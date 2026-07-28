Beast Entry Signal MT5

Beast Entry Signal MT5

Beast Entry Signal is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders identify high-quality market entry opportunities with clear Buy and Sell arrows. It combines momentum confirmation with trend analysis to provide reliable trading signals while reducing unnecessary market noise.

The indicator is built with a non-repainting signal system, meaning signals remain fixed after a candle closes. This allows traders to analyze historical performance with confidence and make trading decisions based on stable, confirmed signals.

Beast Entry Signal includes two flexible signal modes. Traders can choose to receive every valid trading signal or display arrows only when the market changes direction, making it suitable for both active scalpers and swing traders.

The indicator performs all calculations internally, eliminating the need for additional supporting indicators. This provides a streamlined setup, improved reliability, and consistent performance without external dependencies.

Designed for use across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), cryptocurrencies, indices, and other supported MT5 markets, Beast Entry Signal adapts to different trading styles and market conditions. Its clean visual design makes it easy to identify potential entries directly on the chart without unnecessary clutter.

Key Features

  • Clear Buy and Sell arrow signals.

  • Non-repainting signals after candle close.

  • Trend Change mode for cleaner market entries.

  • Every Signal mode for active trading.

  • Built-in momentum and trend confirmation.

  • No external indicators required.

  • Fast and efficient performance.

  • Easy-to-read chart display.

  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

  • Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 brokers.

  • Works across multiple financial markets and timeframes.

  • Helps traders identify potential entry opportunities with greater confidence.

Beast Entry Signal is designed to simplify market analysis by providing clear, consistent, and reliable entry signals, allowing traders to focus on executing their trading strategies with greater confidence and discipline.


