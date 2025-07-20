- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|222
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|30K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
XAU Guardian EA – Long-Term Holding with Super Safe Mode
XAU Guardian EA is a professional-grade Forex Expert Advisor, specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who prioritize capital protection, stability, and long-term consistency over aggressive short-term gains.
Built on a holding strategy, the EA focuses on high-quality trade entries and controlled exposure, allowing positions to mature naturally with market structure instead of relying on scalping or high-frequency trading.
🔒 Super Safe Mode – Capital Comes First
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Strict risk management logic
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Conservative position sizing
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Smart drawdown control
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No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging
The Super Safe Mode is designed to help the account survive extreme market conditions, news volatility, and unexpected price spikes commonly seen on Gold.
📈 Stable Performance for the Long Term
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Optimized for long-term account growth
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Reduced trading frequency to avoid overtrading
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Trades only when market conditions are favorable
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Suitable for traders who prefer steady equity curves
This EA is ideal for traders who want to run it continuously for months or years, rather than chasing short-lived performance.
⚙️ Key Features
✔ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD
✔ Long-term holding strategy
✔ Super Safe risk mode
✔ Low drawdown philosophy
✔ Works on most brokers with standard conditions
✔ Best performance on H1–H4 timeframes
👤 Who Is This EA For?
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Traders seeking safe and stable automation
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Investors focused on long-term capital growth
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Users tired of risky grid or martingale systems
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Accounts where risk control matters more than speed
XAU Guardian EA is not about fast profits.
It is about discipline, protection, and sustainable trading on Gold.
USD
USD
USD