Juan Sebastian Vecchi

Euro Compounder

Juan Sebastian Vecchi
3 avis
Fiabilité
55 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 195%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
186
Bénéfice trades:
114 (61.29%)
Perte trades:
72 (38.71%)
Meilleure transaction:
35.03 USD
Pire transaction:
-29.81 USD
Bénéfice brut:
785.64 USD (79 474 pips)
Perte brute:
-510.50 USD (50 021 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (44.17 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
57.51 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
81.93%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.77%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.68
Longs trades:
75 (40.32%)
Courts trades:
111 (59.68%)
Facteur de profit:
1.54
Rendement attendu:
1.48 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.89 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.09 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-44.42 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-44.42 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.51%
Prévision annuelle:
18.29%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
58.81 USD (12.35%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.63% (58.82 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.46% (25.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 184
GBPUSD 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 261
GBPUSD 14
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 28K
GBPUSD 1.4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +35.03 USD
Pire transaction: -30 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +44.17 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -44.42 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.29 × 433
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 176
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.47 × 133
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.47 × 99
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.53 × 3559
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.57 × 486
96 plus...
🔹 Stable growth, low drawdown – A real edge in EUR/USD Trading 🔹


Forget the hype 🚫 No “100% win rate” gimmicks, no reckless grid strategies with massive drawdowns, and definitely no buzzwords like “quantum computing” to mask an unproven system. This is a real Expert Advisor, built for real traders who seek long-term, stable portfolio growth.

📍 What makes this EA different?
Unlike most robots that rely on a single fragile strategy, this EA is a portfolio of uncorrelated EUR/USD strategies, carefully selected to work together in all market conditions. The goal? Consistent equity growth while keeping drawdown in check ✔️
📊 Rigorous Testing & Validation – No blind optimization Here
To ensure robustness and reliability, this EA has passed an extensive, industry-standard evaluation process using professional-grade software:
✅ Walk Forward Optimization (WFO): Ensures the system adapts to evolving market conditions instead of being overfitted to past data. A poorly tested EA works great until market dynamics change. This one is built to last.
✅ Out of Sample Testing: Proves that the strategies perform outside their training period, reducing curve-fitting risks. If an EA can’t perform on unseen data, it has no real edge.
✅ Monte Carlo Simulations: Thousands of randomized tests ensure resilience against market randomness and adverse conditions. Because no two market cycles are identical.
✅ Slippage & Execution Stress Tests: Simulations with worse-than-real execution scenarios prove that the EA remains stable even in high volatility and poor liquidity conditions. If an algo needs perfect execution to work, it’s useless. This one thrives under pressure.
✅Incubation in Live Markets: Before being released, the EA was tested in a live signal environment, ensuring real-world profitability under real execution conditions. You can check the verified results yourself  📈
🫵 Who is this for?
🔹Traders who understand the value of robust testing over marketing hype
🔹 Investors looking for sustainable account growth with controlled risk
🔹 Those who want a proven system with live track record transparency
🛠️Who are we?
We are two algorithmic trading specialists with over four years of experience designing and developing custom indicators and trading bots. Our focus is on professional, long-term growth, ensuring that every EA we create is thoroughly tested, reliable, and built to perform in real market conditions.
No unrealistic promises. No magic solutions. Just a well-engineered portfolio of strategies designed for traders who take risk management seriously.
Trade smarter, trade with proffesionals.   


Note moyenne:
Shuhua Shen
833
Shuhua Shen 2025.07.14 07:06  (modifié 2025.07.14 07:06) 
 

keeping observe, sometimes open multiple positions at the same level.

Kemal UĞURLU
90
Kemal UĞURLU 2025.07.06 11:10 
 

I like the trade strategy he use. Recommended..

Nhut Anh Phan
1351
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.05.14 07:12  (modifié 2025.07.02 04:25) 
 

good

2025.09.23 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.06 19:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.06 19:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 19:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.06 19:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.14 19:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.14 18:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.14 17:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.08 21:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.08 21:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.08 20:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.08 20:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.30 11:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.30 11:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.29 21:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.29 21:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.20 21:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.20 21:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 9.09% of days out of the 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.20 21:58
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of the 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.20 20:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 9.09% of days out of the 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
