Boss E Indicator

Boss E Indicator

Short description

Visual market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 combining accumulation ranges, liquidity sweeps, CISD confirmation, fair value gaps, retracement entries and a compact dashboard.

Full description

Boss E Indicator is a visual market-structure tool for MetaTrader 5. It converts a discretionary sequence often described as accumulation, manipulation and distribution into configurable, objective rules that can be applied consistently across charts.

The indicator is designed for traders who want to study the relationship between consolidation, stop liquidity, displacement and price imbalance without manually marking every element. It does not place or manage trades. It provides structured visual information that can support discretionary analysis.

Analytical sequence

Boss E Indicator searches for the following sequence:

1. An accumulation range is identified using a configurable lookback and an ATR-based maximum width.
2. Price trades beyond the range boundary and closes back inside, creating a potential liquidity sweep.
3. A closed candle confirms a Change in State of Delivery by crossing the relevant micro-structure.
4. A three-candle Fair Value Gap is formed during a sufficiently strong displacement.
5. Price returns to the Fair Value Gap according to the selected entry mode.
6. The indicator displays the setup direction, entry reference, invalidation level and risk-to-reward target.

Every signal is based on completed candles. The indicator does not require future bars to confirm historical signals.

Main chart features

- Accumulation range visualization
- Buy-side and sell-side liquidity sweep labels
- Bullish and bearish CISD labels
- Bullish and bearish Fair Value Gap zones
- BUY and SELL signal arrows
- Configurable entry reference
- Stop-loss reference beyond the sweep
- Risk-to-reward target projection
- Historical setup visualization
- Optional session filter
- Popup, sound, push and email alerts

Professional dashboard

The dashboard provides a compact summary of the most recent detected structure:

- Current symbol and timeframe
- Market state
- Bullish, bearish or neutral direction
- Active Fair Value Gap boundaries
- Entry reference
- Stop-loss reference
- Target reference
- Setup status, including waiting, confirmed, target reached or invalidated

The panel uses an opaque layered design so that chart annotations do not interfere with its text. Its position, colors and visibility can be adjusted from the inputs.

Entry modes

The indicator provides three entry interpretations:

First Touch

A setup is triggered when price first overlaps the Fair Value Gap.

Midpoint

A setup is triggered when price reaches the 50 percent level of the Fair Value Gap.

Close Inside

A setup is triggered only when a completed candle closes inside the Fair Value Gap.

These modes allow the trader to choose between an earlier, more responsive reference and a more conservative closed-candle confirmation.

Detection inputs

Accumulation Lookback

Controls how many completed candles are used to define the potential range.

Maximum Range Width

Limits the accumulation range relative to ATR. This makes the range definition adaptive to the volatility of each symbol.

ATR Period

Controls the volatility measurement used by the range and displacement filters.

Structure Lookback

Determines how much micro-structure is evaluated for CISD confirmation.

Confirmation Window

Defines the maximum number of candles allowed between the liquidity sweep and CISD.

FVG Search Window

Defines the maximum number of candles allowed between CISD and Fair Value Gap formation.

Entry Expiry

Invalidates an untouched Fair Value Gap after the selected number of candles.

Minimum Displacement

Requires the Fair Value Gap candle to have a minimum range relative to ATR.

Minimum FVG Size

Filters imbalances that are smaller than the selected number of points.

Trade-map inputs

The trade map is intended as a visual planning reference.

- Risk-to-reward target multiplier
- Stop buffer beyond the sweep
- Entry, stop and target line visibility
- Fair Value Gap visibility
- Accumulation range visibility
- Forward projection length

The displayed values are analytical references. They are not orders and do not modify the trading account.

Signal filters

Bullish and bearish setups can be enabled independently. An optional broker-time session filter can restrict liquidity sweeps to a chosen trading window. Overnight sessions are supported when the start hour is later than the end hour.

Alerts

Alerts are generated when a newly closed candle confirms an entry signal. Available channels include:

- MetaTrader popup alert
- Sound alert
- Mobile push notification
- Email notification

Push and email alerts require the corresponding MetaTrader terminal settings to be configured by the user.

Suggested workflow

1. Apply the indicator to the desired symbol and timeframe.
2. Begin with the default settings.
3. Review historical examples and confirm that the detected ranges match the characteristics of the selected market.
4. Choose the preferred Fair Value Gap entry mode.
5. Adjust the session filter if analysis is limited to a specific market session.
6. Use the visual entry, invalidation and target references as part of a broader trading plan.
7. Forward-test the configuration before using it in a live decision-making process.

Timeframe considerations

Lower timeframes generally produce more signals and more market noise. Higher timeframes produce fewer signals and may require a longer historical period. The same parameters should not be assumed to behave identically on every symbol or timeframe.

Testing performed during development found that XAUUSD M15 produced a practical balance between signal frequency and selectivity under the tested configuration. This is a historical development observation, not a forecast or a guarantee of future results.

Important limitations

Boss E Indicator does not identify institutional orders or private order-book information. Terms such as accumulation, liquidity sweep and Fair Value Gap are represented through mathematical price-action rules.

The indicator does not guarantee that a sweep will reverse, that a Fair Value Gap will be respected or that a displayed target will be reached. Market conditions, spread, slippage, news, execution quality and parameter selection can materially affect trading outcomes.

This product is an analytical indicator. It does not open, modify or close positions.

Recommended starting configuration

- Entry mode: First Touch
- Accumulation lookback: 20 candles
- Maximum range width: 5 ATR
- ATR period: 14
- Structure lookback: 5 candles
- Sweep-to-CISD window: 8 candles
- CISD-to-FVG window: 6 candles
- Entry expiry: 20 candles
- Minimum displacement: 0.8 ATR
- Target reference: 2.0 R

These values are starting points rather than universal settings.

Frequently asked questions

Does the indicator trade automatically?

No. Boss E Indicator is a visual analytical indicator and does not send trade requests.

Are signals based on closed candles?

Yes. Entry arrows and alerts are confirmed after the relevant candle has closed.

Can it be used on symbols other than gold?

Yes. The core range and displacement filters adapt through ATR. Point-based Fair Value Gap and stop-buffer inputs may need adjustment for symbols with different price formats.

Why are there no signals on some higher timeframes?

The complete sequence is selective. Higher timeframes may require more history, a wider range threshold or a longer confirmation window.

Can individual chart elements be hidden?

Yes. The accumulation range, Fair Value Gap zones, trade levels and dashboard can be enabled or disabled independently.

Does it use DLL files or external services?

No. The indicator is contained in one EX5 file and does not require DLL calls, WebRequest access or third-party services.

Risk notice

Trading financial instruments involves risk. Historical chart behavior and strategy-tester observations do not guarantee future performance. Use the indicator as one component of an independently evaluated trading process.


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