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Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

XAU Super Safe Mode Fusion 50501

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

I am a long-term Forex trader with a strong belief in safety-first investing. Instead of chasing fast profits and unnecessary risks, I focus on slow, consistent, and sustainable growth.
4 主题 11 评论
0条评论
可靠性
79
1 / 103 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 258%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
222
盈利交易:
171 (77.02%)
亏损交易:
51 (22.97%)
最好交易:
363.36 USD
最差交易:
-111.20 USD
毛利:
4 282.41 USD (57 878 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 375.25 USD (27 569 pips)
最大连续赢利:
28 (423.21 USD)
最大连续盈利:
584.65 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.26
交易活动:
0.53%
最大入金加载:
24.48%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
8
平均持有时间:
48 分钟
采收率:
11.63
长期交易:
141 (63.51%)
短期交易:
81 (36.49%)
利润因子:
3.11
预期回报:
13.10 USD
平均利润:
25.04 USD
平均损失:
-26.97 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-249.88 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-249.88 USD (3)
每月增长:
11.95%
年度预测:
144.99%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
8.91 USD
最大值:
249.88 USD (9.77%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.76% (168.53 USD)
净值:
22.20% (417.08 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 222
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 30K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +363.36 USD
最差交易: -111 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +423.21 USD
最大连续亏损: -249.88 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.88 × 8
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
4.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
9.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
9.50 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
13.67 × 6
RoboForex-Pro-2
14.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
26.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
29.63 × 38
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

XAU Guardian EA – Long-Term Holding with Super Safe Mode

XAU Guardian EA is a professional-grade Forex Expert Advisor, specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who prioritize capital protection, stability, and long-term consistency over aggressive short-term gains.

Built on a holding strategy, the EA focuses on high-quality trade entries and controlled exposure, allowing positions to mature naturally with market structure instead of relying on scalping or high-frequency trading.

🔒 Super Safe Mode – Capital Comes First

  • Strict risk management logic

  • Conservative position sizing

  • Smart drawdown control

  • No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging

The Super Safe Mode is designed to help the account survive extreme market conditions, news volatility, and unexpected price spikes commonly seen on Gold.

📈 Stable Performance for the Long Term

  • Optimized for long-term account growth

  • Reduced trading frequency to avoid overtrading

  • Trades only when market conditions are favorable

  • Suitable for traders who prefer steady equity curves

This EA is ideal for traders who want to run it continuously for months or years, rather than chasing short-lived performance.

⚙️ Key Features

✔ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD
✔ Long-term holding strategy
✔ Super Safe risk mode
✔ Low drawdown philosophy
✔ Works on most brokers with standard conditions
✔ Best performance on H1–H4 timeframes

👤 Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders seeking safe and stable automation

  • Investors focused on long-term capital growth

  • Users tired of risky grid or martingale systems

  • Accounts where risk control matters more than speed

XAU Guardian EA is not about fast profits.
It is about discipline, protection, and sustainable trading on Gold.

没有评论
2026.08.06 12:48
No swaps are charged
2026.08.06 12:48
No swaps are charged
2026.08.06 12:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.04 21:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.28 17:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 10:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 11:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.16 06:07
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.16 05:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.14 04:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.08 01:52
No swaps are charged
2026.07.08 01:52
No swaps are charged
2026.07.08 01:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.30 10:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.11 20:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.10 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.04 14:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.03 20:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
XAU Super Safe Mode Fusion 50501
每月30 USD
258%
1
103
USD
811
USD
79
100%
222
77%
1%
3.11
13.10
USD
22%
1:500
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