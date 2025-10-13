シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / AlphaTradeMaster
Christoph Kumbartzky

AlphaTradeMaster

Christoph Kumbartzky
レビュー0件
信頼性
10週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 5%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
49
利益トレード:
21 (42.85%)
損失トレード:
28 (57.14%)
ベストトレード:
8.21 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-6.08 EUR
総利益:
99.61 EUR (17 398 pips)
総損失:
-77.37 EUR (13 197 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
5 (17.25 EUR)
最大連続利益:
26.23 EUR (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.11
取引アクティビティ:
62.14%
最大入金額:
14.78%
最近のトレード:
9 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
0.91
長いトレード:
42 (85.71%)
短いトレード:
7 (14.29%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.29
期待されたペイオフ:
0.45 EUR
平均利益:
4.74 EUR
平均損失:
-2.76 EUR
最大連続の負け:
5 (-15.63 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-15.63 EUR (5)
月間成長:
6.94%
アルゴリズム取引:
95%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
21.52 EUR
最大の:
24.37 EUR (4.93%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
4.93% (24.37 EUR)
エクイティによる:
1.39% (6.76 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
USDJPY 16
EURJPY 11
GBPJPY 10
GBPUSD 6
AUDJPY 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
USDJPY 19
EURJPY 10
GBPJPY -6
GBPUSD -6
AUDJPY 8
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
USDJPY 2.9K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY -991
GBPUSD -540
AUDJPY 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +8.21 EUR
最悪のトレード: -6 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +17.25 EUR
最大連続損失: -15.63 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-Pro"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 16
PhillipNova-Server
0.00 × 2
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 23
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 7
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
STMarket-Live
0.00 × 4
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 14
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 514
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
HedgeHood-MT5
0.00 × 75
OnePrime-Live01
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 8
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 16
ImperialMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 135
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 35
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 7
181 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

This trading system combines two complementary approaches to handle different market conditions: Mean Reversion and Breakout. The goal is to benefit from price overextensions during range-bound phases and to participate in genuine moves when the market expands and trends.

Trading Logic

  • Mean Reversion: In sideways or consolidating markets, the system looks for price deviations away from a “fair value” zone and anticipates a move back toward the average. Exits are typically based on a return to the mean and/or protective rules such as a stop-loss and a time-based exit.

  • Breakout: In more dynamic phases, the system trades breakouts from established ranges to capture trend continuation. Profits are managed using trend-following exits (e.g., trailing logic / channel-based exits), while a predefined stop-loss limits downside risk.

Portfolio Setup

The system is deployed across multiple instruments: 5 currency pairs using the Mean Reversion template and 5 currency pairs using the Breakout template (10 pairs total). This diversification is intended to reduce dependence on a single market and to better capture different types of price behavior.

Risk and Trade Management

The system operates without martingale, grid, or averaging down against the position. Each trade follows clearly defined risk controls (e.g., stop-loss, optionally trailing/exit mechanisms), aiming for consistent behavior even in challenging market environments.

Strategy Generation and Robustness

Strategies are randomly generated within a structured set of rule templates (automated idea discovery using fixed building blocks) and then selected based on robust testing. The development process uses 20 years of historical data to cover multiple market regimes (trends, ranges, high-volatility periods).

Ongoing Adaptation

To account for changing market dynamics, strategies are regularly reviewed and adjusted using the most recent data (re-optimization/updates within defined boundaries). The objective is to maintain long-term stability while avoiding unnecessary complexity and overfitting.

In short: A rule-based, risk-controlled system designed to exploit both mean-reverting moves in ranging markets and breakout opportunities in trending phases, diversified across 5 Mean Reversion pairs and 5 Breakout pairs, built on long-term historical data, random strategy generation, and regular updates.


レビューなし
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 21:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 08:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 19:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 16:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 05:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 12:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.17 12:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.17 11:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.17 11:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.13 08:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 08:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 08:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.13 08:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.13 08:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
AlphaTradeMaster
30 USD/月
5%
0
0
USD
513
EUR
10
95%
49
42%
62%
1.28
0.45
EUR
5%
1:50
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください