- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
186
Bénéfice trades:
114 (61.29%)
Perte trades:
72 (38.71%)
Meilleure transaction:
35.03 USD
Pire transaction:
-29.81 USD
Bénéfice brut:
785.64 USD (79 474 pips)
Perte brute:
-510.50 USD (50 021 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (44.17 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
57.51 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
81.93%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.77%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.68
Longs trades:
75 (40.32%)
Courts trades:
111 (59.68%)
Facteur de profit:
1.54
Rendement attendu:
1.48 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.89 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.09 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-44.42 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-44.42 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.51%
Prévision annuelle:
18.29%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
58.81 USD (12.35%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.63% (58.82 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.46% (25.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|184
|GBPUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|261
|GBPUSD
|14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|28K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +35.03 USD
Pire transaction: -30 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +44.17 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -44.42 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.29 × 433
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 176
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.47 × 133
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.47 × 99
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.53 × 3559
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.57 × 486
96 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
🔹 Stable growth, low drawdown – A real edge in EUR/USD Trading 🔹
Forget the hype 🚫 No “100% win rate” gimmicks, no reckless grid strategies with massive drawdowns, and definitely no buzzwords like “quantum computing” to mask an unproven system. This is a real Expert Advisor, built for real traders who seek long-term, stable portfolio growth.
📍 What makes this EA different?
Unlike most robots that rely on a single fragile strategy, this EA is a portfolio of uncorrelated EUR/USD strategies, carefully selected to work together in all market conditions. The goal? Consistent equity growth while keeping drawdown in check ✔️
📊 Rigorous Testing & Validation – No blind optimization Here
To ensure robustness and reliability, this EA has passed an extensive, industry-standard evaluation process using professional-grade software:
✅ Walk Forward Optimization (WFO): Ensures the system adapts to evolving market conditions instead of being overfitted to past data. A poorly tested EA works great until market dynamics change. This one is built to last.
✅ Out of Sample Testing: Proves that the strategies perform outside their training period, reducing curve-fitting risks. If an EA can’t perform on unseen data, it has no real edge.
✅ Monte Carlo Simulations: Thousands of randomized tests ensure resilience against market randomness and adverse conditions. Because no two market cycles are identical.
✅ Slippage & Execution Stress Tests: Simulations with worse-than-real execution scenarios prove that the EA remains stable even in high volatility and poor liquidity conditions. If an algo needs perfect execution to work, it’s useless. This one thrives under pressure.
✅Incubation in Live Markets: Before being released, the EA was tested in a live signal environment, ensuring real-world profitability under real execution conditions. You can check the verified results yourself 📈
🫵 Who is this for?
🔹Traders who understand the value of robust testing over marketing hype
🔹 Investors looking for sustainable account growth with controlled risk
🔹 Those who want a proven system with live track record transparency
🛠️Who are we?
We are two algorithmic trading specialists with over four years of experience designing and developing custom indicators and trading bots. Our focus is on professional, long-term growth, ensuring that every EA we create is thoroughly tested, reliable, and built to perform in real market conditions.
No unrealistic promises. No magic solutions. Just a well-engineered portfolio of strategies designed for traders who take risk management seriously.
Trade smarter, trade with proffesionals.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
195%
0
0
USD
USD
325
USD
USD
55
97%
186
61%
82%
1.53
1.48
USD
USD
16%
1:500
keeping observe, sometimes open multiple positions at the same level.
I like the trade strategy he use. Recommended..
good