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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / XAU Super Safe Mode Fusion 50501
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

XAU Super Safe Mode Fusion 50501

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

I am a long-term Forex trader with a strong belief in safety-first investing. Instead of chasing fast profits and unnecessary risks, I focus on slow, consistent, and sustainable growth.
4 topics 11 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
78 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 246%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
216
Profit Trades:
167 (77.31%)
Loss Trades:
49 (22.69%)
Best trade:
363.36 USD
Worst trade:
-111.20 USD
Gross Profit:
4 242.37 USD (55 142 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 362.76 USD (26 455 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (423.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
584.65 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
0.53%
Max deposit load:
24.48%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
11.52
Long Trades:
135 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
81 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
3.11
Expected Payoff:
13.33 USD
Average Profit:
25.40 USD
Average Loss:
-27.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-249.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-249.88 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
8.88%
Annual Forecast:
107.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.91 USD
Maximal:
249.88 USD (9.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.76% (168.53 USD)
By Equity:
22.20% (417.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 216
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 29K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +363.36 USD
Worst trade: -111 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +423.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -249.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.88 × 8
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
4.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
9.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
9.50 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
13.67 × 6
RoboForex-Pro-2
14.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
26.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
29.63 × 38
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

XAU Guardian EA – Long-Term Holding with Super Safe Mode

XAU Guardian EA is a professional-grade Forex Expert Advisor, specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who prioritize capital protection, stability, and long-term consistency over aggressive short-term gains.

Built on a holding strategy, the EA focuses on high-quality trade entries and controlled exposure, allowing positions to mature naturally with market structure instead of relying on scalping or high-frequency trading.

🔒 Super Safe Mode – Capital Comes First

  • Strict risk management logic

  • Conservative position sizing

  • Smart drawdown control

  • No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging

The Super Safe Mode is designed to help the account survive extreme market conditions, news volatility, and unexpected price spikes commonly seen on Gold.

📈 Stable Performance for the Long Term

  • Optimized for long-term account growth

  • Reduced trading frequency to avoid overtrading

  • Trades only when market conditions are favorable

  • Suitable for traders who prefer steady equity curves

This EA is ideal for traders who want to run it continuously for months or years, rather than chasing short-lived performance.

⚙️ Key Features

✔ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD
✔ Long-term holding strategy
✔ Super Safe risk mode
✔ Low drawdown philosophy
✔ Works on most brokers with standard conditions
✔ Best performance on H1–H4 timeframes

👤 Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders seeking safe and stable automation

  • Investors focused on long-term capital growth

  • Users tired of risky grid or martingale systems

  • Accounts where risk control matters more than speed

XAU Guardian EA is not about fast profits.
It is about discipline, protection, and sustainable trading on Gold.

No reviews
2026.08.06 12:48
No swaps are charged
2026.08.06 12:48
No swaps are charged
2026.08.06 12:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.04 21:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.28 17:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 10:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 11:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.16 06:07
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.16 05:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.14 04:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.08 01:52
No swaps are charged
2026.07.08 01:52
No swaps are charged
2026.07.08 01:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.30 10:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.11 20:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.10 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.04 14:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.03 20:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAU Super Safe Mode Fusion 50501
30 USD per month
246%
0
0
USD
783
USD
78
100%
216
77%
1%
3.11
13.33
USD
22%
1:500
Copy

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If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.