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Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Индикаторы
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO - это больше, чем простой измеритель силы. Вместо того, чтобы ограничивать расчет ценой, его значения могут быть основаны на любом из 19 встроенных режимов измерения силы + 9 таймфреймов. С FFx USM вы сможете задавать любой период для любой комбинации таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель на последние 10 свечей на M15-H1-H4… Полная гибкость! Простая интерпретация... Это дает отличное представление о том, какие валюты слабые и сильные, поэтому вы смож
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Universal MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус выбранного индикатора на каждом из них. 9 индикаторов (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Каждый из них можно несколько раз применять на одном графике с различными настройками. Простая интерпретация. Сделки на покупку подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов показывается зеленым цветом. А сделки на продажу подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов пока
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 21). Панель работает в двух режимах: Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения Режим Watcher: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения В этом реж
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Patterns Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, по уровням TP 1, TP 2 и SL на основе любого из выбранных паттернов (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Предлагаются следующие варианты: Для работы с несколькими парами можно запускать несколько экземпляров индикатора на одном графике. Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после пробоя для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по м
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Индикаторы
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
этот индикатор является индикатором детектора спайков, он специально разработан для обмена на Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 и Crash 500 Мы рекомендуем использовать его только для индексов Deriv Boom и Crash. Его настройки интуитивно понятны, знакомы, просты в использовании имеет функции уведомления; звуковые уведомления и push-уведомления. этот инструмент прост в использовании, прост в обращении Это обновление основано на разных стратегиях для шипов.
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Индикаторы
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
Magicx
Hasan Abdulhussein
Индикаторы
The indicator places a buy or sell signal when the conditions of the strategy it was designed with are met. The strategy is guaranteed, strong, and has been tested for 9 years. The indicator is for binary options and can be converted into a bot by linking it to MT2Trading, where it sends the signal to this platform. This platform automatically opens a trade on the trading platform you are using, whether it is Pocket Option, IQ Option, or any other binary options platforms. The entry is on the n
CBT Quantum Maverick
Arpit Sharma
1 (1)
Индикаторы
CBT Quantum Maverick Высокоэффективная система торговли бинарными опционами CBT Quantum Maverick – это точно настроенная, высокопроизводительная система торговли бинарными опционами, созданная для трейдеров, стремящихся к точности, простоте и дисциплинированному подходу. Настройка не требуется – система оптимизирована для эффективных результатов прямо "из коробки". Просто следуйте сигналам, которые можно освоить с небольшой практикой. Основные характеристики: Точность сигналов: Сигналы для тор
ITF Trend Filter
Mayowa Daniel Sonaike
Индикаторы
This strategy focuses on identifying and following clear market trends by filtering out noise and short-term fluctuations. Using advanced algorithms, it highlights significant upward and downward movements, enabling traders to make data-driven decisions. The indicator is designed for simplicity and precision, ideal for traders who prefer a systematic approach to trend trading. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction
Paradigm Shift
Oliver John Vella
Индикаторы
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! 5 or 15 MINUTE CHART ONLY: A state-of-the-art trading indicator, designed with advanced analytical and mathematical programming, delivers top-tier buy and sell signals. Simply enter a small buy position when a green arrow appears and a small sell position when a red arrow is shown. While signals from this indicator are infrequent, they boast exceptional accuracy when generated. Please apply your own stop-loss and take-profit levels as needed.
In sadiq100
Xssadq Alseydy
Индикаторы
مؤشر Smart Trend Candles هو أداة فعّالة في منصة MetaTrader 4، تجمع بين عناصر تحليل فني متعددة لتحديد اتجاهات السوق وقياس قوة المشترين والبائعين. يوفر هذا المؤشر متعدد الاستخدامات إشارات مرئية واضحة تُحسّن قرارات التداول الخاصة بك. الميزات الرئيسية 1. تحديد الاتجاه يستخدم شموع Heikin-Ashi المعدلة (اختياري) لتصفية ضوضاء السوق يتضمن متوسطًا متحركًا (فترة قابلة للتكوين) لتأكيد الاتجاه تنفيذ مؤشر القوة النسبية لقياس الزخم 2. قياس القوة تشير الشموع المرمزة بالألوان إلى شدة ضغط الشراء/البيع تحليل الحج
Dashboard ichimoku trend signal
Francesco Cubello
Индикаторы
Advanced Analysis – Total Visual Clarity The Ichimoku Dashboard features three powerful dashboards to deliver precise trading signals based on a proven methodology. The color-coded panel design allows users to instantly identify the status of each monitored financial instrument at a glance. The combined table of the "Ichimoku Dashboard" for MetaTrader 5 is a key component that integrates and synthesizes trading signals generated by the indicators, providing a clear and immediate overview to su
TFM Trend Frequency Market
Fabio Rocha
Индикаторы
Trend Frequency Market MT5 Carry out analysis and backtest even before opening your orders, check the strategy's Winrate and stay in favor of the Trend and the strength of the movement. The TFM indicator is specialized in providing you with the strength points of the movement, painting the candles GREEN or RED to report price aggression from the Players who are acting at the exact moment. Taking advantage of this detection, the indicator plots Arrow and Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
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DMSL Pro Ultra
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
DMSL Pro Ultra is a professional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading indicator that helps traders understand market structure and identify high-probability trading zones. It automatically detects important support and resistance levels, highlights major swing highs and lows, and displays market structure changes in real time. The indicator is designed to reduce chart clutter while providing clear, actionable trading information. Key Features Automatic Support & Resistance Detection Identifies strong supp
FREE
AdaptiveTrendEnsemble
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Volume Arrow Scanner MT5 The Volume Arrow Scanner is a professional multi-timeframe trend and momentum indicator designed to identify high-probability buying and selling opportunities by analyzing market direction, momentum changes, and crossover events. It displays all trading signals directly on the price chart, allowing traders to quickly identify potential entries and exits without using a separate indicator window. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis The indicator can analyze price
