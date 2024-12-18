SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / From 500 to 5k
Online

From 500 to 5k

Online
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
42 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 330%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
618
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
490 (79.28%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
128 (20.71%)
En iyi işlem:
258.20 USD
En kötü işlem:
-282.70 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 311.43 USD (65 316 593 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 924.68 USD (955 443 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
30 (152.94 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
258.20 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
95.09%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
60.13%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.91
Alış işlemleri:
433 (70.06%)
Satış işlemleri:
185 (29.94%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.72
Beklenen getiri:
2.24 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.76 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-15.04 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-184.47 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-282.70 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
12.21%
Yıllık tahmin:
148.17%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
80.15 USD
Maksimum:
282.70 USD (13.40%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
29.98% (184.47 USD)
Varlığa göre:
56.81% (520.50 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30m 324
USTECm 117
BTCUSDm 33
XAUUSDm 10
ETHUSDm 4
USDCHFm 3
USOILm 3
USDJPYm 2
TSLAm 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30m 919
USTECm 338
BTCUSDm 124
XAUUSDm 60
ETHUSDm 17
USDCHFm 10
USOILm 24
USDJPYm 0
TSLAm 9
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30m 94K
USTECm 257K
BTCUSDm 1.2M
XAUUSDm 47K
ETHUSDm 17K
USDCHFm 176
USOILm 2.4K
USDJPYm 26
TSLAm 562
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +258.20 USD
En kötü işlem: -283 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +152.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -184.47 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real3
3.87 × 23
Exness-MT5Real
8.39 × 72
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

So the target is to take our 500 deposit to 5k with MaX limit Drawdown of no more then 20% which will happen rarely.

Made multiple targets achieved before this time with the group.

Hope all be good.

About the system :

System trades only US30 or Dowjones with micro lots.

Trades are taken on volume and fibonnaci aswell as spotting different buffer zones in the market and usually during high volatility time.

If u want to copy have the same broker to avoid any mishappening as many brokers dont offer micro lots for US30.

Trades are completely Manual with no bots involved.

Minimum to copy is 50 USD but that wont cover the subscription and vps charges so better to have above 250 USD in the account to copy.

Having Telegram Channel and whatsapp channel where you can join and keep ur self updated.

Also for queries whatsapp will be offered soon to have any query resolved.

Monthly or weekly have no targets but will aim for the main target of reaching the goal.

Whatsapp # +923409547106

Telegram @investing123

Telegram Group: t.me/monthly50

Wish u all best of Luck.

Ortalama derecelendirme:
faryalkhan
50
faryalkhan 2024.12.18 17:44 
 

SO FAR SO GOOD

WILL SEE IF WE MAKE IT SUCESFULLY

2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged
2025.08.20 15:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 14:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.26 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.25 14:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 23:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 21:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 20:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 17:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 16:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 19:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 18:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 17:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 16:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 10:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 16:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 14:21
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 08:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
From 500 to 5k
Ayda 30 USD
330%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
42
0%
618
79%
95%
1.72
2.24
USD
57%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.