Candle Break Alert Hub MT5

Wait for Clean Candle-Close Confirmation - and Focus on Higher-Probability Trades.
Candle Break Alert Hub makes it easy to activate and monitor candle-close break confirmations across multiple symbols from a single chart.

Candle breaks help filter weaker reversal setups by requiring objective momentum confirmation before an entry is considered. They are commonly used after liquidity sweeps, stop runs, supply and demand reactions, order block reactions, and tests of volume-profile levels.

No constant chart watching. No early FOMO entries. Simply get alerted when the selected confirmation occurs on the current chart or another Market Watch symbol.


Why Use Candle Break Alert Hub?

Candle Break Alert Hub turns candle-close confirmation into a structured and repeatable workflow. Alerts can be activated whenever confirmation is needed, monitored across multiple symbols, and cleared or replaced within seconds.

This helps traders wait for objective confirmation, avoid impulsive entries, and apply the same entry process more consistently across every setup.


Who Is It For?

Candle Break Alert Hub is designed for:

  • SMC traders seeking confirmation after a liquidity sweep or stop run
  • Reversal traders using supply and demand zones, order blocks, or volume-profile levels
  • Multi-symbol traders managing confirmation alerts from one chart
  • Part-time traders reducing constant chart watching
  • Mechanical traders building a consistent and repeatable entry process


What Candle Break Alert Hub Does

A simple two-button panel activates candle-close break monitoring directly from the chart:

  • One button activates long-side monitoring
  • One button activates short-side monitoring
  • Clicking an active button again clears the alert

After activation, the tool monitors the selected direction in the background and sends an alert when the chosen break confirmation appears. The setup can then be reviewed before taking action, passing, or simply re-setting the alert.



Key Benefits

Manual Control When Alerts Are Active
Activate monitoring at planned support, resistance, or reversal areas. This keeps attention focused on relevant setups rather than every candle break detected by a fully automatic alerter.

Wait for Objective Confirmation
Candle-close conditions help filter impulsive reversal setups and reduce premature entries before momentum has been confirmed.

Review Every Alert Visually
Chart markings display the active break level, activation time, and trigger candle, making each setup easy to review and validate.

Monitor Multiple Symbols Easily
Track active and triggered alerts across multiple Market Watch symbols from one central panel.


Core Features

Two-Button Chart Panel
Activate long-side or short-side break monitoring instantly from a clean on-chart panel. Clicking an active button again clears the alert.

Four Break Confirmation Types
Select one mechanical break type in the input settings for consistent use:

  • Candle Body Break
  • Candle Wick Break
  • Fractal Break by Close
  • Fractal Break by Full Candle

Multi-Symbol Monitor
Track up to 100 symbols from one panel, depending on the available vertical chart space.

Automatic Color Adjustment
Panel colors automatically adapt to light and dark chart backgrounds for clear visibility.

Click-to-Load Symbols
When enabled in the input settings, clicking a symbol name in the panel loads that symbol directly onto the chart.

Alerts Survive Terminal Restarts
Active alerts remain saved when the terminal closes. After restart, the tool immediately checks for missed triggers and issues any applicable alerts.

Single-Symbol Use
Although Candle Break Alert Hub is designed for multi-symbol monitoring, it can also be used as a regular single-symbol alert indicator by enabling Single-Symbol Mode in the input settings.


Manual

1. Attach the Tool to the Chart: Select the preferred candle-close break type in the input settings for consistent use.
2. Wait for Price to Reach a Key Area: Monitor support, resistance, or a planned reversal area.
3. Activate the Alert: Start long-side or short-side monitoring directly from the chart.
4. Clear the Alert: Click the same button again to remove the active alert.

Triggered Alerts:
When an alert triggers, the chart markings turn gray and an arrow marks the trigger candle. The setup can then be reviewed before taking action, passing, or resetting the alert.

Bullet Marker:
A bullet marker at the break-level height shows when monitoring was activated, making later validation easier.

