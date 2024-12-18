SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / From 500 to 5k
Online

From 500 to 5k

Online
1 recensione
Affidabilità
42 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 330%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
618
Profit Trade:
490 (79.28%)
Loss Trade:
128 (20.71%)
Best Trade:
258.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-282.70 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 311.43 USD (65 316 593 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 924.68 USD (955 443 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (152.94 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
258.20 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
95.09%
Massimo carico di deposito:
60.13%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.91
Long Trade:
433 (70.06%)
Short Trade:
185 (29.94%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.72
Profitto previsto:
2.24 USD
Profitto medio:
6.76 USD
Perdita media:
-15.04 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-184.47 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-282.70 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
8.68%
Previsione annuale:
105.33%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
80.15 USD
Massimale:
282.70 USD (13.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
29.98% (184.47 USD)
Per equità:
56.81% (520.50 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30m 324
USTECm 117
BTCUSDm 33
XAUUSDm 10
ETHUSDm 4
USDCHFm 3
USOILm 3
USDJPYm 2
TSLAm 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30m 919
USTECm 338
BTCUSDm 124
XAUUSDm 60
ETHUSDm 17
USDCHFm 10
USOILm 24
USDJPYm 0
TSLAm 9
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30m 94K
USTECm 257K
BTCUSDm 1.2M
XAUUSDm 47K
ETHUSDm 17K
USDCHFm 176
USOILm 2.4K
USDJPYm 26
TSLAm 562
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +258.20 USD
Worst Trade: -283 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +152.94 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -184.47 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real3
3.87 × 23
Exness-MT5Real
8.39 × 72
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

So the target is to take our 500 deposit to 5k with MaX limit Drawdown of no more then 20% which will happen rarely.

Made multiple targets achieved before this time with the group.

Hope all be good.

About the system :

System trades only US30 or Dowjones with micro lots.

Trades are taken on volume and fibonnaci aswell as spotting different buffer zones in the market and usually during high volatility time.

If u want to copy have the same broker to avoid any mishappening as many brokers dont offer micro lots for US30.

Trades are completely Manual with no bots involved.

Minimum to copy is 50 USD but that wont cover the subscription and vps charges so better to have above 250 USD in the account to copy.

Having Telegram Channel and whatsapp channel where you can join and keep ur self updated.

Also for queries whatsapp will be offered soon to have any query resolved.

Monthly or weekly have no targets but will aim for the main target of reaching the goal.

Whatsapp # +923409547106

Telegram @investing123

Telegram Group: t.me/monthly50

Wish u all best of Luck.

Valutazione media:
faryalkhan
50
faryalkhan 2024.12.18 17:44 
 

SO FAR SO GOOD

WILL SEE IF WE MAKE IT SUCESFULLY

2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged
2025.08.20 15:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 14:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.26 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.25 14:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 23:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 21:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 20:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 17:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 16:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 19:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 18:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 17:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 16:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 10:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 16:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 14:21
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 08:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
From 500 to 5k
30USD al mese
330%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
42
0%
618
79%
95%
1.72
2.24
USD
57%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.