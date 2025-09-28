КотировкиРазделы
IRS-WT: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C

1.4599 USD 0.0699 (5.03%)
Сектор: Промышленность Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс IRS-WT за сегодня изменился на 5.03%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 1.4544, а максимальная — 1.6999.

Следите за динамикой IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

What is IRS-WT stock price today?

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C (IRS-WT) stock is priced at 1.4599 today. It trades within 5.03%, yesterday's close was 1.3900, and trading volume reached 3.

Does IRS-WT stock pay dividends?

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C is currently valued at 1.4599. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.73% and USD.

How to buy IRS-WT stock?

You can buy IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C (IRS-WT) shares at the current price of 1.4599. Orders are usually placed near 1.4599 or 1.4629, while 3 and -14.12% show market activity.

How to invest into IRS-WT stock?

Investing in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C involves considering the yearly range 0.7328 - 3.9499 and current price 1.4599. Many compare 21.65% and 16.80% before placing orders at 1.4599 or 1.4629.

What are IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC (IRS-WT) in the past year was 3.9499. Within 0.7328 - 3.9499, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.3900 helps spot resistance levels.

What are IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC (IRS-WT) over the year was 0.7328. Comparing it with the current 1.4599 and 0.7328 - 3.9499 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IRS-WT stock split?

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.3900, and 37.73% after corporate actions.

Дневной диапазон
1.4544 1.6999
Годовой диапазон
0.7328 3.9499
Предыдущее закрытие
1.3900
Open
1.6999
Bid
1.4599
Ask
1.4629
Low
1.4544
High
1.6999
Объем
3
Дневное изменение
5.03%
Месячное изменение
21.65%
6-месячное изменение
16.80%
Годовое изменение
37.73%
28 сентября, воскресенье