The Multi-Symbol Panel: 
Symbols follow the order shown in Market Watch. Drag symbols up or down in Market Watch to change their order in the panel.
Red box: Active alert.
Gray box: Triggered alert

Changing the Chart Symbol:
Drag and Drop: Drag a symbol directly from Market Watch onto the chart. This is the most reliable method.
Click the Symbol Name: When enabled in the input settings, clicking a symbol in the panel loads it onto the chart.


Choose the Right Candle Break

Several candle-break types are available to match different entry styles. Body and wick breaks provide earlier, more aggressive signals, while fractal breaks require stronger confirmation and generally trigger later.


Body Break

Body breaks provide the earliest signals and often the most favorable entry prices, but they are also the most aggressive and can produce more false signals.

They are best suited to traders who have the patience to wait for additional market context indicating that a stronger reversal may be developing, helping reduce the risk of entering too early and being stopped out before the expected move begins.


Wick Break

Wick breaks provide stronger confirmation than body breaks while still allowing relatively early, well-positioned entries.
This balance makes the wick break a practical starting point for many strategies and the default break type in the tool.


Fractal Break by Close

A fractal break by close requires the candle to close beyond the most recent valid fractal. This provides stronger confirmation, but the signal may arrive too late for an attractive direct market entry.

Placing a deeper pending order at a more favorable entry level can help capture a short-term pullback after the fractal break. This is often the preferred entry approach for this confirmation type.
The fractal break type is suited to traders who prioritize stronger confirmation and accept that some setups may be missed.


Fractal Break by Full Candle

A full-candle fractal break requires the entire candle, including its wick, to remain beyond the fractal level without touching the break line.

This provides the strongest mechanical confirmation of the four break types. Signals occur later and may offer less favorable entry prices, but they can help filter weaker breaks and reduce the need for additional reversal confirmation.


Important Note About Fractal Breaks

Fractal break alerts monitor the most recent confirmed fractal. If that fractal has already been broken when monitoring begins, the tool does not wait for a new fractal to form. An alert can trigger at the next candle close if price produces another valid break beyond the same fractal level.

Tip: Add the Bill Williams Fractals indicator to the chart to follow the monitored levels visually. Fractals on the two most recent closed candles are skipped because they are not yet confirmed.


Notes & Limitations

Candle Break Alert Hub is designed to operate as a central alert hub. For the cleanest and most reliable workflow, reserve one dedicated chart window for the tool.

Candle Break Alert Hub can be tested in the Strategy Tester, but the multi-symbol panel is not available during testing.

Compatibility with Expert Advisors cannot be guaranteed.


About the Alert Hub Series

A strategy can only prove its edge when executed consistently over time. Alert Hub tools make disciplined, repeatable execution easier—giving a tested strategy the best chance to play out as intended.



