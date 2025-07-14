SegnaliSezioni
Juan Sebastian Vecchi

Euro Compounder

Juan Sebastian Vecchi
3 recensioni
Affidabilità
55 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 195%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
186
Profit Trade:
114 (61.29%)
Loss Trade:
72 (38.71%)
Best Trade:
35.03 USD
Worst Trade:
-29.81 USD
Profitto lordo:
785.64 USD (79 474 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-510.50 USD (50 021 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (44.17 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
57.51 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
81.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.77%
Ultimo trade:
10 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.68
Long Trade:
75 (40.32%)
Short Trade:
111 (59.68%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.54
Profitto previsto:
1.48 USD
Profitto medio:
6.89 USD
Perdita media:
-7.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-44.42 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-44.42 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
1.51%
Previsione annuale:
18.29%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
58.81 USD (12.35%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.63% (58.82 USD)
Per equità:
13.46% (25.55 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 184
GBPUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 261
GBPUSD 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 28K
GBPUSD 1.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +35.03 USD
Worst Trade: -30 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +44.17 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -44.42 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.29 × 433
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 176
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.47 × 133
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.47 × 99
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.53 × 3559
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.57 × 486
96 più
🔹 Stable growth, low drawdown – A real edge in EUR/USD Trading 🔹


Forget the hype 🚫 No “100% win rate” gimmicks, no reckless grid strategies with massive drawdowns, and definitely no buzzwords like “quantum computing” to mask an unproven system. This is a real Expert Advisor, built for real traders who seek long-term, stable portfolio growth.

📍 What makes this EA different?
Unlike most robots that rely on a single fragile strategy, this EA is a portfolio of uncorrelated EUR/USD strategies, carefully selected to work together in all market conditions. The goal? Consistent equity growth while keeping drawdown in check ✔️
📊 Rigorous Testing & Validation – No blind optimization Here
To ensure robustness and reliability, this EA has passed an extensive, industry-standard evaluation process using professional-grade software:
✅ Walk Forward Optimization (WFO): Ensures the system adapts to evolving market conditions instead of being overfitted to past data. A poorly tested EA works great until market dynamics change. This one is built to last.
✅ Out of Sample Testing: Proves that the strategies perform outside their training period, reducing curve-fitting risks. If an EA can’t perform on unseen data, it has no real edge.
✅ Monte Carlo Simulations: Thousands of randomized tests ensure resilience against market randomness and adverse conditions. Because no two market cycles are identical.
✅ Slippage & Execution Stress Tests: Simulations with worse-than-real execution scenarios prove that the EA remains stable even in high volatility and poor liquidity conditions. If an algo needs perfect execution to work, it’s useless. This one thrives under pressure.
✅Incubation in Live Markets: Before being released, the EA was tested in a live signal environment, ensuring real-world profitability under real execution conditions. You can check the verified results yourself  📈
🫵 Who is this for?
🔹Traders who understand the value of robust testing over marketing hype
🔹 Investors looking for sustainable account growth with controlled risk
🔹 Those who want a proven system with live track record transparency
🛠️Who are we?
We are two algorithmic trading specialists with over four years of experience designing and developing custom indicators and trading bots. Our focus is on professional, long-term growth, ensuring that every EA we create is thoroughly tested, reliable, and built to perform in real market conditions.
No unrealistic promises. No magic solutions. Just a well-engineered portfolio of strategies designed for traders who take risk management seriously.
Trade smarter, trade with proffesionals.   


Valutazione media:
Shuhua Shen
833
Shuhua Shen 2025.07.14 07:06  (modificato 2025.07.14 07:06) 
 

keeping observe, sometimes open multiple positions at the same level.

Kemal UĞURLU
90
Kemal UĞURLU 2025.07.06 11:10 
 

I like the trade strategy he use. Recommended..

Nhut Anh Phan
1356
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.05.14 07:12  (modificato 2025.07.02 04:25) 
 

good

