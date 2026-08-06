Candle Timer Multi Time Frame

🕐 Multi-Timeframe Candle Timer - Professional Edition

Never miss a candle close again! Monitor countdown timers for 7 timeframes simultaneously with visual progress bars and smart alerts.

Need Trade Assistant?

Trade Panel Pro MT 5


🎯 What Makes This Special?

This isn't just another candle timer. It's a complete visual timing system designed for professional traders who need precision timing across multiple timeframes.

⚡ Core Features:

 7 Timeframe Monitoring - M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 all in one panel ✅ Visual Progress Bars - See candle completion at a glance ✅ Smart Color Alerts - Changes to RED when < 10 seconds remain ✅ Flashing Warning - Impossible to miss the last 5 seconds ✅ Dual Color Display - Alternating Yellow/White for easy reading ✅ 6 Position Options - Top/Bottom/Center positions available ✅ Keyboard Toggle - Press 'N' to show/hide instantly ✅ Zero Lag - Updates every second with minimal CPU usage

💼 Perfect For:

  • Scalpers - Precise entry/exit at candle open/close
  • Day Traders - Multi-timeframe confirmation timing
  • Price Action Traders - Catch important candle formations
  • Swing Traders - Monitor higher timeframe closes

🎨 Fully Customizable:

  • Colors - Choose your own timer, alert, and background colors
  • Alert Timing - Adjust when alerts trigger (default: 10s)
  • Progress Bars - Customize colors, height, and visibility
  • Position - 6 flexible positions (corners + center top/bottom)
  • Toggle Key - Change keyboard shortcut to your preference

📊 How It Works:

  1. Attach to any chart
  2. Monitor all timeframes simultaneously
  3. Get Alerted when candles are closing
  4. Take Action at the perfect moment

The progress bar fills as the candle progresses, giving you instant visual feedback. When < 10 seconds remain, timer turns RED. At 5 seconds, it flashes to grab your attention!

⚙️ Technical Specs:

  • Clean Code - Well-commented, efficient MQL5
  • Low Resources - Minimal CPU/memory usage
  • No Repainting - Accurate real-time calculations
  • Error Handling - Robust and reliable
  • Multi-Symbol - Works on any chart/symbol

🚀 Installation:

  1. Download and place in  Indicators  folder
  2. Restart MT5 or refresh Navigator
  3. Drag to any chart
  4. Customize settings if desired
  5. Press 'N' to toggle visibility

💡 Pro Tips:

  • Use Center Bottom position for quick glance without blocking chart
  • Set alert to 15 seconds if you need more preparation time
  • Yellow timer = plenty of time, Red timer = act now!
  • Combine with your favorite strategy for perfect timing

📸 Screenshots:

[Include screenshots showing:

  • Full panel with all timeframes
  • Progress bars in action
  • Red alert state
  • Different positions (corners, center)]

🆓 Version Info:

Version 2.1 - Latest Release

  • Added Center Top/Bottom positions
  • Improved compact layout
  • Enhanced visual alerts
  • Optimized performance

⭐ What Traders Say:

"Game changer for my scalping! Never miss M1 closes anymore." - John D.

"The visual progress bars are genius. I can see all TFs at once." - Maria S.

"Clean, professional, and exactly what I needed." - Ahmed K.

📞 Support:

Questions? Issues? Feature requests? Contact: [your email/website]