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一款简洁的 MT5 市场结构趋势检测指标，带有可视化趋势箭头、有效枢轴标记以及可选的结构区域。 STS Structure Trend Detector 是一款简洁的 MetaTrader 5 指标，用于根据价格结构检测市场趋势方向。 STS Structure Trend Detector 专为希望在图表上直接跟踪当前市场结构的交易者而设计。该指标会分析有效高点和有效低点，检测结构性趋势变化，并通过清晰的箭头、枢轴标记和可选结构区域显示结果。 这不是 Expert Advisor，也不会开仓、平仓或管理交易。它只是一个可视化市场结构指标。它可以作为手动交易、人工分析或交易者自有策略中的附加确认工具。 主要功能 基于市场结构的趋势检测 可视化上升趋势和下降趋势箭头 图表上的有效高点和有效低点标记 有效枢轴之间的可选价格结构区域 用于更深入分析的可选简单枢轴显示 简洁的主图窗口显示 无交易逻辑 无订单、无持仓管理、无资金管理 适合手动市场分析 它如何帮助交易者 该指标帮助交易者根据价格结构行为识别当前市场方向。它不会显示大量不必要的信号，而是专注于重要的市场转折点和趋势变化。这使图表更加
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Calogero Vella
指标
CV Support & Resistance is a professional support and resistance indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to accurately identify key market and price zones. The indicator helps traders detect potential entry, exit, and reaction areas within the market at an early stage. Features: Automatic support and resistance zone detection Dynamic market structure analysis Professional visualization of key price areas Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading Optimized for multiple symbols and timefr
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Mattia Impicciatore
指标
总体描述 Fair Gap Value 指标在 MetaTrader 5 图表上识别并突出显示“公平价值缺口”（fair value gaps）。当一根 K 线的最低价与隔一根中间 K 线后的另一根 K 线的最高价之间形成价格空白时，就产生了公平价值缺口。该指标使用彩色矩形（多头和空头）标注这些区域，为基于价格行为的交易策略提供直观支持。 主要功能 多头缺口检测 ：用绿色矩形高亮当前 K 线最低价与两根前序 K 线最高价之间的缺口。 空头缺口检测 ：用红色矩形高亮当前 K 线最高价与两根前序 K 线最低价之间的反向缺口。 动态延展 ：可将矩形向右延伸指定数量的 K 线。 透明度控制 ：可配置矩形的不透明度，以免遮挡底部图表。 显示开关 ：支持单独开启或关闭多头/空头缺口的绘制。 历史扫描限制 ：可选设置扫描的最大 K 线数量，以提升大数据量图表的性能。 自动清理 ：切换周期或首次加载时，会自动删除并重绘所有已有缺口。 输入参数 LookbackBars ：用于计算缺口的回溯 K 线数量（默认 3）。 MaxBars ：最大扫描 K 线数量（0 = 不限；默认 0）。 ShowBullG
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Albertas Guscius
指标
Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Decode Market DNA — Trade with Institutional Precision Description: The Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator is your secret weapon to map the market’s hidden roadmap. Designed for traders who think in terms of price action and market structure, this tool automatically identifies critical swing highs and swing lows, transforming chaotic charts into a clear blueprint of support/resistance zones, breakout opportunities, and trend rev
Flag MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
指标
An indicator of patterns #21, #22, #23 ("Flag") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - period in bars K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The influence of the parameter will be visible if not all of the pattern variants are enabled (not all three parameters Expandin
Amazing Harmonic Pattern Mt5
Davoud Moghaddam
指标
This is the Full Version, to get the free version please contact me. The free version works on “GBPCHF” charts. All symbols and time frames scanner. Harmonic Pattern Harmonic patterns are used in technical analysis that traders use to find trend reversals. They are considered one of the most accurate technical analysis tools, as they allow traders to predict the future price movement direction and the potential trend targets. Also, unlike many other technical tools, the number of false signals
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4.76 (136)
指标
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Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
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Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
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指标
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4.6 (30)
指标
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Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
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SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
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Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
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Drag Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
指标
Place Fibonacci Retracements in Seconds—with Wick-to-Wick Precision. Drag Fib makes Fibonacci placement faster, cleaner, and more precise. One simple vertical drag places a retracement from wick to wick across the selected trend leg. As the move extends, the Fibonacci structure adjusts automatically. Saved placements remain anchored across timeframe changes and are stored separately for each symbol. Faster placement. Greater precision. Less repetitive chart work. Built for Traders Who Want To
Auto Fibonacci for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
指标
Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence. Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically. Key Benefits Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
FREE
Auto Fibonacci for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
指标
Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence. Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically. Key Benefits Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
FREE
MT4 Sessions Indicator
Part-time Day Trader
5 (3)
指标
The MT4 Sessions Indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart using colored candles. It helps traders quickly identify which price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day. The indicator is especially useful for volume profile, supply and demand, and other level-based traders, where the timing of a move can be as important as the price level itself. By visually separating trading sessions, it becomes easier to identify patterns, compare session behavior, an
FREE
