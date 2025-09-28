CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / IRS-WT
IRS-WT: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C

1.4599 USD 0.0699 (5.03%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do IRS-WT para hoje mudou para 5.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.4544 e o mais alto foi 1.6999.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Perguntas frequentes

What is IRS-WT stock price today?

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C (IRS-WT) stock is priced at 1.4599 today. It trades within 5.03%, yesterday's close was 1.3900, and trading volume reached 3.

Does IRS-WT stock pay dividends?

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C is currently valued at 1.4599. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.73% and USD.

How to buy IRS-WT stock?

You can buy IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C (IRS-WT) shares at the current price of 1.4599. Orders are usually placed near 1.4599 or 1.4629, while 3 and -14.12% show market activity.

How to invest into IRS-WT stock?

Investing in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C involves considering the yearly range 0.7328 - 3.9499 and current price 1.4599. Many compare 21.65% and 16.80% before placing orders at 1.4599 or 1.4629.

What are IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC (IRS-WT) in the past year was 3.9499. Within 0.7328 - 3.9499, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.3900 helps spot resistance levels.

What are IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRESENTATIONS INC (IRS-WT) over the year was 0.7328. Comparing it with the current 1.4599 and 0.7328 - 3.9499 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IRS-WT stock split?

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Warrants to purchase C has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.3900, and 37.73% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
1.4544 1.6999
Faixa anual
0.7328 3.9499
Fechamento anterior
1.3900
Open
1.6999
Bid
1.4599
Ask
1.4629
Low
1.4544
High
1.6999
Volume
3
Mudança diária
5.03%
Mudança mensal
21.65%
Mudança de 6 meses
16.80%
Mudança anual
37.73%
28 setembro, domingo