Candle Timer Multi Time Frame
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 2.0
Never miss a candle close again! Monitor countdown timers for 7 timeframes simultaneously with visual progress bars and smart alerts.
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🎯 What Makes This Special?
This isn't just another candle timer. It's a complete visual timing system designed for professional traders who need precision timing across multiple timeframes.
⚡ Core Features:
✅ 7 Timeframe Monitoring - M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 all in one panel ✅ Visual Progress Bars - See candle completion at a glance ✅ Smart Color Alerts - Changes to RED when < 10 seconds remain ✅ Flashing Warning - Impossible to miss the last 5 seconds ✅ Dual Color Display - Alternating Yellow/White for easy reading ✅ 6 Position Options - Top/Bottom/Center positions available ✅ Keyboard Toggle - Press 'N' to show/hide instantly ✅ Zero Lag - Updates every second with minimal CPU usage
💼 Perfect For:
- Scalpers - Precise entry/exit at candle open/close
- Day Traders - Multi-timeframe confirmation timing
- Price Action Traders - Catch important candle formations
- Swing Traders - Monitor higher timeframe closes
🎨 Fully Customizable:
- Colors - Choose your own timer, alert, and background colors
- Alert Timing - Adjust when alerts trigger (default: 10s)
- Progress Bars - Customize colors, height, and visibility
- Position - 6 flexible positions (corners + center top/bottom)
- Toggle Key - Change keyboard shortcut to your preference
📊 How It Works:
- Attach to any chart
- Monitor all timeframes simultaneously
- Get Alerted when candles are closing
- Take Action at the perfect moment
The progress bar fills as the candle progresses, giving you instant visual feedback. When < 10 seconds remain, timer turns RED. At 5 seconds, it flashes to grab your attention!
⚙️ Technical Specs:
- Clean Code - Well-commented, efficient MQL5
- Low Resources - Minimal CPU/memory usage
- No Repainting - Accurate real-time calculations
- Error Handling - Robust and reliable
- Multi-Symbol - Works on any chart/symbol
🚀 Installation:
- Download and place in Indicators folder
- Restart MT5 or refresh Navigator
- Drag to any chart
- Customize settings if desired
- Press 'N' to toggle visibility
💡 Pro Tips:
- Use Center Bottom position for quick glance without blocking chart
- Set alert to 15 seconds if you need more preparation time
- Yellow timer = plenty of time, Red timer = act now!
- Combine with your favorite strategy for perfect timing
📸 Screenshots:
[Include screenshots showing:
- Full panel with all timeframes
- Progress bars in action
- Red alert state
- Different positions (corners, center)]
🆓 Version Info:
Version 2.1 - Latest Release
- Added Center Top/Bottom positions
- Improved compact layout
- Enhanced visual alerts
- Optimized performance
⭐ What Traders Say:
"Game changer for my scalping! Never miss M1 closes anymore." - John D.
"The visual progress bars are genius. I can see all TFs at once." - Maria S.
"Clean, professional, and exactly what I needed." - Ahmed K.
📞 Support:
Questions? Issues? Feature requests? Contact: [your email/website]
Download now and take control of your timing! ⏱️