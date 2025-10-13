SeñalesSecciones
Christoph Kumbartzky

AlphaTradeMaster

Christoph Kumbartzky
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 5%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
49
Transacciones Rentables:
21 (42.85%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
28 (57.14%)
Mejor transacción:
8.21 EUR
Peor transacción:
-6.08 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
99.61 EUR (17 398 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-77.37 EUR (13 197 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (17.25 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
26.23 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Actividad comercial:
62.14%
Carga máxima del depósito:
14.78%
Último trade:
7 días
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
0.91
Transacciones Largas:
42 (85.71%)
Transacciones Cortas:
7 (14.29%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.29
Beneficio Esperado:
0.45 EUR
Beneficio medio:
4.74 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-2.76 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-15.63 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-15.63 EUR (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
6.94%
Trading algorítmico:
95%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
21.52 EUR
Máxima:
24.37 EUR (4.93%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
4.93% (24.37 EUR)
De fondos:
1.39% (6.76 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDJPY 16
EURJPY 11
GBPJPY 10
GBPUSD 6
AUDJPY 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDJPY 19
EURJPY 10
GBPJPY -6
GBPUSD -6
AUDJPY 8
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDJPY 2.9K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY -991
GBPUSD -540
AUDJPY 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +8.21 EUR
Peor transacción: -6 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +17.25 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -15.63 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-Pro" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 16
PhillipNova-Server
0.00 × 2
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 23
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 7
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
STMarket-Live
0.00 × 4
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 14
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 514
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
HedgeHood-MT5
0.00 × 75
OnePrime-Live01
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 8
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 16
ImperialMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 135
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 35
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 7
otros 181...
This trading system combines two complementary approaches to handle different market conditions: Mean Reversion and Breakout. The goal is to benefit from price overextensions during range-bound phases and to participate in genuine moves when the market expands and trends.

Trading Logic

  • Mean Reversion: In sideways or consolidating markets, the system looks for price deviations away from a “fair value” zone and anticipates a move back toward the average. Exits are typically based on a return to the mean and/or protective rules such as a stop-loss and a time-based exit.

  • Breakout: In more dynamic phases, the system trades breakouts from established ranges to capture trend continuation. Profits are managed using trend-following exits (e.g., trailing logic / channel-based exits), while a predefined stop-loss limits downside risk.

Portfolio Setup

The system is deployed across multiple instruments: 5 currency pairs using the Mean Reversion template and 5 currency pairs using the Breakout template (10 pairs total). This diversification is intended to reduce dependence on a single market and to better capture different types of price behavior.

Risk and Trade Management

The system operates without martingale, grid, or averaging down against the position. Each trade follows clearly defined risk controls (e.g., stop-loss, optionally trailing/exit mechanisms), aiming for consistent behavior even in challenging market environments.

Strategy Generation and Robustness

Strategies are randomly generated within a structured set of rule templates (automated idea discovery using fixed building blocks) and then selected based on robust testing. The development process uses 20 years of historical data to cover multiple market regimes (trends, ranges, high-volatility periods).

Ongoing Adaptation

To account for changing market dynamics, strategies are regularly reviewed and adjusted using the most recent data (re-optimization/updates within defined boundaries). The objective is to maintain long-term stability while avoiding unnecessary complexity and overfitting.

In short: A rule-based, risk-controlled system designed to exploit both mean-reverting moves in ranging markets and breakout opportunities in trending phases, diversified across 5 Mean Reversion pairs and 5 Breakout pairs, built on long-term historical data, random strategy generation, and regular updates.


Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
AlphaTradeMaster
30 USD al mes
5%
0
0
USD
513
EUR
10
95%
49
42%
62%
1.28
0.45
EUR
5%
1:50
Copiar

