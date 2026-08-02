Fractal Confirmed Zones MT5

Fractal Confirmed Zones Pro MT5 is designed for traders who want objective, confirmation-based supply and demand zones instead of subjective rectangles drawn around every consolidation.

The indicator detects significant market extremes, identifies the candle streak that created the move, and confirms the zone only after price closes beyond the originating structure.

After a Layer-1 zone is confirmed, the indicator can automatically inspect the current and lower timeframes to locate the first valid nested correction inside the parent zone.

This creates a clear two-layer market structure:

  • Layer 1: the main confirmed supply or demand zone;
  • Layer 2: the first confirmed correction fully contained inside Layer 1.

The indicator works for both bullish demand zones and bearish supply zones.

How the detection works

Demand zone

A demand setup begins when price forms a new low relative to a configurable number of previous closed candles.

The indicator then identifies the final bearish candle streak leading into that low.

The zone is confirmed only when a later bullish candle:

  • breaks the highest high of the bearish streak;
  • closes above that level.

If a new lower low appears before confirmation, the previous candidate is discarded.

Supply zone

The supply-zone logic is the exact inverse:

  • a new high is detected;
  • the final bullish streak is identified;
  • a bearish candle must close below the lowest point of that streak;
  • a new higher high before confirmation cancels the candidate.

This confirmation process helps filter weak or incomplete zones.

Automatic nested Layer-2 zones

After Layer 1 is confirmed, Fractal Confirmed Zones Pro searches for the first valid correction contained entirely inside the parent zone.

For a demand setup, the indicator looks for:

  1. an initial bullish rebound;
  2. the first bearish correction;
  3. a correction whose full range remains inside Layer 1;
  4. a bullish candle closing above the correction high.

For a supply setup, the same logic is applied in reverse.

When no valid correction exists on the chart timeframe, the indicator can continue searching progressively lower timeframes.

Multi-timeframe search modes

Layer-2 detection can operate in several modes:

  • current timeframe only;
  • current timeframe plus the nearest lower timeframe;
  • all permitted lower timeframes;
  • custom timeframe selection.

You can also choose how the final Layer-2 zone is selected:

  • First Valid: keeps the first confirmed zone found;
  • Best Score: scans the permitted timeframes and keeps the highest-rated zone.

Zone quality score

Every zone receives a quality score from 0 to 100.

The score considers factors such as:

  • breakout strength;
  • zone width relative to ATR;
  • number of candles in the originating streak;
  • speed of confirmation;
  • strength of departure after confirmation;
  • number of previous touches;
  • current freshness of the zone.

Separate minimum-score filters can be applied to Layer 1 and Layer 2.

This allows traders to hide weaker structures and focus only on higher-quality zones.

Zone lifecycle states

Each zone is automatically classified as:

Fresh

Price has not returned to the zone after confirmation.

First Touch

Price has entered the zone once.

Retested

Price has returned more than once.

Broken

The zone has been invalidated.

Zone appearance changes according to its state, making it easy to distinguish fresh opportunities from heavily tested or invalid structures.

Invalidation can be configured using:

  • candle close beyond the zone;
  • wick penetration beyond the zone.

Broken historical zones may remain visible for analysis or be hidden from the chart.

Alerts

The indicator can generate alerts for:

  • new Layer-1 confirmation;
  • new Layer-2 confirmation;
  • price approaching a Layer-2 zone;
  • price entering a Layer-2 zone;
  • zone invalidation.

Alert delivery options include:

  • MetaTrader popup;
  • mobile push notification;
  • email;
  • sound.

A first-touch-only mode is available to prevent repeated alerts from the same zone.

Interactive dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays:

  • number of active Layer-1 zones;
  • number of active Layer-2 zones;
  • fresh, touched, retested, and broken-zone counts;
  • nearest demand Layer-2 zone;
  • nearest supply Layer-2 zone;
  • distance from current price;
  • zone score;
  • zone state;
  • source timeframe.

The dashboard also includes quick controls for:

  • demand zones;
  • supply zones;
  • Layer 1;
  • Layer 2;
  • historical zones;
  • alerts.

