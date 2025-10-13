信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / AlphaTradeMaster
Christoph Kumbartzky

AlphaTradeMaster

Christoph Kumbartzky
0条评论
可靠性
10
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 5%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
49
盈利交易:
21 (42.85%)
亏损交易:
28 (57.14%)
最好交易:
8.21 EUR
最差交易:
-6.08 EUR
毛利:
99.61 EUR (17 398 pips)
毛利亏损:
-77.37 EUR (13 197 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (17.25 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
26.23 EUR (4)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
62.14%
最大入金加载:
14.78%
最近交易:
6 几天前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
0.91
长期交易:
42 (85.71%)
短期交易:
7 (14.29%)
利润因子:
1.29
预期回报:
0.45 EUR
平均利润:
4.74 EUR
平均损失:
-2.76 EUR
最大连续失误:
5 (-15.63 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-15.63 EUR (5)
每月增长:
6.94%
算法交易:
95%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
21.52 EUR
最大值:
24.37 EUR (4.93%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.93% (24.37 EUR)
净值:
1.39% (6.76 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDJPY 16
EURJPY 11
GBPJPY 10
GBPUSD 6
AUDJPY 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDJPY 19
EURJPY 10
GBPJPY -6
GBPUSD -6
AUDJPY 8
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDJPY 2.9K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY -991
GBPUSD -540
AUDJPY 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +8.21 EUR
最差交易: -6 EUR
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +17.25 EUR
最大连续亏损: -15.63 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-Pro 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 16
PhillipNova-Server
0.00 × 2
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 23
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 7
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
STMarket-Live
0.00 × 4
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 14
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 514
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
HedgeHood-MT5
0.00 × 75
OnePrime-Live01
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 8
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 16
ImperialMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 135
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 35
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 7
181 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

This trading system combines two complementary approaches to handle different market conditions: Mean Reversion and Breakout. The goal is to benefit from price overextensions during range-bound phases and to participate in genuine moves when the market expands and trends.

Trading Logic

  • Mean Reversion: In sideways or consolidating markets, the system looks for price deviations away from a “fair value” zone and anticipates a move back toward the average. Exits are typically based on a return to the mean and/or protective rules such as a stop-loss and a time-based exit.

  • Breakout: In more dynamic phases, the system trades breakouts from established ranges to capture trend continuation. Profits are managed using trend-following exits (e.g., trailing logic / channel-based exits), while a predefined stop-loss limits downside risk.

Portfolio Setup

The system is deployed across multiple instruments: 5 currency pairs using the Mean Reversion template and 5 currency pairs using the Breakout template (10 pairs total). This diversification is intended to reduce dependence on a single market and to better capture different types of price behavior.

Risk and Trade Management

The system operates without martingale, grid, or averaging down against the position. Each trade follows clearly defined risk controls (e.g., stop-loss, optionally trailing/exit mechanisms), aiming for consistent behavior even in challenging market environments.

Strategy Generation and Robustness

Strategies are randomly generated within a structured set of rule templates (automated idea discovery using fixed building blocks) and then selected based on robust testing. The development process uses 20 years of historical data to cover multiple market regimes (trends, ranges, high-volatility periods).

Ongoing Adaptation

To account for changing market dynamics, strategies are regularly reviewed and adjusted using the most recent data (re-optimization/updates within defined boundaries). The objective is to maintain long-term stability while avoiding unnecessary complexity and overfitting.

In short: A rule-based, risk-controlled system designed to exploit both mean-reverting moves in ranging markets and breakout opportunities in trending phases, diversified across 5 Mean Reversion pairs and 5 Breakout pairs, built on long-term historical data, random strategy generation, and regular updates.


没有评论
2025.12.25 21:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 08:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 19:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 16:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 05:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 12:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.17 12:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.17 11:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.17 11:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.13 08:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 08:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 08:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.13 08:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.13 08:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
AlphaTradeMaster
每月30 USD
5%
0
0
USD
513
EUR
10
95%
49
42%
62%
1.28
0.45
EUR
5%
1:50
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载