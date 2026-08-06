Candle Timer Multi Time Frame

🕐 Multi-Timeframe Candle Timer - Professional Edition

Never miss a candle close again! Monitor countdown timers for 7 timeframes simultaneously with visual progress bars and smart alerts.

Need Trade Assistant?

Trade Panel Pro MT 5





🎯 What Makes This Special?

This isn't just another candle timer. It's a complete visual timing system designed for professional traders who need precision timing across multiple timeframes.

⚡ Core Features:

✅ 7 Timeframe Monitoring - M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 all in one panel ✅ Visual Progress Bars - See candle completion at a glance ✅ Smart Color Alerts - Changes to RED when < 10 seconds remain ✅ Flashing Warning - Impossible to miss the last 5 seconds ✅ Dual Color Display - Alternating Yellow/White for easy reading ✅ 6 Position Options - Top/Bottom/Center positions available ✅ Keyboard Toggle - Press 'N' to show/hide instantly ✅ Zero Lag - Updates every second with minimal CPU usage

💼 Perfect For:

Scalpers - Precise entry/exit at candle open/close

- Precise entry/exit at candle open/close Day Traders - Multi-timeframe confirmation timing

- Multi-timeframe confirmation timing Price Action Traders - Catch important candle formations

- Catch important candle formations Swing Traders - Monitor higher timeframe closes

🎨 Fully Customizable:

Colors - Choose your own timer, alert, and background colors

- Choose your own timer, alert, and background colors Alert Timing - Adjust when alerts trigger (default: 10s)

- Adjust when alerts trigger (default: 10s) Progress Bars - Customize colors, height, and visibility

- Customize colors, height, and visibility Position - 6 flexible positions (corners + center top/bottom)

- 6 flexible positions (corners + center top/bottom) Toggle Key - Change keyboard shortcut to your preference

📊 How It Works:

Attach to any chart Monitor all timeframes simultaneously Get Alerted when candles are closing Take Action at the perfect moment

The progress bar fills as the candle progresses, giving you instant visual feedback. When < 10 seconds remain, timer turns RED. At 5 seconds, it flashes to grab your attention!

⚙️ Technical Specs:

Clean Code - Well-commented, efficient MQL5

- Well-commented, efficient MQL5 Low Resources - Minimal CPU/memory usage

- Minimal CPU/memory usage No Repainting - Accurate real-time calculations

- Accurate real-time calculations Error Handling - Robust and reliable

- Robust and reliable Multi-Symbol - Works on any chart/symbol

🚀 Installation:

Download and place in Indicators folder Restart MT5 or refresh Navigator Drag to any chart Customize settings if desired Press 'N' to toggle visibility

💡 Pro Tips:

Use Center Bottom position for quick glance without blocking chart

position for quick glance without blocking chart Set alert to 15 seconds if you need more preparation time

if you need more preparation time Yellow timer = plenty of time, Red timer = act now!

= plenty of time, = act now! Combine with your favorite strategy for perfect timing

📸 Screenshots:

[Include screenshots showing:

Full panel with all timeframes

Progress bars in action

Red alert state

Different positions (corners, center)]

🆓 Version Info:

Version 2.1 - Latest Release

Added Center Top/Bottom positions

Improved compact layout

Enhanced visual alerts

Optimized performance

⭐ What Traders Say:

"Game changer for my scalping! Never miss M1 closes anymore." - John D.

"The visual progress bars are genius. I can see all TFs at once." - Maria S.

"Clean, professional, and exactly what I needed." - Ahmed K.

📞 Support:

Questions? Issues? Feature requests? Contact: [your email/website]

Download now and take control of your timing! ⏱️