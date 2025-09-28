KurseKategorien
IRS-WT: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C

1.4599 USD 0.0699 (5.03%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von IRS-WT hat sich für heute um 5.03% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.4544 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.6999 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
1.4544 1.6999
Jahresspanne
0.7328 3.9499
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.3900
Eröffnung
1.6999
Bid
1.4599
Ask
1.4629
Tief
1.4544
Hoch
1.6999
Volumen
3
Tagesänderung
5.03%
Monatsänderung
21.65%
6-Monatsänderung
16.80%
Jahresänderung
37.73%
28 September, Sonntag