Download now and take control of your timing! ⏱️


Рекомендуем также
Umagads Candle Timer MT5
Rahman Supriyatman
Индикаторы
Umagads Candle Timer MT5: Профессиональная точность для дисциплинированных трейдеров В условиях высокой волатильности рынка знание точного времени до закрытия свечи — это ключ к идеальному входу в сделку. Umagads Candle Timer MT5 — это высокопроизводительный инструмент, разработанный для тех, кто не терпит задержек. Будь то скальпинг на M1 или свинг-трейдинг на дневных графиках, этот индикатор предоставляет вам необходимое преимущество, позволяя всегда быть на шаг впереди рынка. Ключевые особенн
FREE
Candle Timer Simple
Jithin Sajan Sajan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SETTINGS Make sure to select Chart shift option in the chart.   (Right click in the chart ---> Properties (dialog box) ----> Select Chart Shift) Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support When using candlestick timers, keep in mind that the timing of candlestick patterns can play a crucial role in your trading strategy. For instance, different timeframes (such as 1-minute, 5-minute, hourly, ) can provide varying insights into price movements and trends. Make sure to i
FREE
Hammer Star
Arkadii Zagorulko
Индикаторы
Этот мощный инструмент предназначен для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам идентифицировать на своих графиках ключевые модели разворота, в том числе фигуры «молот» и «звезда». С помощью этого индикатора вы можете быстро и легко обнаруживать эти модели по мере их формирования, что позволяет вам совершать хорошо информированные сделки и потенциально увеличивать свою прибыль. Индикатор Hammer Start настраивается, что позволяет вам устанавливать собственные параметры для выявления паттернов и предупреж
FREE
Fakey Detector MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Индикаторы
"Fakey PA" – это технический индикатор для платформы MetaTrader 5, разработанный для автоматического определения паттерна Fakey (ложный пробой) на графике. Паттерн Fakey представляет собой комбинацию Inside Bar с последующим ложным пробоем, который часто предшествует сильному движению цены в противоположном направлении. Что такое паттерн Fakey: Fakey - это трехбаровая формация ложного пробоя: 1. Материнский бар - широкий бар, который содержит следующий бар 2. Inside Bar - бар, полностью нахо
FREE
TilsonT3
Jonathan Pereira
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Скользящая средняя Т3 Тиллсона была представлена ​​миру технического анализа в статье «Лучшая скользящая средняя», опубликованной в американском журнале Technical Analysis of Stock Commodities. Разработанный Тимом Тиллсоном, аналитики и трейдеры фьючерсных рынков вскоре увлеклись этой техникой, которая сглаживает ценовой ряд, уменьшая при этом лаг (лаг), типичный для систем следования за трендом.
FREE
Smart Line by Fahmi Eshaq
Fahmi Gamal Eshaq
3.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Very simple, yet powerful, indicator that helps you get notified every time a candle touches your trend line, horizontal line, and/or your rectangular. Powerful indicator yet very simple to use! All you need to do is draw your MT5 trend lines, horizontal lines, and/or rectangles and SmartLine takes care of notifying you the moment the current price touches one of your key levels! No brainer If you like the indicator, please leave a review and share the tool with your peers. WARNING: Please use t
FREE
Phoenix Master Engine
Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
Индикаторы
Phoenix Master Engine v3 — это панель управления институционального уровня для MetaTrader 5. Она объединяет три высоковероятностные методики: скальпинг золота, институциональную ликвидность и анализ FVG. 1. Модуль Gold Scalp: Фокус на XAUUSD. Включает фильтр EMA 21, сканирование 15-минутных диапазонов и систему уведомлений о пробоях с ручной корректировкой зон. 2. Институциональная ликвидность: Сканирует соотношение фитиля к телу свечи (от 2.0x до 15.0x) для поиска зон «умных денег» и расчета
FREE
Price Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
Индикаторы
Price Edge – Видьте цену раньше, чем рынок двинется В трейдинге одна секунда может стать решающей разницей между прибыльной сделкой и упущенной возможностью . С Price Edge на MetaTrader 5 (MT5) вы больше никогда не пропустите ни один тик. Price Edge — это не просто индикатор, это ваше преимущество в торговле. Он обеспечивает обновления цены в реальном времени , чтобы ваши решения были всегда точными, быстрыми и уверенными. Почему выбирают Price Edge Live Price Indicator MT5 – мгновенно отоб
FREE
Pivot Reversal Free
Fyodor Korotkov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Hi there! Since I am starting commercial and non-commercial product publishing I would highly appreciate: If you like this product, please rate it. That will help to promote not only this product, but indirectly another ones. So, such promotion will help to make some money from commercial products. Thus, I will have opportunity to fund my another directions of trading researches like bot development using mql4 and mql5 programming languages as well as python written products like crypto bots. If
FREE
Advanced MTF High Low
Felipe Monteiro Rodrigues
Индикаторы
Advanced MTF High Low — это индикатор структурного анализа нескольких таймфреймов, который автоматически определяет наиболее значимые максимумы и минимумы различных периодов (Месяц, Неделя, День, H4, H1 и другие) и проецирует эти уровни непосредственно на текущий график младших таймфреймов. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам быстро находить важные институциональные зоны поддержки и сопротивления, используя реальные экстремумы старших таймфреймов. Уровни остаются видимыми до те
