Ponokawan FDA and nPFS Indicator

Functional Data Analysis (FDA) dan Nonparametric Functional Statistics (nPFS).

by Ponokawan.

1. Understanding the 3 Indicator Lines

When you attach the indicator to a 5-Minute (M5) or 15-Minute (M15) chart, the sub-window displays three continuous curves calculated from the daily session open price ( P open Popen):

  1. Grey Dotted Line ( Raw Return % ):
    • Shows the exact percentage return from the day's open:  X ( t ) = P ( t ) − P open P open × 100 % X(t)=PopenP(t)Popen×100%.
  2. Dodger Blue Solid Line ( FDA Smoothed Curve % ):
    • The continuous B-Spline / Nonparametric smooth curve  X smooth ( t ) Xsmooth(t). It filters out random micro-ticks and reveals the true underlying intraday trend shape.
  3. Dark Orange Solid Line ( Price Velocity dX/dt ):
    • The first derivative (rate of change) of the price curve. It measures intraday price acceleration and momentum.

2. The 3-Step FDA Trading Framework

Step 1: Session Baseline Calibration

  • At the start of a new daily trading session (e.g., 00:00 UTC for Forex/Crypto, or London/NY Market Open), the indicator automatically resets to 0.0%.
  • Do not enter trades in the first 3–6 candles (15–30 minutes) to allow the non-parametric curve to establish its baseline.

Step 2: Velocity Acceleration Filter ( d X / d t dX/dt)

  • Look at the Dark Orange Line ( d X / d t dX/dt):
    • Strong Bullish Acceleration:  d X / d t > + 0.25 dX/dt>+0.25 (Momentum buyers are driving the price fast).
    • Strong Bearish Acceleration:  d X / d t < − 0.25 dX/dt<0.25 (Sellers are aggressively dumping).
    • Neutral / Sideways:  − 0.10 ≤ d X / d t ≤ + 0.10 0.10dX/dt+0.10 (Ranging market — DO NOT TRADE).

Step 3: Curve Direction Confirmation

  • Compare the Blue Smoothed Curve with the Orange Velocity Line:
    • BUY Signal: The Blue Curve is sloping upward AND the Orange Velocity Line crosses above  + 0.25 +0.25.
    • SELL Signal: The Blue Curve is sloping downward AND the Orange Velocity Line drops below  − 0.25 0.25.

3. Concrete Trading Examples on Actual Market Candles

📈 Example : Morning Bullish Breakout (EUR/USD 5M)

  • Market Context: London Session Open (08:00 AM UTC).
  • Candle Behavior: Price breaks above the Asian session high with 3 consecutive green M5 candles.
  • Indicator Observation:
    1. The Blue Smoothed Curve rises rapidly from  0.00%  to  +0.45% .
    2. The Orange Velocity Line ( d X / d t dX/dt) spikes sharply above  +0.30 .
  • Execution Decision:
    • ENTRY: Open BUY at the close of the candle where  d X / d t > + 0.25 dX/dt>+0.25.
    • STOP LOSS (SL): Place SL 5–10 pips below the session open price ( P open Popen) or recent swing low.
    • TAKE PROFIT (TP): Target a  2 : 1 2:1 or  3 : 1 3:1 Risk-to-Reward ratio or close when the Orange Velocity Line crosses back down below  0.00 .

4. Golden Rules & What to Avoid

What to Do (Best Practices) What to Avoid (Common Pitfalls)
 Trade in the direction of velocity ( d X / d t dX/dt): Acceleration precedes price movement.  Don't trade when velocity is flat ( − 0.10 ≤ d X / d t ≤ + 0.10 0.10dX/dt+0.10): This indicates a low-volume sideways chop.
 Combine with Key Support/Resistance: Use FDA curves to confirm breakouts at major price levels.  Don't open new trades in the last 30 minutes of the trading day: End-of-day rebalancing creates noise.
 Use M5 or M15 timeframes: Intraday curve fitting works best on 5m/15m charts.  Don't ignore high-impact news releases (CPI/NFP): Spikes will distort spline smoothing temporarily.
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5 (1)
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5 (1)
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The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
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5 (1)
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Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
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Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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