- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
186
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
114 (61.29%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
72 (38.71%)
En iyi işlem:
35.03 USD
En kötü işlem:
-29.81 USD
Brüt kâr:
785.64 USD (79 474 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-510.50 USD (50 021 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (44.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
57.51 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
81.93%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.77%
En son işlem:
11 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.68
Alış işlemleri:
75 (40.32%)
Satış işlemleri:
111 (59.68%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.54
Beklenen getiri:
1.48 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.89 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-44.42 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-44.42 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
1.51%
Yıllık tahmin:
18.29%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.04 USD
Maksimum:
58.81 USD (12.35%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.63% (58.82 USD)
Varlığa göre:
13.46% (25.55 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|184
|GBPUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|261
|GBPUSD
|14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|28K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +35.03 USD
En kötü işlem: -30 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +44.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -44.42 USD
🔹 Stable growth, low drawdown – A real edge in EUR/USD Trading 🔹
Forget the hype 🚫 No “100% win rate” gimmicks, no reckless grid strategies with massive drawdowns, and definitely no buzzwords like “quantum computing” to mask an unproven system. This is a real Expert Advisor, built for real traders who seek long-term, stable portfolio growth.
📍 What makes this EA different?
Unlike most robots that rely on a single fragile strategy, this EA is a portfolio of uncorrelated EUR/USD strategies, carefully selected to work together in all market conditions. The goal? Consistent equity growth while keeping drawdown in check ✔️
📊 Rigorous Testing & Validation – No blind optimization Here
To ensure robustness and reliability, this EA has passed an extensive, industry-standard evaluation process using professional-grade software:
✅ Walk Forward Optimization (WFO): Ensures the system adapts to evolving market conditions instead of being overfitted to past data. A poorly tested EA works great until market dynamics change. This one is built to last.
✅ Out of Sample Testing: Proves that the strategies perform outside their training period, reducing curve-fitting risks. If an EA can’t perform on unseen data, it has no real edge.
✅ Monte Carlo Simulations: Thousands of randomized tests ensure resilience against market randomness and adverse conditions. Because no two market cycles are identical.
✅ Slippage & Execution Stress Tests: Simulations with worse-than-real execution scenarios prove that the EA remains stable even in high volatility and poor liquidity conditions. If an algo needs perfect execution to work, it’s useless. This one thrives under pressure.
✅Incubation in Live Markets: Before being released, the EA was tested in a live signal environment, ensuring real-world profitability under real execution conditions. You can check the verified results yourself 📈
🫵 Who is this for?
🔹Traders who understand the value of robust testing over marketing hype
🔹 Investors looking for sustainable account growth with controlled risk
🔹 Those who want a proven system with live track record transparency
🛠️Who are we?
We are two algorithmic trading specialists with over four years of experience designing and developing custom indicators and trading bots. Our focus is on professional, long-term growth, ensuring that every EA we create is thoroughly tested, reliable, and built to perform in real market conditions.
No unrealistic promises. No magic solutions. Just a well-engineered portfolio of strategies designed for traders who take risk management seriously.
Trade smarter, trade with proffesionals.
keeping observe, sometimes open multiple positions at the same level.
I like the trade strategy he use. Recommended..
good