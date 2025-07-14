- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
380
Profit Trades:
214 (56.31%)
Loss Trades:
166 (43.68%)
Best trade:
35.03 USD
Worst trade:
-29.81 USD
Gross Profit:
1 302.41 USD (131 777 pips)
Gross Loss:
-947.77 USD (91 984 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (59.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
59.60 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
85.65%
Max deposit load:
11.86%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.27
Long Trades:
161 (42.37%)
Short Trades:
219 (57.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
0.93 USD
Average Profit:
6.09 USD
Average Loss:
-5.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-63.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.07 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-26.68%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
67.24 USD (14.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.05% (63.51 USD)
By Equity:
18.50% (35.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|378
|GBPUSD
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|340
|GBPUSD
|14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|38K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +35.03 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.24 × 74
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.25 × 8
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.29 × 433
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 176
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.41 × 133
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.47 × 99
|
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.53 × 3561
🔹 Stable growth, low drawdown – A real edge in EUR/USD Trading 🔹
Forget the hype 🚫 No “100% win rate” gimmicks, no reckless grid strategies with massive drawdowns, and definitely no buzzwords like “quantum computing” to mask an unproven system. This is a real Expert Advisor, built for real traders who seek long-term, stable portfolio growth.
📍 What makes this EA different?
Unlike most robots that rely on a single fragile strategy, this EA is a portfolio of uncorrelated EUR/USD strategies, carefully selected to work together in all market conditions. The goal? Consistent equity growth while keeping drawdown in check ✔️
📊 Rigorous Testing & Validation – No blind optimization Here
To ensure robustness and reliability, this EA has passed an extensive, industry-standard evaluation process using professional-grade software:
✅ Walk Forward Optimization (WFO): Ensures the system adapts to evolving market conditions instead of being overfitted to past data. A poorly tested EA works great until market dynamics change. This one is built to last.
✅ Out of Sample Testing: Proves that the strategies perform outside their training period, reducing curve-fitting risks. If an EA can’t perform on unseen data, it has no real edge.
✅ Monte Carlo Simulations: Thousands of randomized tests ensure resilience against market randomness and adverse conditions. Because no two market cycles are identical.
✅ Slippage & Execution Stress Tests: Simulations with worse-than-real execution scenarios prove that the EA remains stable even in high volatility and poor liquidity conditions. If an algo needs perfect execution to work, it’s useless. This one thrives under pressure.
✅Incubation in Live Markets: Before being released, the EA was tested in a live signal environment, ensuring real-world profitability under real execution conditions. You can check the verified results yourself 📈
🫵 Who is this for?
🔹Traders who understand the value of robust testing over marketing hype
🔹 Investors looking for sustainable account growth with controlled risk
🔹 Those who want a proven system with live track record transparency
🛠️Who are we?
We are two algorithmic trading specialists with over four years of experience designing and developing custom indicators and trading bots. Our focus is on professional, long-term growth, ensuring that every EA we create is thoroughly tested, reliable, and built to perform in real market conditions.
No unrealistic promises. No magic solutions. Just a well-engineered portfolio of strategies designed for traders who take risk management seriously.
Trade smarter, trade with proffesionals.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
350%
1
251
USD
USD
135
USD
USD
101
98%
380
56%
86%
1.37
0.93
USD
USD
32%
1:500
keeping observe, sometimes open multiple positions at the same level.
I like the trade strategy he use. Recommended..
good