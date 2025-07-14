- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Всего трейдов:
380
Прибыльных трейдов:
214 (56.31%)
Убыточных трейдов:
166 (43.68%)
Лучший трейд:
35.03 USD
Худший трейд:
-29.81 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 302.41 USD (131 777 pips)
Общий убыток:
-947.85 USD (91 984 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (59.60 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
59.60 USD (11)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.15
Торговая активность:
85.65%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
11.86%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
9
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
5.27
Длинных трейдов:
161 (42.37%)
Коротких трейдов:
219 (57.63%)
Профит фактор:
1.37
Мат. ожидание:
0.93 USD
Средняя прибыль:
6.09 USD
Средний убыток:
-5.71 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
11 (-63.07 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-63.07 USD (11)
Прирост в месяц:
-25.88%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
98%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.04 USD
Максимальная:
67.24 USD (14.04%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
32.05% (63.51 USD)
По эквити:
18.50% (35.46 USD)
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|378
|GBPUSD
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|EURUSD
|340
|GBPUSD
|14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|EURUSD
|38K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Лучший трейд: +35.03 USD
Худший трейд: -30 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 11
Макс. серия проигрышей: 11
Макс. прибыль в серии: +59.60 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -63.07 USD
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.24 × 74
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.25 × 8
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.29 × 433
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 176
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.41 × 133
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.47 × 99
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.50 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.53 × 3561
еще 119...Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
🔹 Stable growth, low drawdown – A real edge in EUR/USD Trading 🔹
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Unlike most robots that rely on a single fragile strategy, this EA is a portfolio of uncorrelated EUR/USD strategies, carefully selected to work together in all market conditions. The goal? Consistent equity growth while keeping drawdown in check ✔️
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To ensure robustness and reliability, this EA has passed an extensive, industry-standard evaluation process using professional-grade software:
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We are two algorithmic trading specialists with over four years of experience designing and developing custom indicators and trading bots. Our focus is on professional, long-term growth, ensuring that every EA we create is thoroughly tested, reliable, and built to perform in real market conditions.
No unrealistic promises. No magic solutions. Just a well-engineered portfolio of strategies designed for traders who take risk management seriously.
Trade smarter, trade with proffesionals.
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
30 USD в месяц
350%
1
251
USD
USD
135
USD
USD
101
98%
380
56%
86%
1.37
0.93
USD
USD
32%
1:500
keeping observe, sometimes open multiple positions at the same level.
I like the trade strategy he use. Recommended..
good