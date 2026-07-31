- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
13 (92.85%)
Loss Trades:
1 (7.14%)
Best trade:
11.66 USD
Worst trade:
-43.38 USD
Gross Profit:
88.47 USD (9 078 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43.38 USD (4 338 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (69.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69.45 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
11.54%
Max deposit load:
26.76%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.04
Long Trades:
14 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.04
Expected Payoff:
3.22 USD
Average Profit:
6.81 USD
Average Loss:
-43.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-43.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.38 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
43.38 USD (7.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.06% (43.38 USD)
By Equity:
3.65% (39.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|45
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|4.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.66 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Solitaire — single-position XAUUSD scalper. Live since 31 July 2026.
What Solitaire actually is: one position at a time. A fixed stop loss and take profit set on every entry. No grid, no martingale, no averaging down. When the position closes, the EA waits. That is the whole design.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188428
Simon Reeves / Starpoint Trading
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
2
100%
14
92%
12%
2.03
3.22
USD
USD
4%
1:500