AUTO TP and SL for Averaging

AUTO TP & SL for Averaging

The fastest way to manage Take Profit and Stop Loss for multiple trades.

AUTO TP & SL is a powerful utility designed specifically for averaging, grid, martingale, and scalping traders. Instead of modifying the TP and SL of every order manually, simply enter your desired profit target or maximum loss in USD, and let the EA handle everything automatically.



Free Demo Version = https://c.mql5.com/6/1021/AUTO_TP_SL_DEMO.zip



Key Features

✔ Set Target Profit in USD for all open positions.

✔ Set Maximum Loss in USD to protect your account.

✔ Automatically updates Take Profit & Stop Loss for multiple orders.

✔ Works with both Open Positions and Pending Orders.

✔ No need to modify TP/SL one order at a time.

✔ One-click operation with a simple and intuitive interface.

✔ Ideal for Scalping, Averaging, Grid, and Martingale trading strategies.

✔ Saves time and reduces trading errors.

Perfect For

Scalping traders

Averaging traders

Grid trading

Martingale strategies

Traders managing multiple positions simultaneously

Trade smarter. Manage your positions faster. Protect your profits automatically with AUTO TP & SL.