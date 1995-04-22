PowerHours

Built for consistency: PowerHours trades the London/New York overlap only, with the discipline to stay out the rest of the day.

Power Hours is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, engineered around a simple but rarely-executed idea: you don't need to predict the move. You need to already be there when it happens -- and you need to be there at the one time of day the move is most likely to be real.

While other systems trade around the clock, hoping for the best hours to line up, Power Hours only trades during the London/New York overlap -- the daily window where liquidity, volume, and genuine directional moves converge. Outside that window, it does nothing. Not because it's broken. Because that's the strategy.

When the overlap opens, Power Hours has already quietly positioned itself around price, on both sides, before the move even starts. When the market commits -- and during these hours, it usually does -- the trade is already live. No hesitation. No missed entry.

And it doesn't stop at getting in first. Its Adaptive Engine is reading volatility and momentum tick by tick for the entire window, deciding how the trade should be built, how far it should run, and when to protect what's been won. No configuration. No manual tuning. Attach it, and the intelligence is already awake -- for four hours a day, every day.

WHY "POWER HOURS"?

Because that's genuinely all it does. This isn't a 24-hour EA with a session filter you can switch off -- the London/New York overlap is the product. The on-chart panel shows you the exact window (13:00-17:00 GMT), a live countdown to open/close, and exactly why the EA is idle outside it. You will never wonder if it's broken during the Asian session. It's simply not supposed to be trading then.

WHY TRADERS ARE SWITCHING TO POWER HOURS

1. It Doesn't Guess Direction -- It Doesn't Have To Most strategies live or die on being right about where price goes next. Power Hours positions itself so that whichever way the market breaks during the overlap, it's already in position to catch it. No bias, no prediction, no being wrong about direction -- because it never commits to one in advance.

2. One Window, Not Twenty-Four Hours of Noise Every tick during the overlap, the Adaptive Engine is asking: is this a real move, or noise? It answers continuously and adjusts how it trades before you'd notice conditions had changed -- and it only has to do this for the hours that actually matter, instead of grinding through low-liquidity chop the rest of the day.

3. It Can Tell the Difference Between a Spike and a Trend A sharp explosive breakout and a slow grinding move are not the same thing, and Power Hours knows it. It gives a clean grind patience and room, while handling a violent spike with a tighter, quicker hand.

4. It Protects Gains Like It's Guarding Something Valuable Once a trade is live, the Adaptive Engine is reading momentum tick by tick, deciding whether to give a winning trade room to run or tighten immediately the moment something feels off. Break-even and multi-stage trailing protection are built in and fully automatic.

5. Daily Profit Target and Loss Limit, Built In Set how much you want to make or protect each day, directly in the EA's inputs. Once either level is hit, Power Hours stops itself for the session -- no manual watching required.

6. It Doesn't Get Blindsided by News High-impact news events have ended more trades than bad strategy ever has. Power Hours reads the volatility building beforehand and adjusts its stance ahead of time -- tighter when it's calm, wider when the market's already moving. The news filter is a simple ON/OFF switch in the settings.

7. It Never Forgets a Trade Exists Remove it. Update it. Restart your terminal. Reattach it hours later. It finds whatever trade is still open and picks up exactly where it left off, full management restored automatically.

8. Zero External Dependencies Power Hours runs entirely inside your MetaTrader terminal. No API keys, no external server, no WebRequest whitelist to configure, no account signup. Everything -- the Adaptive Engine, the news filter, the daily guard, the on-chart panel -- runs locally. Attach it and it works, on any VPS or PC, with nothing to connect.

THE ON-CHART PANEL

Power Hours ships with a built-in panel -- no separate dashboard, no login, no external app. At a glance:

  • Session / Window -- confirms the EA is locked to the London/New York overlap and shows the exact GMT hours
  • Status -- OPEN with a live countdown to close, or CLOSED with a countdown to the next open (weekend-aware)
  • Balance / Equity
  • Today's P/L -- closed profit and loss for this EA specifically, resets daily
  • Trades -- today's win/loss count
  • Live position or armed bracket -- what's currently happening, if anything
  • System indicators -- Engine, News Filter, Session, and Daily Guard, each shown active (blinking green) or inactive (gray), with Guard turning solid red if a daily limit has been hit

Everything on the panel is read directly from your terminal and account. Nothing is sent anywhere.

