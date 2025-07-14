SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Euro Compounder
Juan Sebastian Vecchi

Euro Compounder

Juan Sebastian Vecchi
3 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
55 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 195%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
186
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
114 (61.29%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
72 (38.71%)
En iyi işlem:
35.03 USD
En kötü işlem:
-29.81 USD
Brüt kâr:
785.64 USD (79 474 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-510.50 USD (50 021 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (44.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
57.51 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
81.93%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.77%
En son işlem:
11 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.68
Alış işlemleri:
75 (40.32%)
Satış işlemleri:
111 (59.68%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.54
Beklenen getiri:
1.48 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.89 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-44.42 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-44.42 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
1.51%
Yıllık tahmin:
18.29%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.04 USD
Maksimum:
58.81 USD (12.35%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.63% (58.82 USD)
Varlığa göre:
13.46% (25.55 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 184
GBPUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 261
GBPUSD 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 28K
GBPUSD 1.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +35.03 USD
En kötü işlem: -30 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +44.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -44.42 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.29 × 433
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 176
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.47 × 133
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.47 × 99
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.53 × 3559
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.57 × 486
96 daha fazla...
🔹 Stable growth, low drawdown – A real edge in EUR/USD Trading 🔹


Forget the hype 🚫 No “100% win rate” gimmicks, no reckless grid strategies with massive drawdowns, and definitely no buzzwords like “quantum computing” to mask an unproven system. This is a real Expert Advisor, built for real traders who seek long-term, stable portfolio growth.

📍 What makes this EA different?
Unlike most robots that rely on a single fragile strategy, this EA is a portfolio of uncorrelated EUR/USD strategies, carefully selected to work together in all market conditions. The goal? Consistent equity growth while keeping drawdown in check ✔️
📊 Rigorous Testing & Validation – No blind optimization Here
To ensure robustness and reliability, this EA has passed an extensive, industry-standard evaluation process using professional-grade software:
✅ Walk Forward Optimization (WFO): Ensures the system adapts to evolving market conditions instead of being overfitted to past data. A poorly tested EA works great until market dynamics change. This one is built to last.
✅ Out of Sample Testing: Proves that the strategies perform outside their training period, reducing curve-fitting risks. If an EA can’t perform on unseen data, it has no real edge.
✅ Monte Carlo Simulations: Thousands of randomized tests ensure resilience against market randomness and adverse conditions. Because no two market cycles are identical.
✅ Slippage & Execution Stress Tests: Simulations with worse-than-real execution scenarios prove that the EA remains stable even in high volatility and poor liquidity conditions. If an algo needs perfect execution to work, it’s useless. This one thrives under pressure.
✅Incubation in Live Markets: Before being released, the EA was tested in a live signal environment, ensuring real-world profitability under real execution conditions. You can check the verified results yourself  📈
🫵 Who is this for?
🔹Traders who understand the value of robust testing over marketing hype
🔹 Investors looking for sustainable account growth with controlled risk
🔹 Those who want a proven system with live track record transparency
🛠️Who are we?
We are two algorithmic trading specialists with over four years of experience designing and developing custom indicators and trading bots. Our focus is on professional, long-term growth, ensuring that every EA we create is thoroughly tested, reliable, and built to perform in real market conditions.
No unrealistic promises. No magic solutions. Just a well-engineered portfolio of strategies designed for traders who take risk management seriously.
Trade smarter, trade with proffesionals.   


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Shuhua Shen
833
Shuhua Shen 2025.07.14 07:06  (2025.07.14 07:06 değiştirildi) 
 

keeping observe, sometimes open multiple positions at the same level.

Kemal UĞURLU
91
Kemal UĞURLU 2025.07.06 11:10 
 

I like the trade strategy he use. Recommended..

Nhut Anh Phan
1356
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.05.14 07:12  (2025.07.02 04:25 değiştirildi) 
 

good

2025.09.23 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.06 19:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.06 19:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 19:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.06 19:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.14 19:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.14 18:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.14 17:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.08 21:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.08 21:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.08 20:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.08 20:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.30 11:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.30 11:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.29 21:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.29 21:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.20 21:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.20 21:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 9.09% of days out of the 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.20 21:58
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of the 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.20 20:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 9.09% of days out of the 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Euro Compounder
Ayda 30 USD
195%
0
0
USD
325
USD
55
97%
186
61%
82%
1.53
1.48
USD
16%
1:500