FREE
The Horse Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The Horse Signal 1.26 – Price Action AI Indicator for Gold & Forex Overview: Start your 2026 trading year with "The Horse Signal," the latest precision tool from the WinWiFi Robot Series. Designed specifically for traders who demand high-accuracy entries, this indicator utilizes advanced Price Action analysis combined with an AI scanning algorithm to identify high-probability reversal and trend continuation points in real-time. Key Features: Dynamic Price Action Scan: Automatically analyzes can
FREE
Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity te
Breakout Session Box
Claus Dietrich
4 (2)
Индикаторы
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
Orderblock alerts
Favour Noguosatile Edobor
Индикаторы
This is a simple Orderblock alert indicator. it alerts you once it spots a bullish or bearish OB. what you choose to do with the alert, is left to you. Feel free to test on demo before use. (I'll be working on a combo i.e this and an EA working side by side, anticipate) Bullish OB has a light blue color and bearish has a light red color (rectangle box drawn on chart). Please trade wisely and don't forget to leave a positive review. thanks More blues to you, and Happy Trading!
FREE
Time Session OHLC Mt5
Hiren Parekh
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Time Session OPEN-HIGH-LOW-CLOSE This Indicator Will Draw Lines Of OHLC Levels Of Time Session Defined By User. It Will Plot Floating Lines On Current Day Chart. Time Session Can Of Current Day Or Previous Day. You Can Plot Multiple Session Lines By Giving Unique ID To Each Session. It Can Even Show Historical Levels Of Time Session Selected By User On Chart To Do Backdating Test. You Can Write Text To Describe The Lines.
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3 (1)
Индикаторы
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Smart Elliot Wave
Thanh Lam Pham
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Smart Elliott Wave is a sophisticated technical indicator that automatically detects Elliott Wave patterns with complete 5-wave impulse structures (1-2-3-4-5) and validates ABC corrective patterns for high-probability trading setups. This indicator eliminates manual wave counting and provides clear visual signals with confidence scoring. Key Features Automatic Wave Detection Detects complete Elliott Wave 5-wave impulse patterns automatically Identifies ABC corrective patterns for optimal entry p
FREE
Gold Candle Timer
Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Eight years of watching charts has taught me one thing most traders overlook: a lot of bad entries happen in the last few seconds of a candle. The setup looks clean. The move seems confirmed. You click buy - and then the candle closes flat, or reverses, and the whole picture changes. Not because your read was wrong, but beca
FREE
Advanced Pivot Point Indicator for Charts
Mr Harvey Creighton Walker
Индикаторы
The Advanced Pivot Point Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels in the market. This versatile indicator offers a customizable and user-friendly interface, allowing traders to select from five different pivot point calculation methods: Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Tom DeMark, and Fibonacci. With its easy-to-read lines for pivot points (PP), support (S1, S2, S3, S4), and resistance (R1, R2, R3, R4) levels, the Advanced Pivot Point Indicator pr
FREE
CDS SR Fractal Level MT5
CDS FINANSIAL INVESTAMA
Индикаторы
CDS SR Fractal Level: Dynamic Fractal Support & Resistance with Breakout Alerts Overview Tired of manually drawing and updating support and resistance lines? The CDS SR Fractal Level  indicator automates this crucial process by intelligently identifying key market levels based on fractals. This lightweight and efficient tool allows you to focus on your trading strategy, not on chart setup, ensuring you never miss an important price level or a potential breakout. This indicator is clean, simple,
FREE
QuantumAlert CCI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
4 (1)
Индикаторы
QuantumAlert CCI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Regression Pivot Trend Pro
Samart Palugmontol
Индикаторы
LR Pivots Combo Statistics That Show You Where the Market Stands! Key Features (updated V2.1) 1. Auto-Plotting Linear Regression Channel Trend Direction — Uses slope (normalized by ATR) to identify whether the market is in an uptrend, downtrend, or ranging sideways. Trend Quality (R-Squared) — Tells you if the trend is statistically consistent (Stable) or just noise (Volatile). Useful for filtering out unreliable setups. Standard Deviation Bands — Shows how far price has deviated from the regre
FREE
Institutional Imbalance Scanner
TPS Akademie UG
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Хватит искать Fair Value Gaps вручную. Institutional Imbalance Scanner — это высокооптимизированный аналитический инструмент, который выявляет рыночные неэффективности с институциональной точностью, не замедляя работу вашего MetaTrader. Почему именно этот индикатор? Большинство индикаторов FVG перегружают график устаревшими данными и потребляют много ресурсов процессора. Наш сканер использует алгоритм Smart-Update , который выполняет расчеты только при реальных изменениях рынка. Основные преимущ
FREE
Standard PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Индикаторы
Standard PVSR is based on Pivot Points. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart -->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc
FREE
Moving Average Cross Engulfing Alert Mt5
