- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
381
盈利交易:
215 (56.43%)
亏损交易:
166 (43.57%)
最好交易:
35.03 USD
最差交易:
-29.81 USD
毛利:
1 303.98 USD (131 938 pips)
毛利亏损:
-947.89 USD (91 984 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (59.60 USD)
最大连续盈利:
59.60 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
85.65%
最大入金加载:
11.86%
最近交易:
9 几小时前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
5.30
长期交易:
161 (42.26%)
短期交易:
220 (57.74%)
利润因子:
1.38
预期回报:
0.93 USD
平均利润:
6.07 USD
平均损失:
-5.71 USD
最大连续失误:
11 (-63.07 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-63.07 USD (11)
每月增长:
-25.04%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.04 USD
最大值:
67.24 USD (14.04%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
32.05% (63.51 USD)
净值:
18.50% (35.46 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|379
|GBPUSD
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|342
|GBPUSD
|14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|39K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +35.03 USD
最差交易: -30 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 11
最大连续盈利: +59.60 USD
最大连续亏损: -63.07 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.24 × 74
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.25 × 8
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.29 × 433
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 176
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.41 × 135
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.47 × 99
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.50 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.53 × 3561
🔹 Stable growth, low drawdown – A real edge in EUR/USD Trading 🔹
Forget the hype 🚫 No “100% win rate” gimmicks, no reckless grid strategies with massive drawdowns, and definitely no buzzwords like “quantum computing” to mask an unproven system. This is a real Expert Advisor, built for real traders who seek long-term, stable portfolio growth.
📍 What makes this EA different?
Unlike most robots that rely on a single fragile strategy, this EA is a portfolio of uncorrelated EUR/USD strategies, carefully selected to work together in all market conditions. The goal? Consistent equity growth while keeping drawdown in check ✔️
📊 Rigorous Testing & Validation – No blind optimization Here
To ensure robustness and reliability, this EA has passed an extensive, industry-standard evaluation process using professional-grade software:
✅ Walk Forward Optimization (WFO): Ensures the system adapts to evolving market conditions instead of being overfitted to past data. A poorly tested EA works great until market dynamics change. This one is built to last.
✅ Out of Sample Testing: Proves that the strategies perform outside their training period, reducing curve-fitting risks. If an EA can’t perform on unseen data, it has no real edge.
✅ Monte Carlo Simulations: Thousands of randomized tests ensure resilience against market randomness and adverse conditions. Because no two market cycles are identical.
✅ Slippage & Execution Stress Tests: Simulations with worse-than-real execution scenarios prove that the EA remains stable even in high volatility and poor liquidity conditions. If an algo needs perfect execution to work, it’s useless. This one thrives under pressure.
✅Incubation in Live Markets: Before being released, the EA was tested in a live signal environment, ensuring real-world profitability under real execution conditions. You can check the verified results yourself 📈
🫵 Who is this for?
🔹Traders who understand the value of robust testing over marketing hype
🔹 Investors looking for sustainable account growth with controlled risk
🔹 Those who want a proven system with live track record transparency
🛠️Who are we?
We are two algorithmic trading specialists with over four years of experience designing and developing custom indicators and trading bots. Our focus is on professional, long-term growth, ensuring that every EA we create is thoroughly tested, reliable, and built to perform in real market conditions.
No unrealistic promises. No magic solutions. Just a well-engineered portfolio of strategies designed for traders who take risk management seriously.
Trade smarter, trade with proffesionals.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
355%
1
251
USD
USD
136
USD
USD
102
98%
381
56%
86%
1.37
0.93
USD
USD
32%
1:500
keeping observe, sometimes open multiple positions at the same level.
I like the trade strategy he use. Recommended..
good