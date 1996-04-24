Ponokawan FDA and nPFS Indicator
- Индикаторы
-
Danang SetiadjiNew Demo Video here : https://www.youtube.com/@Ponokawan_id !!!
- Версия: 1.20
- Активации: 5
Functional Data Analysis (FDA) dan Nonparametric Functional Statistics (nPFS).
by Ponokawan.
1. Understanding the 3 Indicator Lines
When you attach the indicator to a 5-Minute (M5) or 15-Minute (M15) chart, the sub-window displays three continuous curves calculated from the daily session open price ( P open Popen):
- Grey Dotted Line ( Raw Return % ):
- Shows the exact percentage return from the day's open: X ( t ) = P ( t ) − P open P open × 100 % X(t)=PopenP(t)−Popen×100%.
- Dodger Blue Solid Line ( FDA Smoothed Curve % ):
- The continuous B-Spline / Nonparametric smooth curve X smooth ( t ) Xsmooth(t). It filters out random micro-ticks and reveals the true underlying intraday trend shape.
- Dark Orange Solid Line ( Price Velocity dX/dt ):
- The first derivative (rate of change) of the price curve. It measures intraday price acceleration and momentum.
2. The 3-Step FDA Trading Framework
Step 1: Session Baseline Calibration
- At the start of a new daily trading session (e.g., 00:00 UTC for Forex/Crypto, or London/NY Market Open), the indicator automatically resets to 0.0%.
- Do not enter trades in the first 3–6 candles (15–30 minutes) to allow the non-parametric curve to establish its baseline.
Step 2: Velocity Acceleration Filter ( d X / d t dX/dt)
- Look at the Dark Orange Line ( d X / d t dX/dt):
- Strong Bullish Acceleration: d X / d t > + 0.25 dX/dt>+0.25 (Momentum buyers are driving the price fast).
- Strong Bearish Acceleration: d X / d t < − 0.25 dX/dt<−0.25 (Sellers are aggressively dumping).
- Neutral / Sideways: − 0.10 ≤ d X / d t ≤ + 0.10 −0.10≤dX/dt≤+0.10 (Ranging market — DO NOT TRADE).
Step 3: Curve Direction Confirmation
- Compare the Blue Smoothed Curve with the Orange Velocity Line:
- BUY Signal: The Blue Curve is sloping upward AND the Orange Velocity Line crosses above + 0.25 +0.25.
- SELL Signal: The Blue Curve is sloping downward AND the Orange Velocity Line drops below − 0.25 −0.25.
3. Concrete Trading Examples on Actual Market Candles
📈 Example : Morning Bullish Breakout (EUR/USD 5M)
- Market Context: London Session Open (08:00 AM UTC).
- Candle Behavior: Price breaks above the Asian session high with 3 consecutive green M5 candles.
- Indicator Observation:
- The Blue Smoothed Curve rises rapidly from 0.00% to +0.45% .
- The Orange Velocity Line ( d X / d t dX/dt) spikes sharply above +0.30 .
- Execution Decision:
- ENTRY: Open BUY at the close of the candle where d X / d t > + 0.25 dX/dt>+0.25.
- STOP LOSS (SL): Place SL 5–10 pips below the session open price ( P open Popen) or recent swing low.
- TAKE PROFIT (TP): Target a 2 : 1 2:1 or 3 : 1 3:1 Risk-to-Reward ratio or close when the Orange Velocity Line crosses back down below 0.00 .
4. Golden Rules & What to Avoid
|What to Do (Best Practices)
|What to Avoid (Common Pitfalls)
|✅ Trade in the direction of velocity ( d X / d t dX/dt): Acceleration precedes price movement.
|❌ Don't trade when velocity is flat ( − 0.10 ≤ d X / d t ≤ + 0.10 −0.10≤dX/dt≤+0.10): This indicates a low-volume sideways chop.
|✅ Combine with Key Support/Resistance: Use FDA curves to confirm breakouts at major price levels.
|❌ Don't open new trades in the last 30 minutes of the trading day: End-of-day rebalancing creates noise.
|✅ Use M5 or M15 timeframes: Intraday curve fitting works best on 5m/15m charts.
|❌ Don't ignore high-impact news releases (CPI/NFP): Spikes will distort spline smoothing temporarily.