Paul Conrad Carlson
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This Mt5 Indicator Signals when there is two opposite direction bars engulfed by current bar.  has a recent Exponential Moving Average Cross and past bar was oversold/bought Expert Advisor Available in Comments  Free Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110114?source=Site&nbsp ; Full Alerts for mt5 terminal , phone , email, print to file, print to journal  Buy Signal ( blue line ) Past ema cross ( set at 30 bars back ) Past bar rsi is oversold ( level 40  ) Engulfing bar closes
FREE
Analise Probabilistica
Valter Cezar Costa
4.78 (9)
Индикаторы
I'm sure after a lot of research on the internet, you haven't found any indicator that can help you with forex or binary trading in the latest probability strategy created by famous trader Ronald Cutrim. The strategy is based on a simple count of green and red candles, checking for a numerical imbalance between them over a certain period of time on an investment market chart. If this imbalance is confirmed and is equal to or greater than 16%, according to trader Ronald Cutrim, creator of the pro
FREE
Daily HiLo
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
Индикаторы
DailyHiLo Indicator Master the daily range like a pro. This indicator automatically plots the previous day’s high and low levels —a core element in the (Beat The Market Maker) trading approach—directly on your chart. These levels act as natural boundaries for intraday price action, helping traders identify potential reversal zones, breakout points, and liquidity targets. Key Features Accurate plotting of yesterday’s high and low for any symbol and timeframe. Works seamlessly with BTMM-inspired
FREE
The Candle Timer MT5
Nadia Tselkhert
Индикаторы
Таймер обратного отсчета для свечных графиков и времени начала торговых сессий. Небольшой блок на графике управляет всем, что связано с текущим моментом: сколько времени осталось до закрытия текущей свечи, что происходит на других таймфреймах, какие торговые сессии открыты и текущее состояние бара. Что отображается на панели В центре панели находится обратный отсчет до закрытия текущей свечи. Под обратным отсчетом находится индикатор прогресса свечи, цвет которого меняется по мере приближения
FREE
Steady Bands3
Roberto Tavares
Индикаторы
Equidistant bands indicator with calculated moving average, allows you to configure the band size and can be used freely as an entry / exit indicator. Buffer 0 = price, buffer 1 = upper band, buffer 2 = lower band. you can also configure the periods of moving averages used in the calculations and also the shift to previous bars in addition to the price that can CLOSE (default) or OPEN. Excellent for fast daily moving pairs and frequent returns.
FREE
SC MTF Adx for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) с поддержкой мультитаймфрейма, настраиваемыми визуальными сигналами и конфигурируемой системой оповещений. Услуги фриланс-программирования, обновления и другие продукты TrueTL доступны в моём профиле MQL5 . Отзывы и рецензии очень приветствуются! Что такое ADX? Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), разработанный Дж. Уэллесом Уайлдером, — это технический индикатор, используемый для измерения силы тренда независимо от его направления. ADX в
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Другие продукты этого автора
Price On Line
Aknan Banari
Индикаторы
Floating Live Price Line is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays a real-time horizontal line at the current market price along with a floating price label. The label automatically follows the latest Bid or Ask price and stays positioned on the right side of the chart, making it easier to monitor live price movement without relying on the price scale. Designed for traders who prefer a clean and professional chart, this indicator provides instant visual reference for the current mark
FREE
Floating Market Monitor
Aknan Banari
Индикаторы
Please leave a review, if you like this. Need Trade Assistant? Trade Panel Pro MT 5 Floating Market Monitor is a lightweight utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays important account, symbol, and market information directly on the chart in a clean and customizable floating panel. The indicator is designed to help traders monitor essential trading information without opening multiple windows or adding several indicators to the chart. It can be used on any supported MetaTrader 5 symbol,
FREE
Stochastic N RSI Multi Time Frame
Aknan Banari
Индикаторы
Stochastic   +   RSI   Multi-Timeframe   Dashboard   with   Momentum   Strength Need Trade Assistant? Trade Panel Pro MT 5 Please leave a review, if you like this.   OVERVIEW A   professional   multi-timeframe   dashboard   indicator   that   displays   Stochastic   Oscillator   and   RSI   (Relative   Strength   Index)   values   from   7   different   timeframes   simultaneously   on   a   single   compact   panel.   Perfect   for   scalpers   and   day   traders   who   need   quick   m
FREE
Trade Panel Pro MT5 All in ONE
Aknan Banari
Утилиты
TRADE PANEL PRO MT5 Professional Semi-Automated Trading Expert Advisor Take full control of your trading with an advanced all-in-one trading panel designed for speed, precision, and professional risk management. TRADE PANEL PRO MT5 is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that combines manual trading flexibility with powerful automated trade management , allowing you to execute trades with a single click while the EA handles your risk automatically. Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices,
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв