Valtor ADX 4 Signal Guard

# VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard

VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard is an aggressive automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M3 timeframe. It evaluates a four-part signal structure and applies an ADX direction and strength guard before entry.

## LAUNCH PRICE

USD 49 for the first 7 calendar days after publication. After that launch period, the price will be changed to USD 150.

## 1. WHAT DOES THIS EA DO?

The EA checks four technical conditions:

1. Stochastic overbought or oversold condition
2. Bollinger Band breakout
3. Distance from the Ichimoku cloud
4. Price movement stages after a confirmed pivot

An ADX filter then blocks signals that do not meet the required direction and strength conditions.

This is an aggressive profile. It may provide strong profit opportunities, but losses and equity fluctuations can also be large.

## 2. RECOMMENDED ENVIRONMENT

- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M3
- Account type: Hedging
- Reference initial balance used in tests: USD 3,000
- Test leverage: 1:1000
- Default lot size: 0.04
- Automated trading and Algo Trading must be enabled
- A stable VPS or a continuously running computer is recommended

Broker symbol names, spreads, execution speed, commissions, tick value and price data differ. Backtest results are not guaranteed to be reproduced on a live account.

## 3. INSTALLATION AND FIRST START

1. Purchase and install the EA from the MQL5 Market through MetaTrader 5.
2. Open an XAUUSD M3 chart.
3. Attach Valtor ADX 4 Signal Guard to the chart.
4. Allow automated trading for the EA.
5. Enable the Algo Trading button in MetaTrader 5.
6. Keep the default inputs for the first test.
7. Confirm that the English on-chart information panel shows that automated trading is active.
8. Use a demo account first and observe entries, basket profit/loss and margin behavior.

## 4. CORE EXECUTION INPUTS

### EnableTrading: true

- true: the EA can open new positions when a valid signal is detected.
- false: new entries are paused.
- Management of positions already opened by the EA continues, including basket target and risk-limit handling.

If you need to stop new trading, changing this input to false and checking existing positions is safer than simply removing the EA without reviewing the open basket.

### TradeSymbol: XAUUSD

This is the symbol managed by the EA.

If your broker uses a suffix or another name, such as XAUUSD.a or GOLD, enter the exact broker symbol. Any changed symbol must be tested separately.

### MagicNumber: 85151850

The magic number identifies positions belonging to this EA.

Do not use the same magic number for other EAs or another copy of Valtor on the same symbol. Duplicate magic numbers can cause positions to be managed together.

### UnitLot: 0.04

This is the order size used for each entry.

- Increasing the lot size increases both potential profit and potential loss.
- Do not increase the lot size to recover a loss.
- Beginners should not use a value above the tested default without new risk testing.

### SlippagePoints: 30

This is the allowed difference between the requested price and the execution price.

A very small value may increase order failures. A large value may allow execution at a less favorable price.

### ReverseTradeDirection: true

This is a core part of the tested aggressive profile.

With the default value:

- An upper four-part signal opens a buy.
- A lower four-part signal opens a sell.

Changing this input creates a different strategy and is not recommended without a complete independent test.

## 5. BASKET PROFIT AND RISK INPUTS

A basket means all positions managed by this EA for the selected symbol and magic number.

### FloatingProfitTarget: 75

When combined floating profit reaches approximately USD 75, the EA attempts to close all managed positions.

The final realized profit may differ because of market movement, spread, slippage and execution delay.

### BasketLossCut: 250

When combined floating loss reaches approximately USD 250, the EA attempts to close all managed positions.

This is a protection trigger, not a guaranteed final loss. The realized loss may be larger during:

- Fast price movement
- Spread expansion
- Slippage
- Market closure
- Connection failure
- Rejected or delayed close orders

### BasketMarginFloor: 0

The default value 0 disables the optional margin-level liquidation rule.

The USD 250 basket loss trigger remains active. Entering another value can close the full basket earlier than expected and should not be changed without testing.

### MaxManagedPositions: 4

The EA can manage a maximum of four positions at one time. New entries are blocked while four managed positions are open.

### MaxUnitsPerSignal: 1

Only one order can be opened for each accepted signal.

### OnlyEnterWhenFlat: false

- false: a new valid signal may open another position while an existing basket is open.
- true: entry is allowed only when no managed position exists.

Changing this value materially changes the trading behavior.

