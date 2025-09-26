- Overview
IRS-WT: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C
IRS-WT exchange rate has changed by 5.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.4544 and at a high of 1.6999.
Follow IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IRS-WT stock price today?
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C (IRS-WT) stock is priced at 1.4599 today. It trades within 5.03%, yesterday's close was 1.3900, and trading volume reached 3.
Does IRS-WT stock pay dividends?
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C is currently valued at 1.4599. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.73% and USD.
How to buy IRS-WT stock?
You can buy IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C (IRS-WT) shares at the current price of 1.4599. Orders are usually placed near 1.4599 or 1.4629, while 3 and -14.12% show market activity.
How to invest into IRS-WT stock?
Investing in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C involves considering the yearly range 0.7328 - 3.9499 and current price 1.4599. Many compare 21.65% and 16.80% before placing orders at 1.4599 or 1.4629.
What are IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC (IRS-WT) in the past year was 3.9499. Within 0.7328 - 3.9499, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.3900 helps spot resistance levels.
What are IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC (IRS-WT) over the year was 0.7328. Comparing it with the current 1.4599 and 0.7328 - 3.9499 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did IRS-WT stock split?
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.3900, and 37.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.3900
- Open
- 1.6999
- Bid
- 1.4599
- Ask
- 1.4629
- Low
- 1.4544
- High
- 1.6999
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 5.03%
- Month Change
- 21.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.80%
- Year Change
- 37.73%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.9%
- Fcst
- 2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.7%
- Fcst
- 2.8%
- Prev
- 2.6%
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.5%
- Act
- 55.1
- Fcst
- 55.4
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
- 51.7
- Fcst
- 51.8
- Prev
- 51.8
- Act
- 4.7%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.8%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 542
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.4 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 98.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -225.1 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 17.8 K