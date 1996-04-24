Ponokawan FDA and nPFS Indicator

Functional Data Analysis (FDA) dan Nonparametric Functional Statistics (nPFS).

by Ponokawan.

1. Understanding the 3 Indicator Lines

When you attach the indicator to a 5-Minute (M5) or 15-Minute (M15) chart, the sub-window displays three continuous curves calculated from the daily session open price ( P open Popen):

  1. Grey Dotted Line ( Raw Return % ):
    • Shows the exact percentage return from the day's open:  X ( t ) = P ( t ) − P open P open × 100 % X(t)=PopenP(t)Popen×100%.
  2. Dodger Blue Solid Line ( FDA Smoothed Curve % ):
    • The continuous B-Spline / Nonparametric smooth curve  X smooth ( t ) Xsmooth(t). It filters out random micro-ticks and reveals the true underlying intraday trend shape.
  3. Dark Orange Solid Line ( Price Velocity dX/dt ):
    • The first derivative (rate of change) of the price curve. It measures intraday price acceleration and momentum.

2. The 3-Step FDA Trading Framework

Step 1: Session Baseline Calibration

  • At the start of a new daily trading session (e.g., 00:00 UTC for Forex/Crypto, or London/NY Market Open), the indicator automatically resets to 0.0%.
  • Do not enter trades in the first 3–6 candles (15–30 minutes) to allow the non-parametric curve to establish its baseline.

Step 2: Velocity Acceleration Filter ( d X / d t dX/dt)

  • Look at the Dark Orange Line ( d X / d t dX/dt):
    • Strong Bullish Acceleration:  d X / d t > + 0.25 dX/dt>+0.25 (Momentum buyers are driving the price fast).
    • Strong Bearish Acceleration:  d X / d t < − 0.25 dX/dt<0.25 (Sellers are aggressively dumping).
    • Neutral / Sideways:  − 0.10 ≤ d X / d t ≤ + 0.10 0.10dX/dt+0.10 (Ranging market — DO NOT TRADE).

Step 3: Curve Direction Confirmation

  • Compare the Blue Smoothed Curve with the Orange Velocity Line:
    • BUY Signal: The Blue Curve is sloping upward AND the Orange Velocity Line crosses above  + 0.25 +0.25.
    • SELL Signal: The Blue Curve is sloping downward AND the Orange Velocity Line drops below  − 0.25 0.25.

3. Concrete Trading Examples on Actual Market Candles

📈 Example : Morning Bullish Breakout (EUR/USD 5M)

  • Market Context: London Session Open (08:00 AM UTC).
  • Candle Behavior: Price breaks above the Asian session high with 3 consecutive green M5 candles.
  • Indicator Observation:
    1. The Blue Smoothed Curve rises rapidly from  0.00%  to  +0.45% .
    2. The Orange Velocity Line ( d X / d t dX/dt) spikes sharply above  +0.30 .
  • Execution Decision:
    • ENTRY: Open BUY at the close of the candle where  d X / d t > + 0.25 dX/dt>+0.25.
    • STOP LOSS (SL): Place SL 5–10 pips below the session open price ( P open Popen) or recent swing low.
    • TAKE PROFIT (TP): Target a  2 : 1 2:1 or  3 : 1 3:1 Risk-to-Reward ratio or close when the Orange Velocity Line crosses back down below  0.00 .