Main features

  • Confirmed supply and demand zones;
  • configurable extreme lookback;
  • closed-candle confirmation logic;
  • bullish and bearish market structures;
  • automatic nested Layer-2 detection;
  • lower-timeframe scanning;
  • first-valid or best-score selection;
  • zone quality rating from 0 to 100;
  • fresh, touched, retested, and broken states;
  • close-based or wick-based invalidation;
  • historical-zone display;
  • first-touch alerts;
  • proximity alerts;
  • confirmation alerts;
  • invalidation alerts;
  • interactive dashboard;
  • debug mode for visual verification;
  • optimized object updating;
  • suitable for Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other MT5 instruments.

Recommended use

Fractal Confirmed Zones Pro can be used for:

  • supply and demand analysis;
  • pullback and retracement trading;
  • multi-timeframe confluence;
  • refining higher-timeframe zones;
  • locating lower-timeframe entries;
  • support and resistance analysis;
  • discretionary trade planning;
  • historical zone research.

The indicator does not automatically open trades and does not guarantee profitable results. It is a market-structure analysis tool intended to support the trader’s own strategy, confirmation process, and risk management.

Suggested default workflow

  1. Identify a confirmed Layer-1 zone.
  2. Wait for a valid Layer-2 zone to appear.
  3. Filter zones using the quality score.
  4. Prefer fresh or first-touch structures.
  5. Use the alert system to monitor price returns.
  6. Confirm entries with your own market structure, trend, liquidity, or risk-management rules.

Important note

Zones are confirmed using closed candles and are displayed only after the required breakout confirmation occurs. The indicator does not use future candles to confirm a zone before that confirmation exists.

Historical results, zone reactions, and quality scores do not guarantee future market performance.


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Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
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Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
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Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
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Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
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Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Hamed Dehgani
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Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
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Индикаторы
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Reversion King Indicator
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Axiom Matrix
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
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Индикаторы
A simple and precise Indicator to identify potential supply and demand zones for price reversals. It was first described in Jason Pearl's Book, " Demark Indicators", published in 2008. It can be used both as Support and Resistance, and can be traded as a Breakout or as a Fakeout, depending on your trading style, and depending on how the candle was closed in proximity to TDST. 
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Утилиты
Overview The Synthetic Ratio Generator is a specialized charting utility designed for advanced market analysis, pairs trading, and statistical arbitrage. This tool calculates the mathematical ratio between two distinct financial instruments (Symbol A / Symbol B) and instantly projects the resulting price action onto a fully functional offline chart. Instead of relying on basic line indicators drawn in a sub-window, this utility creates a dedicated charting environment, allowing for deep technica
Simple DCA AutoInvest
Alexandru Craciun
Эксперты
Simple DCA Auto-Invest is a lightweight, strictly disciplined Expert Advisor designed for long-term investors. Instead of trying to time the market, this EA uses the proven strategy of Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA). It buys a fixed monetary value of an asset at regular intervals, automatically calculating the correct lot size based on the current market price and contract size. By investing a fixed cash amount, the EA naturally buys more fractions of a share/coin when the price is low, and fewer w
Stochastic Divergence Matrix 28
Alexandru Craciun
Индикаторы
Stochastic Divergence Matrix 28 scans all 28 major Forex pairs across up to 21 MetaTrader 5 timeframes. It converts confirmed stochastic divergences into weighted pair scores, individual currency scores and an inclusive delta for every major currency pair. Stochastic Divergence Matrix 28 is a multi-currency and multi-timeframe analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5. The indicator scans the complete matrix of 28 Forex pairs formed by the eight major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF an
TDST Sniper Improved MT5
Alexandru Craciun
Индикаторы
TDST Sniper Improved: The Support & Resistance Indicator That Never Repaints Stop chasing levels that disappear. Most indicators lie to you—they redraw, repaint, and change their mind after the fact. TDST Sniper Improved doesn't play games. What you see is what you get. Forever. Based on the legendary work of Thomas DeMark (popularized by James Pearl), this indicator identifies   high-probability support and resistance clusters   that hold their ground across all timeframes—from M5 scalping
Fractal FVG Pro MT5
Alexandru Craciun
Индикаторы
Fractal FVG Pro MT5 Fractal FVG Pro is a professional Fair Value Gap indicator built for traders who want more than a basic three-candle imbalance detector. Instead of drawing every small gap on the chart, the indicator uses configurable ATR and displacement filters to identify cleaner FVG structures, track how much of each gap has been filled, and automatically search lower timeframes for a more precise nested Layer-2 FVG. The result is a structured two-layer imbalance system: Layer 1: the prim
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