Simple Ema Rsi Trader

THE SIMPLE, THE BETTER


Simple Ema Rsi Trader v1.19 is a clean, transparent trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines two of the most widely understood indicators—Exponential Moving Averages and RSI—to create disciplined entries without grid, martingale, averaging, or complicated black-box logic.


HOW IT TRADES
• BUY when Fast EMA is above Slow EMA, RSI is above the Buy minimum level, and RSI is below the Buy maximum level.
• SELL when Fast EMA is below Slow EMA, RSI is below the Sell maximum level, and RSI is above the Sell minimum level.
• Only one position is allowed on the current chart symbol.
• Signals are evaluated once per new candle using the last closed candle.


SMART TRADE MANAGEMENT
• Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips.
• Automatic Break-Even after the selected profit threshold.
• Automatic Trailing Stop after the selected profit threshold.
• Broker stop-level validation and symbol-specific order filling.
• Optional maximum-spread filter.


BUILT FOR BROKER COMPATIBILITY
The EA trades the current chart symbol, so broker prefixes and suffixes are supported automatically—for example XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.a, or pro.XAUUSD. Pip size adapts to 2, 3, 4, and 5-digit price formats. Volume is normalized to the broker's minimum, maximum, and lot step.


MINIMAL TRANSPARENT DASHBOARD
The chart panel has no background box and provides a clear live view of:
• Market and timeframe
• EMA trend
• RSI value and signal zone
• Current spread
• Open position and floating result
• Next expected action


DEFAULT STRATEGY
• Fast EMA: 20
• Slow EMA: 50
• RSI Period: 14
• Buy RSI Minimum Level: 55
• Buy RSI Maximum Level: 100
• Sell RSI Maximum Level: 45
• Sell RSI Minimum Level: 0
• Stop Loss: 50 pips
• Take Profit: 100 pips
• Break-Even Trigger: 30 pips
• Trailing Start: 50 pips
• Trailing Distance: 30 pips


INPUTS
Trading Settings
• Fixed lot size
• Unique EA magic number
• Maximum spread in pips
• Allow buy trades
• Allow sell trades


Signal Settings
• Fast EMA period
• Slow EMA period
• RSI period
• Buy when RSI is above this level
• Buy when RSI is below this level
• Sell when RSI is below this level
• Sell when RSI is above this level


Stop and Target Settings
• Stop Loss in pips
• Take Profit in pips
• Break-Even trigger
• Break-Even locked profit
• Trailing start
• Trailing distance


Display Settings
• Show dashboard
• Dashboard accent color


INSTALLATION
1. Attach the EA to the desired symbol chart.
2. Select any timeframe.
3. Enable Algo Trading.
4. Adjust lot size and pip distances for the selected instrument and broker.
5. Test the settings in the Strategy Tester before live use.


IMPORTANT
The default settings are examples and are not guaranteed to be suitable for every instrument, broker, timeframe, or account size. Definitions of a pip can vary on metals and cryptocurrencies. Always test with your broker's symbol specifications and use responsible position sizing. Trading involves risk and past test results do not guarantee future performance.


By ARF
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
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4.95 (22)
Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
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