4. Golden Rules & What to Avoid

What to Do (Best Practices) What to Avoid (Common Pitfalls)
 Trade in the direction of velocity ( d X / d t dX/dt): Acceleration precedes price movement.  Don't trade when velocity is flat ( − 0.10 ≤ d X / d t ≤ + 0.10 0.10dX/dt+0.10): This indicates a low-volume sideways chop.
 Combine with Key Support/Resistance: Use FDA curves to confirm breakouts at major price levels.  Don't open new trades in the last 30 minutes of the trading day: End-of-day rebalancing creates noise.
 Use M5 or M15 timeframes: Intraday curve fitting works best on 5m/15m charts.  Don't ignore high-impact news releases (CPI/NFP): Spikes will distort spline smoothing temporarily.
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Advanced Sessions Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
5 (1)
指标
MT5 Session Indicator: Track Global Market Hours with Precision Boost your trading strategy with this FREE Session Indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to help you effortlessly identify active trading sessions across global markets. Perfect for forex, stocks, and commodities traders, this tool highlights key market hours (Asian, European, North American, and overlaps) directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss high-liquidity periods. Key Features: Visual Session Overlays : Clear color-c
FREE
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
专家
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Gold Sniper Vision Pro
Yusuf Al-ali
指标
GOLD SNIPER VISION If you trade Gold, this indicator was built for you. GOLD SNIPER VISION is a professional XAUUSD trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify high-quality trading opportunities through multi-timeframe market analysis. KEY FEATURES • Clear BUY & SELL signals • Entry, Stop Loss & Take Profit levels • Multi-Timeframe market analysis • Multiple Scalping & Swing modes • Automatic market analysis • Professional dashboard • Designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) TR
Jita indicator Pro ultra
Jimmy Mwaba
指标
Jita Trading Pro Ultra Jita Trading Pro Ultra is a professional all-in-one multi-market and multi-timeframe trading system designed to deliver precision trend analysis, intelligent confirmations, and advanced market structure trading across all market conditions. Built for both beginner and advanced traders, the system combines dynamic trend bands, smart trend candles, advanced star confirmations, and adaptive signal filtering into one complete professional trading environment. Trades All Mar
Heatmap Indicator
Ganegama Ganithage Rumesh Erangana
指标
XAUUSD Heat Map Scalping Indicator Perfect for 1M, 3M, 5M, 15M Scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) Take your scalping to the next level with this exclusive Heat Map indicator , designed and optimized specifically for XAUUSD . This tool is a powerful visual assistant that helps you instantly identify market strength, pressure zones, and potential entry points in real time. Key Features: Optimized for Fast Scalping : Works best on 1-minute, 3-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute timeframes Specializ
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
指标
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
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4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
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5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
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Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
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RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
大多数箭头指标只给你一个信号，然后让你自己去判断剩下的一切。KT Alpha Hunter Arrows 为你提供完整的交易计划。 每一个信号箭头出现时，都会同时绘制一套完整计划：入场线、止损位、四个止盈目标，以及实时优势判断，告诉你当前这个交易品种和时间周期是否值得交易。随附的 Trade Manager EA 会在你手动入场后负责后续执行，让你在市场波动剧烈、情绪干扰明显时也能保持交易纪律。不重绘。仅在K线收盘后确认信号。适用于 Forex、黄金、指数以及任何你在 MT5 上交易的品种。 核心功能 不重绘买入和卖出箭头，只在K线收盘后生成。 每个信号都会显示入场线、结构性止损位和四个止盈目标。 Edge Dashboard 会分别评估当前图表上的买入和卖出机会。 判断系统包括：No Edge、Marginal、Tradeable、Good 或 Strong。 一键 Auto Optimize 按钮可根据当前品种和时间周期自动优化设置。 完整套装包含 Trade Manager EA，并提供五种专为本指标设计的预设交易管理方案。 Prop Firm Risk Panel 可在图表上
