- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|216
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|29K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.88 × 8
|
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 8
|
FBS-Real-4
|9.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|9.50 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|13.67 × 6
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|14.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|26.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|29.63 × 38
XAU Guardian EA – Long-Term Holding with Super Safe Mode
XAU Guardian EA is a professional-grade Forex Expert Advisor, specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who prioritize capital protection, stability, and long-term consistency over aggressive short-term gains.
Built on a holding strategy, the EA focuses on high-quality trade entries and controlled exposure, allowing positions to mature naturally with market structure instead of relying on scalping or high-frequency trading.
🔒 Super Safe Mode – Capital Comes First
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Strict risk management logic
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Conservative position sizing
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Smart drawdown control
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No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging
The Super Safe Mode is designed to help the account survive extreme market conditions, news volatility, and unexpected price spikes commonly seen on Gold.
📈 Stable Performance for the Long Term
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Optimized for long-term account growth
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Reduced trading frequency to avoid overtrading
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Trades only when market conditions are favorable
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Suitable for traders who prefer steady equity curves
This EA is ideal for traders who want to run it continuously for months or years, rather than chasing short-lived performance.
⚙️ Key Features
✔ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD
✔ Long-term holding strategy
✔ Super Safe risk mode
✔ Low drawdown philosophy
✔ Works on most brokers with standard conditions
✔ Best performance on H1–H4 timeframes
👤 Who Is This EA For?
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Traders seeking safe and stable automation
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Investors focused on long-term capital growth
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Users tired of risky grid or martingale systems
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Accounts where risk control matters more than speed
XAU Guardian EA is not about fast profits.
It is about discipline, protection, and sustainable trading on Gold.
USD
USD
USD