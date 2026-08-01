Simple Ema Rsi Trader

THE SIMPLE, THE BETTER

Simple Ema Rsi Trader is a clean, transparent trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines two of the most widely understood indicators—Exponential Moving Averages and RSI—to create disciplined entries without grid, martingale, averaging, or complicated black-box logic.

HOW IT TRADES
• BUY when Fast EMA is above Slow EMA and RSI is above the Buy level.
• SELL when Fast EMA is below Slow EMA and RSI is below the Sell level.
• Only one position is allowed on the current chart symbol.
• Signals are evaluated once per new candle using the last closed candle.

SMART TRADE MANAGEMENT
• Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips.
• Automatic Break-Even after the selected profit threshold.
• Automatic Trailing Stop after the selected profit threshold.
• Broker stop-level validation and symbol-specific order filling.
• Optional maximum-spread filter.

BUILT FOR BROKER COMPATIBILITY
The EA trades the current chart symbol, so broker prefixes and suffixes are supported automatically—for example XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.a, or pro.XAUUSD. Pip size adapts to 2, 3, 4, and 5-digit price formats. Volume is normalized to the broker's minimum, maximum, and lot step.

MINIMAL TRANSPARENT DASHBOARD
The chart panel has no background box and provides a clear live view of:
• Market and timeframe
• EMA trend
• RSI value and signal zone
• Current spread
• Open position and floating result
• Next expected action

DEFAULT STRATEGY
• Fast EMA: 20
• Slow EMA: 50
• RSI Period: 14
• Buy RSI Level: 55
• Sell RSI Level: 45
• Stop Loss: 50 pips
• Take Profit: 100 pips
• Break-Even Trigger: 30 pips
• Trailing Start: 50 pips
• Trailing Distance: 30 pips

INPUTS
Trading Settings
• Fixed lot size
• Unique EA magic number
• Maximum spread in pips
• Allow buy trades
• Allow sell trades

Signal Settings
• Fast EMA period
• Slow EMA period
• RSI period
• Buy RSI level
• Sell RSI level

Stop and Target Settings
• Stop Loss in pips
• Take Profit in pips
• Break-Even trigger
• Break-Even locked profit
• Trailing start
• Trailing distance

Display Settings
• Show dashboard
• Dashboard accent color

INSTALLATION
1. Attach the EA to the desired symbol chart.
2. Select any timeframe.
3. Enable Algo Trading.
4. Adjust lot size and pip distances for the selected instrument and broker.
5. Test the settings in the Strategy Tester before live use.

IMPORTANT
The default settings are examples and are not guaranteed to be suitable for every instrument, broker, timeframe, or account size. Definitions of a pip can vary on metals and cryptocurrencies. Always test with your broker's symbol specifications and use responsible position sizing. Trading involves risk and past test results do not guarantee future performance.

By ARF
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