FREE
RSI Trend Signals
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
RSI SIGNAL Indicator RSI SIGNAL is a technical trading indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities by combining RSI momentum analysis with price action and trend confirmation. Main Purpose The indicator analyzes the current market condition and produces clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. Instead of relying on RSI alone, it can use multiple confirmations to reduce weak or misleading signals. Key Features BUY Signals — identifies b
FREE
LiquiditySweepHunter
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
OVERVIEW Liquidity Sweep Hunter  identifies liquidity highs and lows across three different lookback periods and keeps them active until they are mitigated. This creates a persistent view of where resting liquidity has formed instead of only showing the latest swing points. The indicator also displays a heatmap that highlights the relative strength of active liquidity levels and generates reversal signals after price sweeps multiple visible liquidity bands before reclaiming them. Optional tr
FREE
CTR H4 Base Arrow
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
CRT H4 ARROW Strategy CRT H4 ARROW High-Probability Continuation & Reversal Trading Strategy The CRT H4 ARROW Strategy is a professional price action trading method designed to identify high-probability institutional entries using Candle Range Theory (CRT) on the 4-Hour (H4) timeframe. Rather than chasing the market, the strategy waits for price to reach a predefined CRT Entry Level , where institutional buying or selling pressure is likely to appear. This allows traders to enter with clearly
FREE
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
LiquiditySweepHunter MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
OVERVIEW Liquidity Sweep Hunter  identifies liquidity highs and lows across three different lookback periods and keeps them active until they are mitigated. This creates a persistent view of where resting liquidity has formed instead of only showing the latest swing points. The indicator also displays a heatmap that highlights the relative strength of active liquidity levels and generates reversal signals after price sweeps multiple visible liquidity bands before reclaiming them. Optional tr
FREE
RangeDetector mt5
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
A Range Detector Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to automatically identify when the market is not trending and is instead moving inside a sideways consolidation structure (range) . In professional trading systems, it is less about drawing boxes and more about classifying market state : trend vs range. To understand it properly, you need to see it as a market regime detector , not just a support/resistance tool. 1. What a “range” actually means (core concept) A market is consid
FREE
SmartMarketStructure Line mt5
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
The Breakout and Structural Shift The indicator registers a true breakout when the price aggressively pushes past a previously established level and closes outside of it. To confirm a change to a Bullish structure: The price must break above the previous high . Once a candle closes above that peak, the old resistance is broken. The structure officially shifts because the market has just created a Higher High , signaling that buyers are firmly in control. To confirm a change to a Bearish structur
FREE
SMC Indicator Box
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
SMC Institutional Visualizer with Weekly Range Box - Detect Liquidity Sweeps, BOS, Order Blocks, FVGs & Weekly Key Levels Complete Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for institutional trading visualization. Detects Liquidity Sweeps, Break of Structure (BOS), Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). Now includes Weekly Range Box showing last closed weekly candle's high, low, and midline. Fully customizable colors and styles. Perfect for price action and supply/demand traders. Long Description
FREE
SmartMarketStructure Line
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
The Breakout and Structural Shift The indicator registers a true breakout when the price aggressively pushes past a previously established level and closes outside of it. To confirm a change to a Bullish structure: The price must break above the previous high . Once a candle closes above that peak, the old resistance is broken. The structure officially shifts because the market has just created a Higher High , signaling that buyers are firmly in control. To confirm a change to a Bearish structur
FREE
FX Strength Pro Pullback
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
1. STRUCTURAL STRENGTH (0-9 Scale) The indicator analyzes each currency's position relative to its daily range across all 28 major pairs: Price position within the daily high/low range is converted to a 0-9 score using a statistical distribution model Base currency receives a score proportional to its strength Quote currency receives the inverse score (9 - base score) Final structural strength = average score across all pairs the currency participates in text STRONG currencies (score ≥ 6.0) → Po
FREE
Awesome SnR
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Awesome AO 4-Color AUTO REFRESH Indicator Advanced Momentum & Zero-Cross Visualization Tool for MT4 The Awesome AO 4-Color AUTO REFRESH indicator is a powerful upgraded version of the classic Awesome Oscillator designed for professional Forex traders who want cleaner momentum visualization, automatic chart marking, and better trade confirmation. Built by FXSignalSpot , this indicator transforms the standard AO into a more advanced trading assistant by adding: 4-color momentum histogram logic Aut
FREE
FNSignal Channel
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
FNCD (Fisher Normalized Cumulative Deviation) Indicator Overview The FNCD is a momentum oscillator that combines statistical normalization with the Fisher Transform to create a highly responsive yet smooth indicator. It measures how far price has deviated from its mean in terms of standard deviations, then applies the Fisher Transform to normalize the distribution. The result is a bounded oscillator with clear crossover signals, displayed as a two-color histogram against a signal line. How It Wo
FREE
Currency Strength Index Indicator
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Meter Dashboard Indicator Overview The Currency Strength Meter Dashboard is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator developed by fxsignalspot.com . It provides traders with a comprehensive, real-time view of currency strength across 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, AUD, JPY, NZD) and 28 currency pairs. The indicator features an interactive on-chart dashboard with multiple display modes, customizable color-coded strength zones, trend/range meters, trade bia
FREE
Trend Mega Hilo
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Trend Mega Profit Hilo is a powerful non-repainting trend momentum indicator designed to help traders identify bullish and bearish market direction with improved clarity and stability. It combines advanced price normalization, logarithmic momentum calculation, and exponential smoothing to deliver clean trend histograms, smoothed signal lines, and early reversal indications. This indicator is built specifically for traders who want: Stable non-repainting signals Cleaner trend visualization Reduce
