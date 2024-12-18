SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / From 500 to 5k
Online

From 500 to 5k

Online
Online

Online

4 (1)
2 signals 1 topic
1 review
Reliability
87 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 1 503%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 170
Profit Trades:
943 (80.59%)
Loss Trades:
227 (19.40%)
Best trade:
258.20 USD
Worst trade:
-282.70 USD
Gross Profit:
6 591.97 USD (88 929 502 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 874.38 USD (1 647 926 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (152.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
258.20 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
87.15%
Max deposit load:
60.13%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
13.15
Long Trades:
859 (73.42%)
Short Trades:
311 (26.58%)
Profit Factor:
2.29
Expected Payoff:
3.18 USD
Average Profit:
6.99 USD
Average Loss:
-12.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-184.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-282.70 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.31%
Annual Forecast:
28.05%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
80.15 USD
Maximal:
282.70 USD (13.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.98% (184.47 USD)
By Equity:
60.96% (701.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30m 644
USTECm 314
BTCUSDm 37
XAUUSDm 11
ETHUSDm 4
USDCHFm 3
USOILm 3
USDJPYm 2
TSLAm 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30m 2.4K
USTECm 1.2K
BTCUSDm 137
XAUUSDm 65
ETHUSDm 17
USDCHFm 10
USOILm 24
USDJPYm 0
TSLAm 9
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30m 221K
USTECm 931K
BTCUSDm 1.3M
XAUUSDm 53K
ETHUSDm 17K
USDCHFm 176
USOILm 2.4K
USDJPYm 26
TSLAm 562
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +258.20 USD
Worst trade: -283 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +152.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -184.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real3
3.87 × 23
Exness-MT5Real
8.39 × 72
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

So the target is to take our 500 deposit to 5k with MaX limit Drawdown of no more then 20% which will happen rarely.

Made multiple targets achieved before this time with the group.

Hope all be good.

About the system :

System trades only US30 or Dowjones with micro lots.

Trades are taken on volume and fibonnaci aswell as spotting different buffer zones in the market and usually during high volatility time.

If u want to copy have the same broker to avoid any mishappening as many brokers dont offer micro lots for US30.

Trades are completely Manual with no bots involved.

Minimum to copy is 50 USD but that wont cover the subscription and vps charges so better to have above 250 USD in the account to copy.

Having Telegram Channel and whatsapp channel where you can join and keep ur self updated.

Also for queries whatsapp will be offered soon to have any query resolved.

Monthly or weekly have no targets but will aim for the main target of reaching the goal.

Whatsapp # +923409547106

Telegram @investing123

Telegram Group: t.me/monthly50

Wish u all best of Luck.

Average rating:
faryalkhan
50
faryalkhan 2024.12.18 17:44 
 

SO FAR SO GOOD

WILL SEE IF WE MAKE IT SUCESFULLY

2026.08.03 14:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 10:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.02 23:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 11:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 07:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 06:40
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 05:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 16:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 12:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 08:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 13:21
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 01:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 19:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 08:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 06:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 00:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 19:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 16:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 15:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 14:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
From 500 to 5k
30 USD per month
1 503%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
87
0%
1 170
80%
87%
2.29
3.18
USD
61%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.