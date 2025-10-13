SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AlphaTradeMaster
Christoph Kumbartzky

AlphaTradeMaster

Christoph Kumbartzky
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
21 (42.85%)
Loss Trades:
28 (57.14%)
Best trade:
8.21 EUR
Worst trade:
-6.08 EUR
Gross Profit:
99.61 EUR (17 398 pips)
Gross Loss:
-77.37 EUR (13 197 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (17.25 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.23 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
62.14%
Max deposit load:
14.78%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.91
Long Trades:
42 (85.71%)
Short Trades:
7 (14.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
0.45 EUR
Average Profit:
4.74 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.76 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-15.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.63 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
6.94%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.52 EUR
Maximal:
24.37 EUR (4.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.93% (24.37 EUR)
By Equity:
1.39% (6.76 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 16
EURJPY 11
GBPJPY 10
GBPUSD 6
AUDJPY 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 19
EURJPY 10
GBPJPY -6
GBPUSD -6
AUDJPY 8
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 2.9K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY -991
GBPUSD -540
AUDJPY 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.21 EUR
Worst trade: -6 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.25 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.63 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 16
PhillipNova-Server
0.00 × 2
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 23
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 7
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
STMarket-Live
0.00 × 4
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 14
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 514
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
HedgeHood-MT5
0.00 × 75
OnePrime-Live01
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 8
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 16
ImperialMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 135
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 35
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 7
181 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This trading system combines two complementary approaches to handle different market conditions: Mean Reversion and Breakout. The goal is to benefit from price overextensions during range-bound phases and to participate in genuine moves when the market expands and trends.

Trading Logic

  • Mean Reversion: In sideways or consolidating markets, the system looks for price deviations away from a “fair value” zone and anticipates a move back toward the average. Exits are typically based on a return to the mean and/or protective rules such as a stop-loss and a time-based exit.

  • Breakout: In more dynamic phases, the system trades breakouts from established ranges to capture trend continuation. Profits are managed using trend-following exits (e.g., trailing logic / channel-based exits), while a predefined stop-loss limits downside risk.

Portfolio Setup

The system is deployed across multiple instruments: 5 currency pairs using the Mean Reversion template and 5 currency pairs using the Breakout template (10 pairs total). This diversification is intended to reduce dependence on a single market and to better capture different types of price behavior.

Risk and Trade Management

The system operates without martingale, grid, or averaging down against the position. Each trade follows clearly defined risk controls (e.g., stop-loss, optionally trailing/exit mechanisms), aiming for consistent behavior even in challenging market environments.

Strategy Generation and Robustness

Strategies are randomly generated within a structured set of rule templates (automated idea discovery using fixed building blocks) and then selected based on robust testing. The development process uses 20 years of historical data to cover multiple market regimes (trends, ranges, high-volatility periods).

Ongoing Adaptation

To account for changing market dynamics, strategies are regularly reviewed and adjusted using the most recent data (re-optimization/updates within defined boundaries). The objective is to maintain long-term stability while avoiding unnecessary complexity and overfitting.

In short: A rule-based, risk-controlled system designed to exploit both mean-reverting moves in ranging markets and breakout opportunities in trending phases, diversified across 5 Mean Reversion pairs and 5 Breakout pairs, built on long-term historical data, random strategy generation, and regular updates.


No reviews
2025.12.19 08:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 19:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 16:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 05:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 12:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.17 12:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.17 11:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.17 11:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.13 08:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 08:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 08:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.13 08:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.13 08:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AlphaTradeMaster
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
513
EUR
10
95%
49
42%
62%
1.28
0.45
EUR
5%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.