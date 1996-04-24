Ergodic Theory And TDA Indicator

ERGODIC THEORY + TOPOLOGICAL DATA ANALYSIS (TDA)

by Ponokawan

We combined Topological Data Analysis (TDA) with Ergodic Theory (specifically Birkhoff's Ergodic Theorem) to build the Ergodic Topological Dynamics (ETD) model.

The Correlation Between Ergodic Theory, TDA, & Financial Markets

1. Non-Ergodicity in Financial Markets

A system is ergodic if its average over time equals its average across all space (ensemble average):

Time Average f ˉ = lim ⁡ T → ∞ 1 T ∫ 0 T f ( x ( t ) ) d t ≡ Ensemble Average ⟨ f ⟩ = ∫ Ω f ( x ) d μ ( x ) Time Average f ˉ ​ = T → ∞ lim ​ T 1 ​ ∫ 0 T ​ f ( x ( t )) d t ≡ Ensemble Average ⟨ f ⟩ = ∫ Ω ​ f ( x ) d μ ( x )

Financial markets are strictly non-ergodic: an individual trader's price trajectory over time does not equal the group average of all market participants at a single moment.

2. The Birkhoff Ergodic Ratio ( B Ergodic B Ergodic ​ )

By combining 3D TDA Phase Space Trajectories with Birkhoff's Theorem, we construct the Birkhoff Ergodic Ratio:

B Ergodic ( t ) = Birkhoff Time Average Trajectory Length Spatial Ensemble Standard Deviation = 1 N ∑ k = 0 N − 1 D ( t − k ) σ spatial ( D ) B Ergodic ​ ( t ) = Spatial Ensemble Standard Deviation Birkhoff Time Average Trajectory Length ​ = σ spatial ​ ( D ) N 1 ​ ∑ k = 0 N − 1 ​ D ( t − k ) ​

Ergodic Equilibrium ( B ≈ High B ≈ High , Z-Score Coiling): The market is in an equilibrium state of random noise (range-bound).

The market is in an equilibrium state of random noise (range-bound). Ergodic Symmetry Breakdown ( Z TDA > + 0.90 Z TDA ​ > + 0.90 Breakout): Ergodic symmetry collapses, forcing a directional phase transition (Gold/Forex breakout!).

Empirical Multi-Asset Backtest Results (0.7% SL / 1.2% TP)