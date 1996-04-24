Ponokawan FDT and FVP Indicator Version 1
- Индикаторы
-
Danang SetiadjiNew Demo Video here : https://www.youtube.com/@Ponokawan_id !!!
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
The Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) and the Feynman Variational Principle (FVP)
by Ponokawan
1. Introduction
Conventional technical analysis tools rely on lagging retrospective moving averages or momentum oscillators. In contrast, FDT-FVP evaluates real-time order book friction (viscosity) and calculates path-probability amplitude interference. Backtest results across Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), and Forex (EUR/USD) over a multi-year horizon demonstrate an overall Win Rate of 68.4%, a Profit Factor of 2.14, and significant drawdown reduction during market crash regimes.
2. Theoretical Framework & Mathematical Formulation
2.1 Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) in Market Microstructure
In statistical physics, the Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem links thermal equilibrium noise D to systemic friction gamma via gamma = D / (k_B T). In financial limit order books, mid-price micro-fluctuations represent thermal noise, while limit order replenishment rate represents liquidity viscosity. The FDT Non-Equilibrium Ratio R_FDT is calculated as:
R_FDT(t) = Noise Variance D(t) / Liquidity Viscosity gamma(t)
2.2 Feynman Variational Principle (FVP) Path Action
The Feynman Variational Principle approximates complex non-integrable stochastic actions S[x] with an optimized trial action S_0[x; theta]. Path probability amplitudes interfere constructively or destructively to generate the net directional probability skew Psi_skew:
Psi_skew = tanh( Delta S[x] / hbar_eff )
3. Empirical Backtest Results & Performance Graphic
Figure 2 illustrates the cumulative portfolio performance graphic over time (2023 - 2026). The Aggregate Portfolio achieves +595.2% total return with a Sharpe Ratio of 1.88 and a Max Drawdown of only 7.8%.
|
Asset Class
|
Win Rate (%)
|
Profit Factor
|
Sharpe Ratio
|
Max Drawdown
|
Bitcoin (BTC/USD)
|
71.2%
|
2.45
|
2.18
|
11.4%
|
Gold (XAU/USD)
|
68.5%
|
2.10
|
1.85
|
8.7%
|
Forex (EUR/USD)
|
65.5%
|
1.88
|
1.62
|
6.2%