### SignalCooldownMinutes: 0

The default value 0 disables an additional time-based delay between entries. Internal pivot-stage controls still prevent continuous reuse of the same stage.

## 6. FOUR-PART SIGNAL INPUTS

### SignalTimeframe: M3

Signals are calculated on the three-minute timeframe. This product is designed for XAUUSD M3.

### StochKPeriod / StochDPeriod / StochSlowing: 12 / 5 / 3

These three values define the Stochastic oscillator. Beginners should treat them as one tested set.

### OverboughtLevel: 85

An upper overbought condition is recognized when Stochastic reaches or exceeds 85.

### OversoldLevel: 15

A lower oversold condition is recognized when Stochastic reaches or falls below 15.

Overbought does not guarantee a decline, and oversold does not guarantee a rise. The EA requires the other signal conditions as well.

### BollingerPeriod / BollingerDeviation: 20 / 2.0

These values define the Bollinger Bands used to check whether price has moved outside the upper or lower band. A Bollinger Band condition alone does not trigger an entry.

## 7. ADX FILTER INPUTS

### ADXMode: ADX_REVERSED_ENTRY_ALIGNED

The default mode is mode 6.

With reverse entry enabled:

- An upper signal passes when ADX is at or above the minimum and +DI is greater than -DI.
- A lower signal passes when ADX is at or above the minimum and -DI is greater than +DI.

The filter therefore aligns ADX direction with the actual reversed entry direction.

### ADXPeriod: 14

This is the calculation period for ADX and the directional indicators.

### ADXMinimum: 25

In the default mode, ADX must be at least 25 for a signal to pass. ADX measures movement strength, not whether price is rising or falling.

### ADXMaximum: 20

This value is used by low-range ADX modes and is not directly used by default mode 6. It does not need to be changed when the default mode is used.

## 8. ICHIMOKU CLOUD DISTANCE INPUTS

### TenkanPeriod / KijunPeriod / SenkouBPeriod: 9 / 26 / 52

These values calculate the upper and lower boundaries of the Ichimoku cloud.

### PreviousTradingDays: 5

The EA uses cloud-distance data from the previous five trading days to calculate the distance currently applied.

### MinimumCloudDistance: 17

If the calculated average distance is below 17, the EA still uses a minimum distance of 17.

This condition requires price to be sufficiently far from the cloud. Broker price digits and XAUUSD pricing can affect this value, so changing it is not recommended without testing.

## 9. TREND-STAGE INPUTS

### PivotStrength: 3

This defines how many bars on each side are checked when confirming a pivot high or low.

### PivotSearchBars: 500

The EA searches within the most recent 500 bars for valid pivots.

### TrendStageDistance: 18

Each movement of 18 price units from a pivot creates another stage. For example, movements of 18, 36 and 54 may advance the stage. A new signal is evaluated only when an eligible new stage is reached.

### MinimumSignalStage: 1

Signals are allowed from stage 1 onward.

## 10. INPUTS BEGINNERS SHOULD KEEP

Beginners should keep the tested default values:

- UnitLot: 0.04
- FloatingProfitTarget: USD 75
- BasketLossCut: USD 250
- MaxManagedPositions: 4
- MaxUnitsPerSignal: 1
- ADXMode: mode 6
- ADXMinimum: 25
- ReverseTradeDirection: true
- TrendStageDistance: 18
- MinimumCloudDistance: 17

Changing an input can invalidate the published test profile.

## 11. IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

1. This is an aggressive automated trading system.
2. It does not guarantee capital or profit.
3. Past backtests do not guarantee future performance.
4. The EA manages combined basket profit and loss; it does not place a fixed individual SL and TP on every position.
5. During market closure, close attempts may return retcode 10018 and cannot execute until trading becomes available again.
6. Fast markets can produce a realized loss larger than the configured basket loss trigger.
7. Manual orders and orders with another magic number are not part of the managed basket.
8. Using the same magic number with another EA can mix position management.
9. Forced settlement at the end of a monthly backtest is tester-end liquidation, not a live month-end auto-close function.
10. Test the EA on a demo account before live use.

## 12. BEGINNER OPERATING RULES

- Start with all tested default inputs.
- Do not run several copies on the same account with the same magic number.
- Do not add manual positions to the EA basket.
- Do not increase the lot size after a loss.
- Monitor MetaTrader 5 and VPS connectivity.
- Consider the possibility of higher volatility and wider spreads around important economic news.
- Regularly check open positions, basket P/L, equity and margin level.
- Use only capital you can afford to lose.