CloudScalper Gold
Michael Oko Oboh
Эксперты
CloudScalper Gold: Специалист по высокочастотным трендовым пробоям CloudScalper Gold — это премиальный эксперт (EA), специально разработанный для высоковолатильной среды рынка золота (XAUUSD). Он сочетает в себе логику быстрого входа с защитным комплексом «безопасность превыше всего». Точный вход: Использование стратегии пробоя стоп-ордеров (Stop-Order Breakout). Защита «Cloud»: Многоуровневая система выхода при резкой смене тренда. Умный безубыток: Автоматический перенос Stop Loss на цену откры
Price Action Trend Pro Combo mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Простыми словами Это индикатор, который объединяет двух экспертов — RSI и MACD — в одну систему. Вместо того чтобы смотреть на два разных графика и гадать, он сам принимает решение: когда оба индикатора согласны, он рисует стрелку (покупка или продажа). Главное: стрелки не перерисовываются . Появилась — значит, останется на месте. Можно спокойно тестировать и торговать вживую. В чём суть «комбо» Обычно трейдеры смотрят на RSI (силу движения) и MACD (направление тренда) по отдельности. Здесь они
Velocity Cross AI
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
This indicator is basically a zero-line momentum oscillator with built-in buy/sell crossover signals , designed to behave like a smoothed “pressure gauge” for price direction. What the indicator does It works in two layers: 1. Main Oscillator (Subwindow line) The yellow line (buffer 0) is a custom Fisher-style normalized momentum value . It is built from: Highest close over a period Lowest close over a period Mid price (Open + Close)/2 Recursive smoothing (previous values influence current
Entry and exit arrow
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
ENTRY AND EXIT ARROWS Indicator – Description The Entry and Exit Arrows indicator is a simple yet effective momentum-based tool designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities directly on the chart using visual arrows. It works by comparing two internal momentum measurements with different sensitivities. When both measurements align in the same direction, the indicator confirms a stronger directional bias and plots a signal. How It Works Buy Signal (Lime Arrow Below Candle): Appea
ForceWave
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Product Description ForceWave is an advanced momentum and trend-strength indicator designed to help traders identify market pressure, directional strength, and potential reversals with reduced repainting behavior. It analyzes price movement using a smoothed force-wave algorithm and displays bullish and bearish momentum directly in a separate indicator window for easier market interpretation. The indicator was developed with a focus on confirmed candle calculations, helping traders reduce false s
Visible Range High Low MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Visible Range High Low MT4 (Non-Repainting) Overview The Visible Range High Low indicator is designed to help traders instantly identify the most critical price levels on their chart. It dynamically scans a user-defined number of bars to detect the visible range's absolute high and low, marking these pivot points directly on the chart. Key Features: Non-Repainting Logic: Once a high or low is identified and plotted, it remains fixed, allowing for reliable back-testing and historical analysis. C
Binary Signal Arrows
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Binary Signal Arrow / Scalper Arrow Indicator This is a zero-lag momentum arrow indicator that plots buy/sell signals directly on the chart when momentum reaches exhaustion points. What it shows: Lime histogram = Bullish momentum Red histogram = Bearish momentum Up arrows (Blue/Yellow) = Buy signals (momentum strengthening or weakening at thresholds) Down arrows (Pink/Yellow) = Sell signals How it triggers: The indicator plots arrows when momentum changes character after sensitivity bars (defaul
SpeedMomentum
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO Institutional Non-Repainting Momentum Engine for MT4 The Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO is an advanced institutional-style momentum and speed detection indicator designed for traders who want to identify explosive market moves before they fully develop. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on lagging averages or simple candle analysis, this engine combines: Tick imbalance analysis Adaptive volatility intelligence Momentum acceleration Kalman
FVG Change Indicator
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
FVG CHANGE INDICATOR Product Description A reliable trend-following indicator that DOES NOT repaint - what you see is what you get! The FVG CHANGE INDICATOR is a professional trend detection system that helps you identify market direction with confidence. Unlike many indicators that change signals after the fact (repainting), this modified version locks in signals on closed bars only, giving you trustworthy entry points you can act on. How It Works The indicator analyzes price action using a uni
Volume Arrow Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Volume Arrow Signal Product Description Volume Arrow Signal is a smart trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities using price action, volume behavior, and directional arrow signals. The indicator places clear arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible market reversals, trend continuations, and entry opportunities without spending hours analyzing charts manually. Whether you are trading Gold (XAUUSD) , Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypt
Borders Arrow Signals MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Borders Arrow Signals MT4 The Ultimate Non-Repainting Smart Arrow Trading Indicator Borders Arrow Signals MT4 is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and high-probability trade entries. Built for the MT4 trading platform, it delivers intelligent Buy and Sell signals based on advanced market analysis while maintaining exceptional speed and efficiency. Unlike conventional arrow indicators that repaint historical signals and create fals
Beast Entry Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Beast Entry Signal for MetaTrader 4 Beast Entry Signal is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities with clear, easy-to-read arrow signals. It combines advanced momentum and trend analysis to deliver accurate entry signals while keeping the chart clean and simple. The indicator uses a non-repainting signal system, ensuring that once a candle closes, the signal remains fixed. This gives traders confidence when reviewing historical
Advanced Signal Dashboard MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
This indicator provides a comprehensive multi-symbol dashboard for monitoring market signals across multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. It combines two momentum-based analytical methods to identify potential trading opportunities, with signals generated exclusively on confirmed closed candle data to ensure stability and eliminate repainting issues. The dashboard displays real-time signal states - buy, sell, or neutral - for each monitored symbol, allowing traders to e
Oneway TrendPulse MQL4
Michael Oko Oboh
Эксперты
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
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