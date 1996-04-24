Ergodic Theory And TDA Indicator

ERGODIC THEORY + TOPOLOGICAL DATA ANALYSIS (TDA)

by Ponokawan

We combined Topological Data Analysis (TDA) with Ergodic Theory (specifically Birkhoff's Ergodic Theorem) to build the Ergodic Topological Dynamics (ETD) model.

The Correlation Between Ergodic Theory, TDA, & Financial Markets

1. Non-Ergodicity in Financial Markets

A system is ergodic if its average over time equals its average across all space (ensemble average):

Time Average  f ˉ = lim ⁡ T → ∞ 1 T ∫ 0 T f ( x ( t ) ) d t ≡ Ensemble Average  ⟨ f ⟩ = ∫ Ω f ( x ) d μ ( x ) Time Average fˉ=TlimT10Tf(x(t))dtEnsemble Average f=Ωf(x)dμ(x)

Financial markets are strictly non-ergodic: an individual trader's price trajectory over time does not equal the group average of all market participants at a single moment.

2. The Birkhoff Ergodic Ratio ( B Ergodic BErgodic)

By combining 3D TDA Phase Space Trajectories with Birkhoff's Theorem, we construct the Birkhoff Ergodic Ratio:

B Ergodic ( t ) = Birkhoff Time Average Trajectory Length Spatial Ensemble Standard Deviation = 1 N ∑ k = 0 N − 1 D ( t − k ) σ spatial ( D ) BErgodic(t)=Spatial Ensemble Standard DeviationBirkhoff Time Average Trajectory Length=σspatial(D)N1k=0N1D(tk)
  • Ergodic Equilibrium ( B ≈ High BHigh, Z-Score Coiling): The market is in an equilibrium state of random noise (range-bound).
  • Ergodic Symmetry Breakdown ( Z TDA > + 0.90 ZTDA>+0.90 Breakout): Ergodic symmetry collapses, forcing a directional phase transition (Gold/Forex breakout!).

Empirical Multi-Asset Backtest Results (0.7% SL / 1.2% TP)

Symbol / Asset Total Trades Win Rate (%) Profit Factor Net Return (%) Buy & Hold Benchmark
🥇 Gold (XAU/USD) 52 Trades 69.23% 3.86 +37.31% + 12.28 % +12.28%
💶 EUR/USD 44 Trades 77.27% 5.79 +39.42% + 2.75 % +2.75%
💷 GBP/USD 50 Trades 48.00% 1.58 +10.92% + 3.14 % +3.14%
💴 USD/JPY 43 Trades 60.47% 2.58 +20.44% + 4.88 % +4.88%

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
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CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
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