## TEST EVIDENCE

Independent monthly real-tick tests used XAUUSD M3, an initial balance of USD 3,000 and leverage of 1:1000.

- January 2026: final USD 2,851.35, net -4.96%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,701.58
- February 2026: final USD 4,479.23, net +49.31%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,504.64
- March 2026: final USD 5,123.35, net +70.78%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,228.29
- April 2026: final USD 3,042.00, net +1.40%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,137.14
- May 2026: final USD 3,906.26, net +30.21%, maximum equity drawdown USD 755.91
- June 2026: final USD 3,130.48, net +4.35%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,278.27

Five of six independent monthly tests finished profitable. The aggregate result was +USD 4,532.67 and no stopout was recorded.

Monthly test-end forced settlements occurred because positions remained open when each independent test ended. This is not a built-in live month-end liquidation function. Market-closed retcode 10018 close retries were observed and are disclosed.

## SUMMARY

VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard is an aggressive XAUUSD M3 basket EA that combines four technical signal conditions with an ADX guard. Beginners should keep the tested defaults, use a demo account first, understand basket-level risk and monitor account equity and margin.

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Alisten A
专家
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Dragan Drenjanin
专家
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Ionut Daniel Baiduc
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Luis Corso
专家
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
NEXA Adx Ema Trend Ride
Park Seongcheon
专家
NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride GOLD 专用微趋势跟随 EA 官方用户使用说明（简体中文） 1️⃣ 产品概述 NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride 是一款 专为 GOLD（XAUUSD）设计的全自动交易 EA 。 与传统基于高周期（H1/H4）的趋势系统不同， 本 EA 专注于 已形成趋势内部出现的微观加速行情 ， 通过精确入场捕捉趋势扩展机会。 核心理念 小亏损 + 少数但强劲的趋势爆发行情 （Fat Tail 收益结构） 2️⃣ 时间周期结构（重要） 内部计算周期（EA 核心逻辑） EA 的所有交易判断 均基于以下内部固定时间周期 ： TrendTF : M5 （微趋势方向判断） TriggerTF : M1 （精确入场执行） M5 ：通过 EMA 与 ADX 判断短期趋势方向 M1 ：RSI 回调 + 微动量触发精确入场 ️ 重要说明 EA 所附加的图表周期 不会影响 交易逻辑 EA 始终按照内部 M5 / M1 结构运行 高周期参考（H1 / M15）— 仅用于观察 H1 与 M15 不参与 EA 的任何计算逻辑 ， 仅用于
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Chang Suk Chung
专家
KillerTrend Ichimoku is an Expert Advisor using a trend following strategy based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. This trading robot finds a critical event about Kijun-sen and Senkou Span. Parameters Tenkan-sen: average price value for 9 days defined as the sum of maximum and minimum within this time, divided by two Kijun-sen: average price value for 26 days Senkou Span A: middle of the distance between two previous lines shifted forward by 26 days Senkou Span B: average price value for 52 day
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Jamal El Alama
专家
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Demigoddess Grid
carl_carl101
专家
My Grid expert advisor for MT5 is a safe and good-quality tool that uses advanced algorithms and technical indicators to automate Grid trading strategies. It offers flexible customization options and can handle both trending and ranging markets on the EURUSD and other pairs. With its take-profit levels, trailing stops, and lot size management, it ensures the safety and profitability of your trading account.  The EA is plug and play, set file is in the comment section. Account monitoring:  https
Niguru RSI With Step
Nino Guevara Ruwano
专家
RSI-Based Trading EA – Maximize Every Market Move! Harness the power of analysis with an Expert Advisor using RSI as its primary filter , designed to work seamlessly with XAU (Gold) , Forex pairs , and Crypto assets . Key Benefits: Optimized for low time frames – catch more trading opportunities every day Clean, easy-to-use interface – perfect for beginners and seasoned traders Equipped with Take Profit & Stop Loss for profit and risk control Optional Martingale feature to boost
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
专家
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
Forex Pulse Detector MT5
Gyunay Sali
专家
