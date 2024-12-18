- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|US30m
|644
|USTECm
|314
|BTCUSDm
|37
|XAUUSDm
|11
|ETHUSDm
|4
|USDCHFm
|3
|USOILm
|3
|USDJPYm
|2
|TSLAm
|2
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|US30m
|2.4K
|USTECm
|1.2K
|BTCUSDm
|137
|XAUUSDm
|65
|ETHUSDm
|17
|USDCHFm
|10
|USOILm
|24
|USDJPYm
|0
|TSLAm
|9
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|US30m
|221K
|USTECm
|931K
|BTCUSDm
|1.3M
|XAUUSDm
|53K
|ETHUSDm
|17K
|USDCHFm
|176
|USOILm
|2.4K
|USDJPYm
|26
|TSLAm
|562
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|3.87 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real
|8.39 × 72
So the target is to take our 500 deposit to 5k with MaX limit Drawdown of no more then 20% which will happen rarely.
Made multiple targets achieved before this time with the group.
Hope all be good.
About the system :
System trades only US30 or Dowjones with micro lots.
Trades are taken on volume and fibonnaci aswell as spotting different buffer zones in the market and usually during high volatility time.
If u want to copy have the same broker to avoid any mishappening as many brokers dont offer micro lots for US30.
Trades are completely Manual with no bots involved.
Minimum to copy is 50 USD but that wont cover the subscription and vps charges so better to have above 250 USD in the account to copy.
Having Telegram Channel and whatsapp channel where you can join and keep ur self updated.
Also for queries whatsapp will be offered soon to have any query resolved.
Monthly or weekly have no targets but will aim for the main target of reaching the goal.
Whatsapp # +923409547106
Telegram @investing123
Telegram Group: t.me/monthly50
Wish u all best of Luck.
USD
USD
USD
SO FAR SO GOOD
WILL SEE IF WE MAKE IT SUCESFULLY