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
指标
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
指标
当然，以下是翻译成中文（简体）的版本： 该指标标出市场中显现出 交易兴趣 的区域，并随后显示 订单积累区域 。它的工作方式类似于大规模的订单簿。 这是为 大资金 打造的指标，性能卓越。市场中有任何兴趣，你都能通过它清晰看到。 （这是一个 完全重写的自动化版本 —— 不再需要手动分析。） 交易速度 是一个全新的概念指标，它显示了市场上大订单 何时 、 何地 聚集，并揭示了其背后的意义。它可以在 非常早期 就检测到趋势的变化。 在外汇市场，所谓的“交易量”实际上是误导性的，因为那指的是价格在单位时间内的变化，因此真正的名称应是“交易速度”。 一切都取决于我们如何思考、如何行动、如何分析。 改变分析范式至关重要。 该指标完全重构了外汇市场上“交易量”的概念，用逻辑方式重新定义并应用，从而成为一个 独特而精准的工具 。 使用方法： 默认情况下，指标处于 自动模式 ，可独立用于任何时间周期。如果你希望切换到手动模式，只需点击 Auto / Manual Mode 按钮即可。 在 手动模式 下，所有计算从 2025年1月1日 开始。你可以根据需要更改该日期，以查看不同的分析结果。 最优数据周期
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
指标
MetaTrader 5 智能多层突破与回调探测器 "智能 · 简单 · 快速！" 您是否厌倦了错过高概率的突破入场机会？ 您是否花费数小时扫描多张图表，试图将突破与趋势方向和货币动能对齐——却仍然错过了行情？ Break Pullback 用一个指标解决所有这些问题。 什么是 Break Pullback？ Break Pullback 是一款专业级 MetaTrader 5 指标，专为交易市场结构、突破和趋势延续形态的交易者而设计。 它能实时自动检测多个货币对的突破与回调形态——并通过三层确认过滤每个信号： 结构突破检测——识别图表上的关键突破位 高时间框架日线偏向——将入场与主导日线趋势方向对齐 货币强弱指数——确认配对货币间的动能失衡 结果：更少的虚假信号，更强的信心，更快的执行——无需面对图表过载。 适合哪些交易者？ Break Pullback 专为使用以下方法的交易者设计： 突破与回测策略 市场结构分析（BOS、 OB Order Block 、结构位） 聪明钱概念（SMC）或 ICT 风格入场 趋势跟踪与延续形态 跨外汇和黄金（XAUUSD）的多对扫描 日内和波段
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
MERAVITH SCANNER 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业金融市场指标，将多种分析工具整合为一个统一的系统。它基于专有的成交量加权平均价格（VWAP）方法自动完成所有计算，完全消除主观判断。 该指标适用于所有资产类别（外汇、股票、指数、大宗商品、加密货币）以及从 M1 到 Monthly 的所有时间周期。其核心原理是价格跟随成交量。MERAVITH 识别机构资金成交量的集中区域，并从该集中区域中推导出数学上精确的价格水平。它不预测，不推测。它只计算。 使用 MERAVITH SCANNER，您可以在 2–3 分钟内扫描全部 28 个主要外汇货币对的所有时间周期。您也可以扫描任何您选择的市场——例如，大约 100 只股票约需 10 分钟。 该指标计算耗尽水平、平衡线、偏差、统计水平以及目标投射。 图表元素 Origin Point 标记所有计算的起始位置。指标会自动将其放置在最佳位置。红色标签（TOP）表示市场高点并带有看跌倾向。绿色标签（BOTTOM）表示市场低点并带有看涨倾向。 Sentiment Line 是一条动态曲线，反映基于成交量加权计算得出的市场情绪。
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Route Lines Prices MT5  - 是一款用于寻找潜在交易信号的指标。其简洁的界面包含多种价格行为算法，以及信号终点检测和已完成轨迹的计算。这些算法包括基于所用时间周期的波动率和价格平滑计算。 该指标的主要参数是“ Calculating price values ”。默认值 1 提供均衡的自动计算模式， 无需手动配置即可使用。通过手动更改 2 到 500 之间的值，您可以根据自己的交易系统自定义指标。 该指标内置市场方向指标，由两条移动平均线（快线和慢线）的交叉点表示，在确定自身趋势时可以禁用该指标。 建议在 M1 到 H4 的时间周期内使用该指标。支持所有交易品种。 信号箭头在蜡烛图收盘时生成；不会重绘历史数据。 主图表上会显示重复的箭头。该指标提供多种类型的警报。 内置信号线点计数器，用于计算从信号箭头到信号终点的收盘价。 由于指标不会重绘，信号结果的数值是在信号终点之后计算的，滞后于信号发出后一根K线。 总计数器会将接收到的值相加，以便在相应的图表上方便地调整参数。
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
指标
看清市场真正在做什么。   在您眼前实时观察三大市场阶段（收缩、扩张、趋势），并在趋势阶段的早期阶段抓住更优的入场点。   不要再猜测。开始像机构和聪明钱那样解读市场。   Apex Market Structure Pro（MT5 版）是一款精准的聪明钱分析工具，它剥离噪音，向您展示每根 K 线之下的真实结构：流动性、结构转变、吸   筹区域与趋势偏向，全部呈现在一个简洁、专业的图层中。专为厌倦了滞后指标、准备以清晰视角交易的严肃交易者打造。   重要提示：本指标专为 Heikin Ashi（平均足）K 线设计。使用前请将图表切换为 Heikin Ashi，以释放其全部威力。全部分析都围绕 Heikin   Ashi 的价格流构建。正是在这里，Apex Market Structure Pro 发挥出最佳表现。   交易者为何选择 Apex Market Structure Pro：   流动性，一览无遗： 瞬间看清止损池所在之处。卖方与买方流动性会被自动标注。实时关注尚未被扫的价位，捕捉价格攫取流动性并反转的精确时   刻。在聪明钱交易的地方交易。   会说话的结构：
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
指标
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT5買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 5上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋势
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
指标
您好，交易员！ 大多数散户交易者依赖于滞后的网页脚本。真正具有交易优势需要机构化的架构。 Astro AI 指标并非标准的图表叠加层。它是一个编译后的神经网络，包含两个代理，直接运行在您的终端上。 以下是该系统背后的具体技术： 1. 代理 1：分析师（图神经网络 - GNN） 市场并非孤立的价格柱；它们是相互关联的数据网络。 功能：代理 1 使用图神经网络来映射这些复杂的非线性关系。 优势：标准指标仅考虑单一的历史移动平均线，而我们的 GNN 可以实时处理深层的市场结构关系，在散户交易量发挥作用之前揭示隐藏的相关性。 2. 代理 2：执行器（近端策略优化 - PPO） 模式识别只是成功的一半。基于当前市场波动做出正确的决策，才是预测模型与滞后模型之间的区别所在。 功能：代理 2 使用 PPO（一种先进的强化学习算法）来确定最佳入场点。 优势：它持续调整交易策略，而非使用静态的“超买”或“超卖”线。它会分析当前市场状况并计算最可能的成交点。 执行桥接：通过 ONNX 集成到交易终端 如果执行速度慢，模式识别就毫无用处。我们已通过 ONNX（开放神经网络交换平台）
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
指标
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 指标 · Smart Money Concepts · 预测智能引擎 ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI 是一套专业的 Smart Money Concepts 指标系统，专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）打造。 它将完整的 SMC 框架——Order Blocks、Liquidity sweeps（流动性扫荡）、Fair Value Gaps、Break of Structure、Change of Character——与 8 个全新的 AI 驱动模块相结合，直接在图表上呈现精准的可视化信号、预测轨迹线、彩色的 SL/TP 风险回报框，以及三级自适应 TP Ladde
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
指标
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
指标