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Nguyen Chung
4.33 (9)
专家
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MACD ProLab mt5
Osama Echchakery
专家
MACD EA 是一款灵活的 MT5 智能交易系统，它基于经典的 MACD（移动平均收敛/发散） 概念构建，专为希望 控制、清晰和自定义的 交易者而设计。 MACD是技术分析中最广泛使用的工具之一，因为它以清晰、可验证的方式结合了 趋势方向 和 动量 。它适用于不同的市场和时间框架（外汇、金属、指数、加密货币等）。这款EA将MACD的概念转化为一个可配置的交易框架，您可以使用可调节的参数和可选的过滤器来构建自己的交易设置，以匹配您的策略风格。 这不是一个“固定策略EA”。它是一个   框架   这样一来，您就可以构建自己的规则、优化参数并测试各种变体，直到找到适合您的风格和符号的配置。 全新优惠（仅需 50 美元起）   ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，任选我的 ProLab EA） If you have a specific filter or feature you’d like to add, feel free to contact me — suggestions are welcome and future improvements are always
MA and MACD EA
Nanthachak Khamhung
专家
MA and MACD EA (MAXD) , a powerful and reliable trading tool designed for traders who want to enhance their trading strategy using a combination of Moving Average (MA) and MACD indicators. MAXD offers customizable settings that can be adapted to any asset, ensuring flexibility across various market conditions. With built-in risk management features, MAXD allows traders to set precise Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, control daily positions, and adjust lot sizes based on account growth. Whether
Ichimoku Master ECC11
Dimitrios Dimas
5 (1)
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Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5! Prop Firm Ready! Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart. The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11 The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on str
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
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在两条移动平均线的交叉点交易的 Expert Advisor 使用第三条移动平均线来过滤当前趋势方向。它具有灵活但同时简单的输入设置。 问题解决 ->   这里   / MT4版本 ->   这里   / 使用说明  ->   这里   好处： 直观简单的设置 适用于任何类型的工具和任何时间范围 具有三种类型的通知 将第一个订单与最后一个订单重叠的可插拔系统 能够自动计算交易量 专家顾问策略。 EA 使用三个移动平均线来开仓。主要的是两个移动的，快的和慢的。第三个是过滤掉市场噪音的幻灯片。 如果快速移动的信号从下向上穿过慢速移动的信号，那么这是一个买入信号。 如果快速移动的信号从上到下穿过慢速移动的信号，那么这是一个卖出信号。 使用第三次滑动时： 当快速和慢速移动平均线低于过滤移动平均线（下降趋势）时，只有卖出信号有效。 当过滤移动平均线低于（上升趋势）快速和慢速移动平均线时，只有买入信号起作用。 最快的周期最小，最慢的周期更长，滤波器滑动周期最大。 如果禁用过滤，则： 在快速和慢速移动平均线的每个交叉点，EA 将打开交易 Input variables: Main settings
Ichimoku Strategies EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
专家
介绍 Ichimoku Cloud Strategy EA MT5，一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进交易自动化工具。该专家顾问利用流行的 Ichimoku Cloud 指标来促进自动交易，非常适合希望优化交易策略的新手和经验丰富的交易者。 凭借基于多种 Ichimoku 策略执行交易的能力，这款 EA 提供了强大的交易优势，如精准的进出点，使用户能够有效地驾驭市场，并无缝把握盈利机会。 MQL 产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的 MQL 产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 常规设置 / 输入指南 | 指标设置 | 回测和设置文件 主要特点 核心交易策略：利用多种 Ichimoku 策略提供多样化的交易信号，增加潜在盈利能力。 支持的时间框架：兼容多种时间框架，允许交易者根据市场情况调整策略。 风险管理：具有可定制的止损和止盈选项，以保护资本并确保利润。 进场过滤器：结合 spread 过滤器和时间段控制，以优化交易执行并减少滑点。 头寸管理：支持马丁格尔和网格交易等高级技术，以增强交易管理的灵活性。 经纪商兼容性：旨在与 MT5 平台上的多种经纪商无缝合作。
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重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.02 (43)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
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GoldMaster 5 Set Combo Trading
Youn Byeongho
专家
GOLDMASTER 5 SET COMBO TRADING VERSION 3 CREDIT VERSION 3 CREDIT UPDATE: The cycle seed uses actual account equity including existing credit. Credit changes during an active cycle are excluded from trading-profit target calculations. Raw equity, free margin and margin level remain authoritative for account safety. INTRODUCTORY FREE ACCESS: Available free of charge until August 20, 2026. The price is scheduled to change to USD 150 on August 21, 2026. GOLDMASTER 5 SET COMBO TRADING GoldMaster 5
FREE
Valtor Four Gate Single
Youn Byeongho
专家
LIMITED FREE RELEASE Free for the first 15 days after the official publication date. After the 15-day free period, the planned sales price is USD 100. The price change is performed after the free period and is not an automatic MQL5 schedule. Valtor Four Gate Single is a single-core trend Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines three moving averages, Ichimoku Cloud position and Stochastic confirmation. Orders are opened only after the configured signal conditions are confirmed on a complete
FREE
Gold Cloud Distance Guide
Youn Byeongho
指标
