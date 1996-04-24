Ponokawan FDA and nPFS Indicator

TrendMaestro5 Stefano Frisetti 指标

note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link: https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da