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
指标
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
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Ponokawan Price Action Pattern Tracer
Danang Setiadji
指标
PRICE ACTION PATTERN TRACER PRO Institutional Multi-Indicator Price Action Analysis, Trap Detection & Dynamic Demand/Supply Zones Created by Ponokawan OVERVIEW Price Action Pattern Tracer Pro   is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 technical indicator designed to bridge the gap between pure price action trading and institutional momentum confirmation. Most price action indicators blindly paint arrows on every candlestick pattern—leading traders directly into   false breakouts, bull traps, and be
Ponokawan Trap Trade
Danang Setiadji
专家
Ponokawan Trap Trade EA Exploit Institutional Liquidity Traps On XAUUSD 1H Time Frame Ponokawan Daily Trap Trade EA   is a professional institutional price action trading system designed to capitalize on   Bull Trap   and   Bear Trap   liquidity events across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto markets. When retail traders chase overbought momentum at highs or oversold panic at lows, institutional smart money steps in to reverse price.   Ponokawan EA   detects these exact exhaustion points in real-
Ergodic Theory And TDA Indicator
Danang Setiadji
指标
ERGODIC THEORY + TOPOLOGICAL DATA ANALYSIS (TDA) by Ponokawan We combined   Topological Data Analysis (TDA)   with   Ergodic Theory   (specifically   Birkhoff's Ergodic Theorem ) to build the   Ergodic Topological Dynamics (ETD)   model. The Correlation Between Ergodic Theory, TDA, & Financial Markets 1. Non-Ergodicity in Financial Markets A system is   ergodic   if its average over time equals its average across all space (ensemble average): Time Average  f ˉ = lim ⁡ T → ∞ 1 T ∫ 0 T f ( x ( t )
Ponokawan FDT and FVP Indicator Version 1
Danang Setiadji
指标
The Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) and the Feynman Variational Principle (FVP) by Ponokawan 1. Introduction Conventional technical analysis tools rely on lagging retrospective moving averages or momentum oscillators. In contrast, FDT-FVP evaluates real-time order book friction (viscosity) and calculates path-probability amplitude interference. Backtest results across Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), and Forex (EUR/USD) over a multi-year horizon demonstrate an overall Win Rate of 68.4%,
Ponokawan FDT and FVP Indicator Version 2
Danang Setiadji
指标
The Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) and the Feynman Variational Principle (FVP)  by Ponokawan 1. Introduction Conventional technical analysis tools rely on lagging retrospective moving averages or momentum oscillators. In contrast, FDT-FVP evaluates real-time order book friction (viscosity) and calculates path-probability amplitude interference. Backtest results across Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), and Forex (EUR/USD) over a multi-year horizon demonstrate an overall Win Rate of 68.4%,
Ponokawan Gold 5 Minutes Time Frame Only
Danang Setiadji
专家
Ponokawan Gold 5 Minutes Time Frame Only by Ponokawan Use only on XAUUSD with 5minutes timeframe!!! Check the screen shoot result and demo video on my youtube ! Try the demo version, when test it in setting change leverage to 1:100 and then you decide what to do next! PONOKAWAN MASTER UNIFIED TOPOLOGICAL EA Advanced 4-Layer Quantitative Trading Engine Powered by Topological Data Analysis (TDA), Quantum Path Integrals, & Intraday B-Spline Curve Matching. WHY TRADITIONAL EAS FAIL (AND WH
Ponokawan Unified Master Indicator
Danang Setiadji
指标
PONOKAWAN UNIFIED TOPOLOGICAL INDICATOR MT5 Institutional-Grade Subwindow Indicator Displaying 3D Phase Space Coiling, Vector Trajectory Angles, Quantum Path Skew, & Microstructure FDT Noise. Say goodbye to lagging indicators! The Ponokawan Unified Topological Indicator projects price movement into a 3D phase-space manifold using Takens' Delay Embedding Theorem, bringing hedge-fund quantitative geometry straight to your MetaTrader 5 charts. ==============================================
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