Try the demo version, when test it in setting change leverage to 1:100 and then you decide what to do next!





🔥 PONOKAWAN MASTER UNIFIED TOPOLOGICAL EA 🔥

Advanced 4-Layer Quantitative Trading Engine Powered by Topological Data Analysis (TDA), Quantum Path Integrals, & Intraday B-Spline Curve Matching.





⚡ WHY TRADITIONAL EAS FAIL (AND WHY THIS IS DIFFERENT)

Standard Expert Advisors rely on conventional lagging technical indicators (like Moving Averages, RSI, or MACD) that generate endless whipsaws during market regime shifts.





The Ponokawan Master Unified Topological EA replaces outdated technical indicators with Differential Phase Space Geometry, Ergodic Thermodynamics, and Functional Data Analysis (FDA). By projecting raw price action into a 3D Takens' Phase Space Manifold, it detects institutional liquidity coiling BEFORE explosive price expansion occurs!





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🏛️ THE 4-LAYER HIERARCHICAL DECISION PIPELINE

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1️⃣ LAYER 1: MACRO CHAOS & LORENZ ATTRACTOR FILTER

Evaluates market state using Lorenz Trajectory Curvature κ(t) and Fisher-Rao Geodesic Distances. Automatically pauses trading or scales risk down during chaotic bifurcation boundaries and flash crash regimes.





2️⃣ LAYER 2: TOPOLOGICAL LIQUIDITY COILING ENGINE (TDA & FDT)

Monitors 1H charts for institutional energy coiling using 3D TDA Z-Scores (Z < -0.45) and Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) Noise-to-Viscosity Ratios. Identifies high-compression accumulation windows before breakout execution.





3️⃣ LAYER 3: QUANTUM DIRECTIONAL TRIGGER & ENERGY GUARD

Fires on manifold expansion (Z > +0.95). Confirms direction using Phase Tangent Vector Angles θ(t) (> +0.25 rad for BUY, < -0.25 rad for SELL) and Feynman Path Amplitude Skew Ψ_skew (> +0.20 for constructive path interference). Includes a Kinetic Energy Ratio guard (K <= 2.50) to prevent buying at overextended exhaustion peaks.





4️⃣ LAYER 4: REAL-TIME INTRADAY FDA SOBOLEV GUARD

Evaluates 5-minute B-Spline continuous curves at ~32% into the intraday session. Uses Sobolev Space Distance W^{1,2} to match today's partial price curve against fPCA cluster centroids, validating expected remaining intraday return before sending orders to MT5.





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✨ KEY ADVANTAGES & FEATURES

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✅ 100% Automated Trading – No manual intervention required.

✅ Pre-Trade Margin & Capital Protection – Built-in margin safety check prevents order rejection errors on micro-accounts.

✅ Dynamic Money Management – Calculates exact lot size based on custom Risk % per trade (Default: 1.0%).

✅ Automated Break-Even Trailing – Moves Stop-Loss to entry + 2 points once profit hits +0.5%.

✅ Real-Time On-Chart Dashboard (HUD) – Displays live Layer 1-4 metrics, account equity, and signal confluence directly on your chart.

✅ No Martingale / No Grid / No Dangerous Cost-Averaging – Every trade has a strict hard Stop-Loss (0.7%) and Take-Profit (1.2% - 2.8%).





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⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS & PAIRS

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• Assets: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

• Primary Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)

• Minimum Deposit: $100 (Recommended: $500+)

• Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread (Low spread & low slippage recommended)





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📈 BACKTEST PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

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• Win Rate: 70.8% – 89.4% (Across major currency pairs & Gold)

• Profit Factor: 3.50 – 5.20

• Maximal Drawdown: < 4.0%

• Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 1:1.71 to 1:2.30





📥 DOWNLOAD THE FREE DEMO NOW TO TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER!

For any setup questions or guidance, feel free to send a direct message via MQL5.