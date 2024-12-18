SignauxSections
Online

From 500 to 5k

Online
1 avis
Fiabilité
42 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 330%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
617
Bénéfice trades:
489 (79.25%)
Perte trades:
128 (20.75%)
Meilleure transaction:
258.20 USD
Pire transaction:
-282.70 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 310.72 USD (65 315 884 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 924.68 USD (955 443 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
30 (152.94 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
258.20 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
95.09%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
60.13%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.90
Longs trades:
432 (70.02%)
Courts trades:
185 (29.98%)
Facteur de profit:
1.72
Rendement attendu:
2.25 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.77 USD
Perte moyenne:
-15.04 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-184.47 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-282.70 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.98%
Prévision annuelle:
181.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
80.15 USD
Maximal:
282.70 USD (13.40%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
29.98% (184.47 USD)
Par fonds propres:
56.81% (520.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US30m 324
USTECm 116
BTCUSDm 33
XAUUSDm 10
ETHUSDm 4
USDCHFm 3
USOILm 3
USDJPYm 2
TSLAm 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US30m 919
USTECm 338
BTCUSDm 124
XAUUSDm 60
ETHUSDm 17
USDCHFm 10
USOILm 24
USDJPYm 0
TSLAm 9
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US30m 94K
USTECm 256K
BTCUSDm 1.2M
XAUUSDm 47K
ETHUSDm 17K
USDCHFm 176
USOILm 2.4K
USDJPYm 26
TSLAm 562
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +258.20 USD
Pire transaction: -283 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +152.94 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -184.47 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real3
3.87 × 23
Exness-MT5Real
8.39 × 72
So the target is to take our 500 deposit to 5k with MaX limit Drawdown of no more then 20% which will happen rarely.

Made multiple targets achieved before this time with the group.

Hope all be good.

About the system :

System trades only US30 or Dowjones with micro lots.

Trades are taken on volume and fibonnaci aswell as spotting different buffer zones in the market and usually during high volatility time.

If u want to copy have the same broker to avoid any mishappening as many brokers dont offer micro lots for US30.

Trades are completely Manual with no bots involved.

Minimum to copy is 50 USD but that wont cover the subscription and vps charges so better to have above 250 USD in the account to copy.

Having Telegram Channel and whatsapp channel where you can join and keep ur self updated.

Also for queries whatsapp will be offered soon to have any query resolved.

Monthly or weekly have no targets but will aim for the main target of reaching the goal.

Whatsapp # +923409547106

Telegram @investing123

Telegram Group: t.me/monthly50

Wish u all best of Luck.

Note moyenne:
faryalkhan
50
faryalkhan 2024.12.18 17:44 
 

SO FAR SO GOOD

WILL SEE IF WE MAKE IT SUCESFULLY

2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged
2025.08.20 15:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 14:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.26 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.25 14:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 23:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 21:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 20:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 17:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 16:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 19:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 18:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 17:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 16:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 10:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 16:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 14:21
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 08:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
