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信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Euro Compounder
Juan Sebastian Vecchi

Euro Compounder

Juan Sebastian Vecchi
Juan Sebastian Vecchi

Juan Sebastian Vecchi

4.2 (5)
Algo trader, investor and Pine & MQ5 coder.
1 产品 1 信号 4 评论
3条评论
可靠性
102
1 / 251 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2024 355%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
381
盈利交易:
215 (56.43%)
亏损交易:
166 (43.57%)
最好交易:
35.03 USD
最差交易:
-29.81 USD
毛利:
1 303.98 USD (131 938 pips)
毛利亏损:
-947.89 USD (91 984 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (59.60 USD)
最大连续盈利:
59.60 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
85.65%
最大入金加载:
11.86%
最近交易:
9 几小时前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
5.30
长期交易:
161 (42.26%)
短期交易:
220 (57.74%)
利润因子:
1.38
预期回报:
0.93 USD
平均利润:
6.07 USD
平均损失:
-5.71 USD
最大连续失误:
11 (-63.07 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-63.07 USD (11)
每月增长:
-25.04%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.04 USD
最大值:
67.24 USD (14.04%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
32.05% (63.51 USD)
净值:
18.50% (35.46 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 379
GBPUSD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 342
GBPUSD 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 39K
GBPUSD 1.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +35.03 USD
最差交易: -30 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 11
最大连续盈利: +59.60 USD
最大连续亏损: -63.07 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.24 × 74
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.25 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
Exness-MT5Real8
0.29 × 433
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 176
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.41 × 135
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.47 × 99
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.53 × 3561
120 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

🔹 Stable growth, low drawdown – A real edge in EUR/USD Trading 🔹


Forget the hype 🚫 No “100% win rate” gimmicks, no reckless grid strategies with massive drawdowns, and definitely no buzzwords like “quantum computing” to mask an unproven system. This is a real Expert Advisor, built for real traders who seek long-term, stable portfolio growth.

📍 What makes this EA different?
Unlike most robots that rely on a single fragile strategy, this EA is a portfolio of uncorrelated EUR/USD strategies, carefully selected to work together in all market conditions. The goal? Consistent equity growth while keeping drawdown in check ✔️
📊 Rigorous Testing & Validation – No blind optimization Here
To ensure robustness and reliability, this EA has passed an extensive, industry-standard evaluation process using professional-grade software:
✅ Walk Forward Optimization (WFO): Ensures the system adapts to evolving market conditions instead of being overfitted to past data. A poorly tested EA works great until market dynamics change. This one is built to last.
✅ Out of Sample Testing: Proves that the strategies perform outside their training period, reducing curve-fitting risks. If an EA can’t perform on unseen data, it has no real edge.
✅ Monte Carlo Simulations: Thousands of randomized tests ensure resilience against market randomness and adverse conditions. Because no two market cycles are identical.
✅ Slippage & Execution Stress Tests: Simulations with worse-than-real execution scenarios prove that the EA remains stable even in high volatility and poor liquidity conditions. If an algo needs perfect execution to work, it’s useless. This one thrives under pressure.
✅Incubation in Live Markets: Before being released, the EA was tested in a live signal environment, ensuring real-world profitability under real execution conditions. You can check the verified results yourself  📈
🫵 Who is this for?
🔹Traders who understand the value of robust testing over marketing hype
🔹 Investors looking for sustainable account growth with controlled risk
🔹 Those who want a proven system with live track record transparency
🛠️Who are we?
We are two algorithmic trading specialists with over four years of experience designing and developing custom indicators and trading bots. Our focus is on professional, long-term growth, ensuring that every EA we create is thoroughly tested, reliable, and built to perform in real market conditions.
No unrealistic promises. No magic solutions. Just a well-engineered portfolio of strategies designed for traders who take risk management seriously.
Trade smarter, trade with proffesionals.   


平均等级:
Shuhua Shen
843
Shuhua Shen 2025.07.14 07:06  (已更改2025.07.14 07:06) 
 

keeping observe, sometimes open multiple positions at the same level.

Kemal UĞURLU
169
Kemal UĞURLU 2025.07.06 11:10 
 

I like the trade strategy he use. Recommended..

Nhut Anh Phan
2015
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.05.14 07:12  (已更改2025.07.02 04:25) 
 

good

2025.10.29 19:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 14:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.12 16:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 12:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.05 20:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.29 10:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.06 19:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.06 19:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 19:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.06 19:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.14 19:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.14 18:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.14 17:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.08 21:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.08 21:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.08 20:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.08 20:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.30 11:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.30 11:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Euro Compounder
每月30 USD
355%
1
251
USD
136
USD
102
98%
381
56%
86%
1.37
0.93
USD
32%
1:500
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