The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EverestCM-Live 0.00 × 1 itexsys-Platform 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-MT5-2 0.00 × 1 PrimeCodex-MT5 0.00 × 1 GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 GFXCompanyWLL-Demo 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 35 DooGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 SolidECN-Server 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 0.00 × 1 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.12 × 42 ICMarketsAU-Live 0.24 × 74 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.25 × 8 ICTrading-MT5-4 0.25 × 12 Exness-MT5Real8 0.29 × 433 FPMarkets-Live 0.40 × 176 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.41 × 133 CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5 0.44 × 9 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.47 × 99 Axiory-Live 0.50 × 2 RazeGlobalMarkets-Server 0.50 × 2 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.53 × 3561 119 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor