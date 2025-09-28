报价部分
货币 / IRS-WT
回到股票

IRS-WT: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C

1.4599 USD 0.0699 (5.03%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日IRS-WT汇率已更改5.03%。当日，交易品种以低点1.4544和高点1.6999进行交易。

关注IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is IRS-WT stock price today?

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C (IRS-WT) stock is priced at 1.4599 today. It trades within 5.03%, yesterday's close was 1.3900, and trading volume reached 3.

Does IRS-WT stock pay dividends?

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C is currently valued at 1.4599. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.73% and USD.

How to buy IRS-WT stock?

You can buy IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C (IRS-WT) shares at the current price of 1.4599. Orders are usually placed near 1.4599 or 1.4629, while 3 and -14.12% show market activity.

How to invest into IRS-WT stock?

Investing in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C involves considering the yearly range 0.7328 - 3.9499 and current price 1.4599. Many compare 21.65% and 16.80% before placing orders at 1.4599 or 1.4629.

What are IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC (IRS-WT) in the past year was 3.9499. Within 0.7328 - 3.9499, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.3900 helps spot resistance levels.

What are IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC (IRS-WT) over the year was 0.7328. Comparing it with the current 1.4599 and 0.7328 - 3.9499 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IRS-WT stock split?

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.3900, and 37.73% after corporate actions.

日范围
1.4544 1.6999
年范围
0.7328 3.9499
前一天收盘价
1.3900
开盘价
1.6999
卖价
1.4599
买价
1.4629
最低价
1.4544
最高价
1.6999
交易量
3
日变化
5.03%
月变化
21.65%
6个月变化
16.80%
年变化
37.73%
28 九月, 星期日