
26.23 EUR (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.11
Торговая активность:
62.14%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
14.78%
Последний трейд:
5 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
0.91
Длинных трейдов:
42 (85.71%)
Коротких трейдов:
7 (14.29%)
Профит фактор:
1.29
Мат. ожидание:
0.45 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
4.74 EUR
Средний убыток:
-2.76 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-15.63 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-15.63 EUR (5)
Прирост в месяц:
6.94%
Алготрейдинг:
95%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
21.52 EUR
Максимальная:
24.37 EUR (4.93%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
4.93% (24.37 EUR)
По эквити:
1.39% (6.76 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USDJPY 16
EURJPY 11
GBPJPY 10
GBPUSD 6
AUDJPY 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USDJPY 19
EURJPY 10
GBPJPY -6
GBPUSD -6
AUDJPY 8
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USDJPY 2.9K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY -991
GBPUSD -540
AUDJPY 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +8.21 EUR
Худший трейд: -6 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +17.25 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -15.63 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-Pro" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 16
PhillipNova-Server
0.00 × 2
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 23
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 7
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
STMarket-Live
0.00 × 4
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 14
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 514
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
HedgeHood-MT5
0.00 × 75
OnePrime-Live01
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 8
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 16
ImperialMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 135
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 35
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 7
еще 181...
This trading system combines two complementary approaches to handle different market conditions: Mean Reversion and Breakout. The goal is to benefit from price overextensions during range-bound phases and to participate in genuine moves when the market expands and trends.

Trading Logic

  • Mean Reversion: In sideways or consolidating markets, the system looks for price deviations away from a “fair value” zone and anticipates a move back toward the average. Exits are typically based on a return to the mean and/or protective rules such as a stop-loss and a time-based exit.

  • Breakout: In more dynamic phases, the system trades breakouts from established ranges to capture trend continuation. Profits are managed using trend-following exits (e.g., trailing logic / channel-based exits), while a predefined stop-loss limits downside risk.

Portfolio Setup

The system is deployed across multiple instruments: 5 currency pairs using the Mean Reversion template and 5 currency pairs using the Breakout template (10 pairs total). This diversification is intended to reduce dependence on a single market and to better capture different types of price behavior.

Risk and Trade Management

The system operates without martingale, grid, or averaging down against the position. Each trade follows clearly defined risk controls (e.g., stop-loss, optionally trailing/exit mechanisms), aiming for consistent behavior even in challenging market environments.

Strategy Generation and Robustness

Strategies are randomly generated within a structured set of rule templates (automated idea discovery using fixed building blocks) and then selected based on robust testing. The development process uses 20 years of historical data to cover multiple market regimes (trends, ranges, high-volatility periods).

Ongoing Adaptation

To account for changing market dynamics, strategies are regularly reviewed and adjusted using the most recent data (re-optimization/updates within defined boundaries). The objective is to maintain long-term stability while avoiding unnecessary complexity and overfitting.

In short: A rule-based, risk-controlled system designed to exploit both mean-reverting moves in ranging markets and breakout opportunities in trending phases, diversified across 5 Mean Reversion pairs and 5 Breakout pairs, built on long-term historical data, random strategy generation, and regular updates.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.19 08:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 19:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 16:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 05:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 12:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.17 12:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.17 11:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.17 11:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.13 08:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 08:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 08:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.13 08:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.13 08:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
AlphaTradeMaster
30 USD в месяц
5%
0
0
USD
513
EUR
10
95%
49
42%
62%
1.28
0.45
EUR
5%
1:50
Копировать

