Christoph Kumbartzky

AlphaTradeMaster

Christoph Kumbartzky
0 리뷰
안정성
12
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 3%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
51
이익 거래:
21 (41.17%)
손실 거래:
30 (58.82%)
최고의 거래:
8.21 EUR
최악의 거래:
-6.08 EUR
총 수익:
99.61 EUR (17 398 pips)
총 손실:
-83.16 EUR (14 189 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (17.25 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
26.23 EUR (4)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
52.03%
최대 입금량:
14.78%
최근 거래:
19 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
0.68
롱(주식매수):
43 (84.31%)
숏(주식차입매도):
8 (15.69%)
수익 요인:
1.20
기대수익:
0.32 EUR
평균 이익:
4.74 EUR
평균 손실:
-2.77 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-15.63 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-15.63 EUR (5)
월별 성장률:
7.54%
Algo 트레이딩:
96%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
21.52 EUR
최대한의:
24.37 EUR (4.93%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
4.93% (24.37 EUR)
자본금별:
1.39% (6.76 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDJPY 16
GBPJPY 11
EURJPY 11
GBPUSD 6
AUDJPY 6
AUDCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDJPY 19
GBPJPY -9
EURJPY 10
GBPUSD -6
AUDJPY 8
AUDCAD -3
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDJPY 2.9K
GBPJPY -1.5K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPUSD -540
AUDJPY 1.2K
AUDCAD -443
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +8.21 EUR
최악의 거래: -6 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +17.25 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -15.63 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-Pro"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 7
TexasCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 24
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 6
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
Deriv-Demo
0.00 × 8
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 14
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
HedgeHood-MT5
0.00 × 75
ImperialMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 135
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 574
STMarket-Live
0.00 × 4
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 51
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 2
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 3
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 4
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 23
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 16
CDGGlobal-Server
0.00 × 21
This trading system combines two complementary approaches to handle different market conditions: Mean Reversion and Breakout. The goal is to benefit from price overextensions during range-bound phases and to participate in genuine moves when the market expands and trends.

Trading Logic

  • Mean Reversion: In sideways or consolidating markets, the system looks for price deviations away from a “fair value” zone and anticipates a move back toward the average. Exits are typically based on a return to the mean and/or protective rules such as a stop-loss and a time-based exit.

  • Breakout: In more dynamic phases, the system trades breakouts from established ranges to capture trend continuation. Profits are managed using trend-following exits (e.g., trailing logic / channel-based exits), while a predefined stop-loss limits downside risk.

Portfolio Setup

The system is deployed across multiple instruments: 5 currency pairs using the Mean Reversion template and 5 currency pairs using the Breakout template (10 pairs total). This diversification is intended to reduce dependence on a single market and to better capture different types of price behavior.

Risk and Trade Management

The system operates without martingale, grid, or averaging down against the position. Each trade follows clearly defined risk controls (e.g., stop-loss, optionally trailing/exit mechanisms), aiming for consistent behavior even in challenging market environments.

Strategy Generation and Robustness

Strategies are randomly generated within a structured set of rule templates (automated idea discovery using fixed building blocks) and then selected based on robust testing. The development process uses 20 years of historical data to cover multiple market regimes (trends, ranges, high-volatility periods).

Ongoing Adaptation

To account for changing market dynamics, strategies are regularly reviewed and adjusted using the most recent data (re-optimization/updates within defined boundaries). The objective is to maintain long-term stability while avoiding unnecessary complexity and overfitting.

In short: A rule-based, risk-controlled system designed to exploit both mean-reverting moves in ranging markets and breakout opportunities in trending phases, diversified across 5 Mean Reversion pairs and 5 Breakout pairs, built on long-term historical data, random strategy generation, and regular updates.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 16:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 21:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 08:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 19:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 16:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 05:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 12:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.17 12:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.17 11:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.17 11:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.13 08:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 08:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 08:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.13 08:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.13 08:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
