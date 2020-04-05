Ponokawan Trap Trade

Ponokawan Trap Trade EA

Exploit Institutional Liquidity Traps On XAUUSD 1H Time Frame

Ponokawan Daily Trap Trade EA is a professional institutional price action trading system designed to capitalize on Bull Trap and Bear Trap liquidity events across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto markets.

When retail traders chase overbought momentum at highs or oversold panic at lows, institutional smart money steps in to reverse price. Ponokawan EA detects these exact exhaustion points in real-time, executing high-probability counter-trend scalp trades immediately upon candle close.

🌟 Key Strategy Highlights

  • 🎯 Institutional Trap Detection: Detects overbought Bull Traps ( RSI > 70 RSI>70) and oversold Bear Traps ( RSI < 26 RSI<26) with precision momentum filtering.
  •  Instant Execution: Triggers trades on the exact first tick after a trap candle closes, capturing optimal price entries.
  • 🛡️ Mathematical Risk Edge (1 : 1.7 R:R): Enforces a strict  1 : 1.7 1:1.7 Risk to Reward Ratio per trade. Stops are anchored beyond the trap candle extremes with automatic target calculation.
  • 🔄 Smart 3-Position Scalping & Rotation: Supports scaling into up to 3 concurrent trades. When a 4th trap forms, the EA automatically closes the oldest trade (FIFO rotation) to roll into the newest high-probability setup.
  • 📊 Dynamic Equity Risk Management: Uses  5 % 5% account equity position sizing per trade, automatically adjusting lot sizes as your capital grows.
  • 🎨 Permanent On-Chart Trade Mapping: Features custom warning flags ( ⚠️ BULL TRAP  /  ⚠️ BEAR TRAP ) and leaves permanent shaded historical trade boxes on your chart so you can easily review past performance.

📊 How the Trading Logic Works

  1. Bull Trap Setup (SELL Trade):

    • A candle closes with  RSI > 70.0 RSI>70.0 (Overbought Buyers Trapped).
    • Action: Executes a Market SELL trade immediately on new candle open.
    • SL/TP: Stop Loss placed above the Trap Candle High; Take Profit projected at  1.7 × 1.7× Risk.

  2. Bear Trap Setup (BUY Trade):

    • A candle closes with  RSI < 26.0 RSI<26.0 (Oversold Sellers Trapped).
    • Action: Executes a Market BUY trade immediately on new candle open.
    • SL/TP: Stop Loss placed below the Trap Candle Low; Take Profit projected at  1.7 × 1.7× Risk.

⚙️ Main Input Parameters

  • InpRiskPercent  (Default:  5.0 ): Capital risk % based on Account Equity.
  • InpRiskRewardRatio  (Default:  1.7 ): Target Risk to Reward ratio ( 1 : 1.7 1:1.7).
  • InpMaxOpenPositions  (Default:  3 ): Maximum concurrent scalping positions.
  • InpBullTrapRsi  (Default:  70.0 ): RSI threshold for Bull Trap detection.
  • InpBearTrapRsi  (Default:  26.0 ): RSI threshold for Bear Trap detection.
  • InpSlPaddingPoints  (Default:  20 ): Stop Loss buffer points beyond trap candle extremes.
  • InpDrawOnChart  (Default:  true ): Renders on-chart flags and permanent historical trade boxes.

💻 Recommended Setup & Symbols

  • Best Instruments:  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD ,  XAUUSD  (Gold),  BTCUSD .
  • Recommended Timeframes:  M15 ,  H1 ,  H4 .
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread / STP (Supports all broker filling modes automatically).
  • Minimum Capital:  $100  (Works seamlessly with micro, mini, and standard accounts).

🎁 What You Get

  • Full MT5 Expert Advisor ( .ex5 ).
  • 100% automated execution—no manual intervention required.
  • Dedicated author support for setup and optimization.

💡 Pro Tip: Use MT5 Strategy Tester ( Ctrl + R ) to backtest your preferred currency pairs and customize RSI thresholds to suit your trading style!


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Gennady Sergienko
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Marco Scherer
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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