Ponokawan Gold 5 Minutes Time Frame Only

Ponokawan Gold 5 Minutes Time Frame Only

by Ponokawan

Use only on XAUUSD with 5minutes timeframe!!!

Check the screen shoot result and demo video on my youtube !

Try the demo version, when test it in setting change leverage to 1:100 and then you decide what to do next!

🔥 PONOKAWAN MASTER UNIFIED TOPOLOGICAL EA 🔥
Advanced 4-Layer Quantitative Trading Engine Powered by Topological Data Analysis (TDA), Quantum Path Integrals, & Intraday B-Spline Curve Matching.

⚡ WHY TRADITIONAL EAS FAIL (AND WHY THIS IS DIFFERENT)
Standard Expert Advisors rely on conventional lagging technical indicators (like Moving Averages, RSI, or MACD) that generate endless whipsaws during market regime shifts. 

The Ponokawan Master Unified Topological EA replaces outdated technical indicators with Differential Phase Space Geometry, Ergodic Thermodynamics, and Functional Data Analysis (FDA). By projecting raw price action into a 3D Takens' Phase Space Manifold, it detects institutional liquidity coiling BEFORE explosive price expansion occurs!

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🏛️ THE 4-LAYER HIERARCHICAL DECISION PIPELINE
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1️⃣ LAYER 1: MACRO CHAOS & LORENZ ATTRACTOR FILTER
Evaluates market state using Lorenz Trajectory Curvature κ(t) and Fisher-Rao Geodesic Distances. Automatically pauses trading or scales risk down during chaotic bifurcation boundaries and flash crash regimes.

2️⃣ LAYER 2: TOPOLOGICAL LIQUIDITY COILING ENGINE (TDA & FDT)
Monitors 1H charts for institutional energy coiling using 3D TDA Z-Scores (Z < -0.45) and Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) Noise-to-Viscosity Ratios. Identifies high-compression accumulation windows before breakout execution.

3️⃣ LAYER 3: QUANTUM DIRECTIONAL TRIGGER & ENERGY GUARD
Fires on manifold expansion (Z > +0.95). Confirms direction using Phase Tangent Vector Angles θ(t) (> +0.25 rad for BUY, < -0.25 rad for SELL) and Feynman Path Amplitude Skew Ψ_skew (> +0.20 for constructive path interference). Includes a Kinetic Energy Ratio guard (K <= 2.50) to prevent buying at overextended exhaustion peaks.

4️⃣ LAYER 4: REAL-TIME INTRADAY FDA SOBOLEV GUARD
Evaluates 5-minute B-Spline continuous curves at ~32% into the intraday session. Uses Sobolev Space Distance W^{1,2} to match today's partial price curve against fPCA cluster centroids, validating expected remaining intraday return before sending orders to MT5.

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✨ KEY ADVANTAGES & FEATURES
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✅ 100% Automated Trading – No manual intervention required.
✅ Pre-Trade Margin & Capital Protection – Built-in margin safety check prevents order rejection errors on micro-accounts.
✅ Dynamic Money Management – Calculates exact lot size based on custom Risk % per trade (Default: 1.0%).
✅ Automated Break-Even Trailing – Moves Stop-Loss to entry + 2 points once profit hits +0.5%.
✅ Real-Time On-Chart Dashboard (HUD) – Displays live Layer 1-4 metrics, account equity, and signal confluence directly on your chart.
✅ No Martingale / No Grid / No Dangerous Cost-Averaging – Every trade has a strict hard Stop-Loss (0.7%) and Take-Profit (1.2% - 2.8%).

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⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS & PAIRS
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• Assets: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
• Primary Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)
• Minimum Deposit: $100 (Recommended: $500+)
• Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread (Low spread & low slippage recommended)

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📈 BACKTEST PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
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• Win Rate: 70.8% – 89.4% (Across major currency pairs & Gold)
• Profit Factor: 3.50 – 5.20
• Maximal Drawdown: < 4.0%
• Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 1:1.71 to 1:2.30

📥 DOWNLOAD THE FREE DEMO NOW TO TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER!
For any setup questions or guidance, feel free to send a direct message via MQL5.
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MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Dragoljub Vujcic
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Эксперты
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Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
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Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
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Эксперты
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EA Golden Blitz– Надежное и эффективное решение для торговли золотом   Промо-акция на запуск!  Осталось всего 1 копии по текущей цене!  Финальная цена: $1999.99 Здравствуйте! Я EA Golden Blitz, второй экспертный советник (EA) из семейства Diamond Forex Group, специально созданный для торговли золотом (XAU/USD). С уникальными функциями и приоритетом безопасности я гарантирую устойчивый и эффективный опыт торговли золотом для трейдеров.   Чем EA Golden Blitz отличается от других?   - Динамичес
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Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
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Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
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TENET — это автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1. Советник использует сеточный подход к управлению позициями в сочетании с предварительно заданным контролем риска, автоматизированным управлением сделками и множественными фильтрами входа. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые предпочитают краткосрочные рыночные возможности при сохранении контролируемой экспозиции. Каждая позиция защищена стоп-лоссом, а советник вклю
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5 (1)
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Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
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