SPECIFICATIONS

  • Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) -- default settings are tuned specifically for this pair
  • Trading Window: London/New York Overlap only, 13:00-17:00 GMT -- fixed, not user-configurable
  • Timeframe: Any timeframe works identically for chart display (M5 recommended for viewing). The Adaptive Engine reads its own internal timeframe for volatility/momentum calculations, independent of the chart you attach it to.
  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 or more recommended, starting at 0.01 lot or 1% risk per trade
  • Execution Type: RAW Spread / ECN accounts recommended
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • VPS: Recommended for stable, uninterrupted operation during the overlap window
  • External Dependencies: None. No WebRequest URLs to whitelist, no account registration, no external integration.

Recommended Brokers

Fusion Markets | Vantage Markets | IC Markets | Valetax | TMGM | FP Markets

These brokers offer RAW/ECN accounts with low spread and fast execution.

SETTINGS -- SIMPLE BY DESIGN

Power Hours exposes exactly what you need and nothing else:

Setting Default What it does
Lot Sizing Mode Risk Percent Risk % of balance, or a Fixed lot size
Risk % Per Trade 1.0 Used in Risk Percent mode
Fixed Lot 0.01 Used in Fixed mode
Daily Profit Target 0 (off) Stop for the day once this profit is reached
Daily Loss Limit 0 (off) Stop for the day once this loss is reached
Trade News Releases? ON Pause around high-impact news
Max Spread (points) 50 Skip new entries if spread exceeds this
Magic Number 20260801 Change only if running multiple EAs on one account
Order Comment "PowerHours" Label on this EA's orders

There is no engine switch, no session switch, and no advanced tab to get lost in. The Adaptive Engine runs by default and cannot be turned off; the trading window is locked to the overlap by design. Every other internal parameter is pre-tuned and compiled in -- not something you need to touch or worry about breaking.

IMPORTANT NOTES -- PLEASE READ

  • Tight or Low / RAW Spread / ECN accounts are recommended. Standard or fixed-spread accounts will affect performance. IC Markets' standard account is also acceptable -- very tight spread, no commission, close to RAW.
  • The Adaptive Engine runs live by default. This is what you see the moment you attach the EA. The Strategy Tester always runs a fixed baseline internally regardless, so backtest results are repeatable and reflect that stable reference point rather than live Adaptive Engine behavior.
  • Start small. Begin at 0.01 lot per $1000 of balance, or 1% risk per trade. Do not increase size until you're comfortable with how the EA behaves on your broker.
  • Losses are part of trading. What matters is performance over time, not a single trade. Avoid changing settings after a loss.
  • The overlap window is the whole strategy. Power Hours will do nothing outside 13:00-17:00 GMT. This is intentional -- check the panel, not the settings, if you're unsure why it's idle.
  • Set a daily target and respect it. The Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limit inputs exist for exactly this. Discipline compounds over time.
  • Always test on demo first. Every broker behaves slightly differently -- demo test on your actual broker before going live.
  • No complex setup required. Attach it to XAUUSD with default settings. The only thing you need to decide is your risk per trade relative to your balance. Everything else is handled.
  • Message me to get your FREE EA. 

QUICK START

How to backtest

  1. Download the EA
  2. Set the tick Model: Every Tick or Every tick based on real ticks.
    Note: Most brokers offers and retain 2-3 months latest of real tick data. 
  3. Open Strategy Tester, set the symbol to XAUUSD 
  4. Set your preferred date range and timeframe (M5 recommended)
  5. Disable Visual Mode for faster results, or enable it to watch the panel
  6. Set starting balance to at least $1,000
  7. Click Start -- this runs the fixed baseline, which is what the tester always uses

How to run on a live or demo account

  1. Drag and drop the EA onto an XAUUSD chart
  2. Set your Risk % or Fixed Lot
  3. Enable Live Trading
  4. Done -- Power Hours will wait for the next overlap window and trade automatically when it opens

COMMON QUESTIONS

1. Why isn't it trading right now? Check the panel. If Status shows CLOSED, you're outside the 13:00-17:00 GMT window and the EA is correctly idle -- this is the entire strategy, not a bug. If Status shows OPEN but nothing is happening, check the Experts log for the specific filter (spread, news, or daily guard) currently holding it back.

2. Can I change the trading session or turn off the Adaptive Engine? Not in this version. Power Hours is deliberately locked to the overlap window with the Adaptive Engine always on -- this is the product, by design, to keep the settings simple and the results consistent.

3. Does this need any external service, API, or account signup? No. Power Hours runs entirely inside MetaTrader 5. Nothing is sent over the internet, and there's no separate dashboard or login required.

4. Are updates and support free? Yes. We provide free updates and support lifetime. 

Past results do not guarantee future results. Always trade within your means and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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5 (46)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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3 (2)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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