GOLD CLOUD DISTANCE GUIDE WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES Gold Cloud Distance Guide is a visual analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It shows how far the current price has moved above or below the Ichimoku cloud. The indicator places four reference guides around the cloud: • First Upper Guide — the first distance level above the cloud • First Lower Guide — the first distance level below the cloud • Second Upper Guide — an additional distance level above the first upper guide • Second Lower Guide —
FREE
Bitcoin Weekend Wave Assistant
Youn Byeongho
指标
Bitcoin Weekend Wave Assistant is a manual chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes completed bars, tracks stochastic extreme zones, and classifies price waves according to user-defined time and absolute price-distance ranges. The indicator does not open, modify, or close trades. All trading decisions remain with the user. Main features - Tracks potential lows in the stochastic oversold zone and potential highs in the overbought zone. - Confirms an extreme when the stochastic main and si
FREE
GoldMaster DualFlow MA
Youn Byeongho
专家
GoldMaster DualFlow MA GoldMaster DualFlow MA is an Expert Advisor that evaluates two opposing moving-average flow families across multiple internal timeframes. It is designed primarily for XAUUSD research and automated execution. The chart timeframe does not replace the EA's internal timeframe selection. Main functions - Original and opposite MA-flow logic in one Expert Advisor - Default internal timeframes: M3, M5, M10, M25, M50, M55 and H1 - Four configurable moving averages: 60, 120, 180
GoldMaster Single RiskGuard
Youn Byeongho
专家
GoldMaster Single RiskGuard is a configurable Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The EA operates one directional moving-average flow across selected timeframes. It does not run a simultaneous opposite Twin engine. Entry decisions use configurable MA alignment and spacing conditions across M1, M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1 and H4. Risk and exposure controls include: - Maximum spread filter for new entries - Minimum margin level gate for new entries - Available free-m
GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard
Youn Byeongho
专家
GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The EA operates two concurrent strategy engines: • Original engine • Opposite engine Each engine manages six timeframe processes: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30 and H1. Per-timeframe settlements are handled independently, while an additional shared profit target can close all managed positions together. Main features • Concurrent Original and Opposite trad
GoldBox RiskGuard M3
Youn Byeongho
专家
GoldBox RiskGuard M3 GoldBox RiskGuard M3 is an Expert Advisor built around a price-box breakout process. It combines a capped reverse-position sequence with account-level loss controls and pre-order margin checks. MAIN FEATURES • Price-box breakout or pullback entry mode • Capped reverse-position sequence • Configurable maximum lot and maximum reverse entries • Optional M15 EMA direction and slope filter • Broker-server trading days and entry windows • Cycle profit target and total floating pro
Gold M3 Trend Guide
Youn Byeongho
专家
Gold M3 Trend Guide Gold M3 Trend Guide is an automated trend-process Expert Advisor designed for gold symbols on MetaTrader 5. It evaluates the continuous M3 chart process and opens a managed position only when the active direction's four named conditions are satisfied at the same time. Four-condition entry process 1. Trend stage point: movement is measured in fixed 18-price-unit stages. 2. Slow Stochastic 12,5,3: the direction-specific extreme threshold must be satisfied. 3. Bollinger Bands
Valtor Four Gate Multi
Youn Byeongho
专家
Price will increase to 250 USD on August 25, 2026. Valtor Four Gate Multi is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M3 timeframe and for hedging accounts. The EA combines a moving-average trend structure, Ichimoku Cloud position and Stochastic confirmation. It manages four sequential trading cores. Core 1 starts first. Each next core becomes eligible only after the preceding core has an actual fill and the configured activation-distance condition has been reached. An eligible core must s
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