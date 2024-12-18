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From 500 to 5k

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2 信号 1 主题
1条评论
可靠性
87
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2024 1 505%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 173
盈利交易:
945 (80.56%)
亏损交易:
228 (19.44%)
最好交易:
258.20 USD
最差交易:
-282.70 USD
毛利:
6 607.28 USD (88 931 810 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 886.25 USD (1 649 621 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (152.94 USD)
最大连续盈利:
258.20 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
88.15%
最大入金加载:
60.13%
最近交易:
11 几小时前
每周交易:
14
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
13.16
长期交易:
861 (73.40%)
短期交易:
312 (26.60%)
利润因子:
2.29
预期回报:
3.17 USD
平均利润:
6.99 USD
平均损失:
-12.66 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-184.47 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-282.70 USD (1)
每月增长:
2.03%
年度预测:
24.66%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
80.15 USD
最大值:
282.70 USD (13.40%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
29.98% (184.47 USD)
净值:
60.96% (701.41 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
US30m 647
USTECm 314
BTCUSDm 37
XAUUSDm 11
ETHUSDm 4
USDCHFm 3
USOILm 3
USDJPYm 2
TSLAm 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
US30m 2.4K
USTECm 1.2K
BTCUSDm 137
XAUUSDm 65
ETHUSDm 17
USDCHFm 10
USOILm 24
USDJPYm 0
TSLAm 9
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
US30m 221K
USTECm 931K
BTCUSDm 1.3M
XAUUSDm 53K
ETHUSDm 17K
USDCHFm 176
USOILm 2.4K
USDJPYm 26
TSLAm 562
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +258.20 USD
最差交易: -283 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +152.94 USD
最大连续亏损: -184.47 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real3
3.87 × 23
Exness-MT5Real
8.39 × 72
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

So the target is to take our 500 deposit to 5k with MaX limit Drawdown of no more then 20% which will happen rarely.

Made multiple targets achieved before this time with the group.

Hope all be good.

About the system :

System trades only US30 or Dowjones with micro lots.

Trades are taken on volume and fibonnaci aswell as spotting different buffer zones in the market and usually during high volatility time.

If u want to copy have the same broker to avoid any mishappening as many brokers dont offer micro lots for US30.

Trades are completely Manual with no bots involved.

Minimum to copy is 50 USD but that wont cover the subscription and vps charges so better to have above 250 USD in the account to copy.

Having Telegram Channel and whatsapp channel where you can join and keep ur self updated.

Also for queries whatsapp will be offered soon to have any query resolved.

Monthly or weekly have no targets but will aim for the main target of reaching the goal.

Whatsapp # +923409547106

Telegram @investing123

Telegram Group: t.me/monthly50

Wish u all best of Luck.

平均等级:
faryalkhan
50
faryalkhan 2024.12.18 17:44 
 

SO FAR SO GOOD

WILL SEE IF WE MAKE IT SUCESFULLY

2026.08.03 14:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 10:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.02 23:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 11:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 07:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 06:40
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 05:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 16:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 12:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 08:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 13:21
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 01:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 19:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 08:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 06:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 00:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 19:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 16:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 15:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 14:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
From 500 to 5k
每月30 USD
1 505%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
87
0%
1 173
80%
88%
2.28
3.17
USD
61%
1:500
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