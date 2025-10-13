SinaisSeções
AlphaTradeMaster

Christoph Kumbartzky
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 5%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
49
Negociações com lucro:
21 (42.85%)
Negociações com perda:
28 (57.14%)
Melhor negociação:
8.21 EUR
Pior negociação:
-6.08 EUR
Lucro bruto:
99.61 EUR (17 398 pips)
Perda bruta:
-77.37 EUR (13 197 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (17.25 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
26.23 EUR (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.11
Atividade de negociação:
62.14%
Depósito máximo carregado:
14.78%
Último negócio:
8 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
0.91
Negociações longas:
42 (85.71%)
Negociações curtas:
7 (14.29%)
Fator de lucro:
1.29
Valor esperado:
0.45 EUR
Lucro médio:
4.74 EUR
Perda média:
-2.76 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-15.63 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-15.63 EUR (5)
Crescimento mensal:
6.94%
Algotrading:
95%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
21.52 EUR
Máximo:
24.37 EUR (4.93%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
4.93% (24.37 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.39% (6.76 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDJPY 16
EURJPY 11
GBPJPY 10
GBPUSD 6
AUDJPY 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDJPY 19
EURJPY 10
GBPJPY -6
GBPUSD -6
AUDJPY 8
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDJPY 2.9K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY -991
GBPUSD -540
AUDJPY 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +8.21 EUR
Pior negociação: -6 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +17.25 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -15.63 EUR

This trading system combines two complementary approaches to handle different market conditions: Mean Reversion and Breakout. The goal is to benefit from price overextensions during range-bound phases and to participate in genuine moves when the market expands and trends.

Trading Logic

  • Mean Reversion: In sideways or consolidating markets, the system looks for price deviations away from a “fair value” zone and anticipates a move back toward the average. Exits are typically based on a return to the mean and/or protective rules such as a stop-loss and a time-based exit.

  • Breakout: In more dynamic phases, the system trades breakouts from established ranges to capture trend continuation. Profits are managed using trend-following exits (e.g., trailing logic / channel-based exits), while a predefined stop-loss limits downside risk.

Portfolio Setup

The system is deployed across multiple instruments: 5 currency pairs using the Mean Reversion template and 5 currency pairs using the Breakout template (10 pairs total). This diversification is intended to reduce dependence on a single market and to better capture different types of price behavior.

Risk and Trade Management

The system operates without martingale, grid, or averaging down against the position. Each trade follows clearly defined risk controls (e.g., stop-loss, optionally trailing/exit mechanisms), aiming for consistent behavior even in challenging market environments.

Strategy Generation and Robustness

Strategies are randomly generated within a structured set of rule templates (automated idea discovery using fixed building blocks) and then selected based on robust testing. The development process uses 20 years of historical data to cover multiple market regimes (trends, ranges, high-volatility periods).

Ongoing Adaptation

To account for changing market dynamics, strategies are regularly reviewed and adjusted using the most recent data (re-optimization/updates within defined boundaries). The objective is to maintain long-term stability while avoiding unnecessary complexity and overfitting.

In short: A rule-based, risk-controlled system designed to exploit both mean-reverting moves in ranging markets and breakout opportunities in trending phases, diversified across 5 Mean Reversion pairs and 5 Breakout pairs, built on long-term historical data, random strategy generation, and regular updates.


Sem comentários
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 21:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 08:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 19:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 16:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 05:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 12:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.17 12:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.17 11:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.17 11:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.13 08:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 08:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 08:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.13 08:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.13 08:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
