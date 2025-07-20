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Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

XAU Super Safe Mode Fusion 50501

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

I am a long-term Forex trader with a strong belief in safety-first investing. Instead of chasing fast profits and unnecessary risks, I focus on slow, consistent, and sustainable growth.
4 темы 11 комментариев
0 отзывов
Надежность
78 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 246%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
216
Прибыльных трейдов:
167 (77.31%)
Убыточных трейдов:
49 (22.69%)
Лучший трейд:
363.36 USD
Худший трейд:
-111.20 USD
Общая прибыль:
4 242.37 USD (55 142 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 362.76 USD (26 455 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
28 (423.21 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
584.65 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.26
Торговая активность:
0.53%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
24.48%
Последний трейд:
4 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
2
Ср. время удержания:
44 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
11.52
Длинных трейдов:
135 (62.50%)
Коротких трейдов:
81 (37.50%)
Профит фактор:
3.11
Мат. ожидание:
13.33 USD
Средняя прибыль:
25.40 USD
Средний убыток:
-27.81 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-249.88 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-249.88 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
8.88%
Годовой прогноз:
107.75%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
8.91 USD
Максимальная:
249.88 USD (9.77%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
10.76% (168.53 USD)
По эквити:
22.20% (417.08 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 216
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 29K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +363.36 USD
Худший трейд: -111 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +423.21 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -249.88 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.88 × 8
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
4.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
9.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
9.50 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
13.67 × 6
RoboForex-Pro-2
14.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
26.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
29.63 × 38
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

XAU Guardian EA – Long-Term Holding with Super Safe Mode

XAU Guardian EA is a professional-grade Forex Expert Advisor, specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who prioritize capital protection, stability, and long-term consistency over aggressive short-term gains.

Built on a holding strategy, the EA focuses on high-quality trade entries and controlled exposure, allowing positions to mature naturally with market structure instead of relying on scalping or high-frequency trading.

🔒 Super Safe Mode – Capital Comes First

  • Strict risk management logic

  • Conservative position sizing

  • Smart drawdown control

  • No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging

The Super Safe Mode is designed to help the account survive extreme market conditions, news volatility, and unexpected price spikes commonly seen on Gold.

📈 Stable Performance for the Long Term

  • Optimized for long-term account growth

  • Reduced trading frequency to avoid overtrading

  • Trades only when market conditions are favorable

  • Suitable for traders who prefer steady equity curves

This EA is ideal for traders who want to run it continuously for months or years, rather than chasing short-lived performance.

⚙️ Key Features

✔ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD
✔ Long-term holding strategy
✔ Super Safe risk mode
✔ Low drawdown philosophy
✔ Works on most brokers with standard conditions
✔ Best performance on H1–H4 timeframes

👤 Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders seeking safe and stable automation

  • Investors focused on long-term capital growth

  • Users tired of risky grid or martingale systems

  • Accounts where risk control matters more than speed

XAU Guardian EA is not about fast profits.
It is about discipline, protection, and sustainable trading on Gold.

Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 12:48
No swaps are charged
2026.08.06 12:48
No swaps are charged
2026.08.06 12:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.04 21:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.28 17:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 10:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 11:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.16 06:07
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.16 05:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.14 04:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.08 01:52
No swaps are charged
2026.07.08 01:52
No swaps are charged
2026.07.08 01:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.30 10:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.11 20:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.10 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.04 14:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.03 20:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
XAU Super Safe Mode Fusion 50501
30 USD в месяц
246%
0
0
USD
783
USD
78
100%
216
77%
1%
3.11
13.33
USD
22%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

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