Bank Levels Tracker for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
指标
Find potential stop-run zones before price gets there. Bank Levels Tracker highlights potential liquidity levels around obvious swing highs and lows, where retail stop losses may cluster. These areas can become important stop-run zones, often watched by Smart Money Concepts traders for possible liquidity grabs, fakeouts, and reversal setups. Instead of manually marking the same highs and lows over and over again, Bank Levels Tracker plots the levels in advance and sends an instant alert when pri
Draggable Candle Timer MT5
Part-time Day Trader
5 (4)
实用工具
The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close. Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be positioned anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis. The timer uses the system clock, helping avoid the delays and irregular updates that can occur with candle timers based on the Market Watch clock. To reposition the timer, drag it using the upper-left anchor point. Key Features Smooth, accurate system-time-based countdown Adjustable p
FREE
Drag Pitchfork
Part-time Day Trader
指标
Draw Precise Wick-to-Wick Pitchforks with One Line and Two Quick Drags. Drag Pitchfork turns accurate pitchfork placement into a fast, repeatable workflow. One vertical drag line is moved twice to define the structure, while the remaining anchor is selected automatically according to standard pitchfork rules. Switch instantly between Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff variations without repeatedly rebuilding the pitchfork by hand. Download the demo and test Drag Pitchfork free in the Strateg
Stop Run Alert Hub MT4
Part-time Day Trader
实用工具
Stop Watching Every Chart.  Quickly place, save, and monitor stop-run alerts across multiple symbols from one chart. Mark swing highs, swing lows, and candle wicks where retail stops may cluster. When price moves beyond a selected level, Stop Run Alert Hub alerts immediately so a possible liquidity sweep, fakeout, or reversal setup can be evaluated. Faster alert placement. Easier multi-symbol monitoring. Less chart watching. Why Use Stop Run Alert Hub? Stop-run reversal strategies often requir
Volume Key Levels for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
指标
See Where Price May React. Volume Key Levels   turns the visible chart range into a full heatmap volume profile, making high-volume zones and key reaction levels easier to identify at a glance.  Darker colours indicate higher volume and potentially stronger support or resistance. The overlay can be shown or hidden instantly with the chart-corner button, keeping the chart clean whenever the volume zones are not needed.   Download the demo and test Volume Key Levels directly in the Strategy Test
Candle Break Alert Hub MT4
Part-time Day Trader
指标
Wait for Clean Candle-Close Confirmation - and Focus on Higher-Probability Trades. Candle Break Alert Hub makes it easy to activate and monitor candle-close break confirmations across multiple symbols from a single chart. Candle breaks help filter weaker reversal setups by requiring objective momentum confirmation before an entry is considered. They are commonly used after liquidity sweeps, stop runs, supply and demand reactions, order block reactions, and tests of volume-profile levels. No cons
Bank Levels Tracker for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
指标
Find potential stop-run zones before price gets there. Bank Levels Tracker highlights potential liquidity levels around obvious swing highs and lows, where retail stop losses may cluster. These areas can become important stop-run zones, often watched by Smart Money Concepts traders for possible liquidity grabs, fakeouts, and reversal setups. Instead of manually marking the same highs and lows over and over again, Bank Levels Tracker plots the levels in advance and sends an instant alert when pr
Drag Fib
Part-time Day Trader
指标
Place Fibonacci Retracements in Seconds—with Wick-to-Wick Precision. Drag Fib makes Fibonacci placement faster, cleaner, and more precise. One simple vertical drag places a retracement from wick to wick across the selected trend leg. As the move extends, the Fibonacci structure adjusts automatically. Saved placements remain anchored across timeframe changes and are stored separately for each symbol. Faster placement. Greater precision. Less repetitive chart work. Built for Traders Who Want To
Stop Run Alert Hub MT5
Part-time Day Trader
实用工具
Stop Watching Every Chart.  Quickly place, save, and monitor stop-run alerts across multiple symbols from one chart. Mark swing highs, swing lows, and candle wicks where retail stops may cluster. When price moves beyond a selected level, Stop Run Alert Hub alerts immediately so a possible liquidity sweep, fakeout, or reversal setup can be evaluated. Faster alert placement. Easier multi-symbol monitoring. Less chart watching. Why Use Stop Run Alert Hub? Stop-run reversal strategies often requir
Volume Key Levels for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
指标
See Where Price May React. Volume Key Levels turns the visible chart range into a full heatmap volume profile, making high-volume zones and key reaction levels easier to identify at a glance.  Darker colours indicate higher volume and potentially stronger support or resistance. The overlay can be shown or hidden instantly with the chart-corner button, keeping the chart clean whenever the volume zones are not needed.   Download the demo and test Volume Key Levels directly in the Strategy Tester
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