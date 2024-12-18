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From 500 to 5k

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4 (1)
2 сигнала 1 тема
1 отзыв
Надежность
87 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2024 1 503%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 170
Прибыльных трейдов:
943 (80.59%)
Убыточных трейдов:
227 (19.40%)
Лучший трейд:
258.20 USD
Худший трейд:
-282.70 USD
Общая прибыль:
6 591.97 USD (88 929 502 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 874.38 USD (1 647 926 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
30 (152.94 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
258.20 USD (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.11
Торговая активность:
88.15%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
60.13%
Последний трейд:
9 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
13
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
13.15
Длинных трейдов:
859 (73.42%)
Коротких трейдов:
311 (26.58%)
Профит фактор:
2.29
Мат. ожидание:
3.18 USD
Средняя прибыль:
6.99 USD
Средний убыток:
-12.66 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-184.47 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-282.70 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
1.87%
Годовой прогноз:
24.15%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
80.15 USD
Максимальная:
282.70 USD (13.40%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
29.98% (184.47 USD)
По эквити:
60.96% (701.41 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
US30m 644
USTECm 314
BTCUSDm 37
XAUUSDm 11
ETHUSDm 4
USDCHFm 3
USOILm 3
USDJPYm 2
TSLAm 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
US30m 2.4K
USTECm 1.2K
BTCUSDm 137
XAUUSDm 65
ETHUSDm 17
USDCHFm 10
USOILm 24
USDJPYm 0
TSLAm 9
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
US30m 221K
USTECm 931K
BTCUSDm 1.3M
XAUUSDm 53K
ETHUSDm 17K
USDCHFm 176
USOILm 2.4K
USDJPYm 26
TSLAm 562
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +258.20 USD
Худший трейд: -283 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +152.94 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -184.47 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real3
3.87 × 23
Exness-MT5Real
8.39 × 72
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

So the target is to take our 500 deposit to 5k with MaX limit Drawdown of no more then 20% which will happen rarely.

Made multiple targets achieved before this time with the group.

Hope all be good.

About the system :

System trades only US30 or Dowjones with micro lots.

Trades are taken on volume and fibonnaci aswell as spotting different buffer zones in the market and usually during high volatility time.

If u want to copy have the same broker to avoid any mishappening as many brokers dont offer micro lots for US30.

Trades are completely Manual with no bots involved.

Minimum to copy is 50 USD but that wont cover the subscription and vps charges so better to have above 250 USD in the account to copy.

Having Telegram Channel and whatsapp channel where you can join and keep ur self updated.

Also for queries whatsapp will be offered soon to have any query resolved.

Monthly or weekly have no targets but will aim for the main target of reaching the goal.

Whatsapp # +923409547106

Telegram @investing123

Telegram Group: t.me/monthly50

Wish u all best of Luck.

Средняя оценка:
faryalkhan
50
faryalkhan 2024.12.18 17:44 
 

SO FAR SO GOOD

WILL SEE IF WE MAKE IT SUCESFULLY

2026.08.03 14:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 10:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.02 23:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 11:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 07:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 06:40
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 05:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 16:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 12:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 08:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 13:21
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 01:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 19:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 08:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 06:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 00:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 19:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 16:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 15:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 14:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
From 500 to 5k
30 USD в месяц
1 503%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
87
0%
1 170
80%
88%
2.29
3.18
USD
61%
1:500
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