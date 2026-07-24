Strategy Ledger

5

Strategy Ledger shows what each of your Expert Advisors has contributed to the account.

MetaTrader reports one balance for everything you run. If you have several Expert Advisors working at once, that single figure cannot tell you which of them earned the money and which quietly lost it. Strategy Ledger reads your account history, rebuilds every closed position, groups the positions by the Expert Advisor that opened them, and presents the result on one screen.

The panel is read only. It contains no trading code and never places, modifies or closes an order. The tick handler is empty. No indicators are created and no price data is read.

How the figures are calculated

Three details in the accounting affect what you see, and each is worth understanding before you compare the panel against another tool.

Positions are counted, not deals. MetaTrader stores orders and deals, and closed positions are assembled from them. Strategy Ledger groups deals by position identifier and records a single trade only when the closing volume matches the opening volume, so a position closed in six parts counts once rather than six times. Trade counts, win rate, expectancy and losing streaks are all measured this way.

A magic number is not always one strategy. Some Expert Advisors run several strategies under a single magic number and separate them only by the order comment. Grouping by magic number alone would merge them into one row. Strategy Ledger identifies a strategy by its magic number together with the comment carried by its opening deal, so each one keeps its own line and its own figures.

The panel reconciles against your balance. The footer compares deposits and withdrawals plus every realised result against the balance reported by your account. If the two do not agree, the difference is shown rather than hidden. An audit button exports every position with an independent cross check, so the figures can be compared against your own MetaTrader report.

How each strategy is graded

A single statistic cannot describe a trading system, so three are measured and averaged.

  • Confidence: is the edge real, or could it be chance? Full marks at a t-statistic of 3.
  • Profitability: what it wins against what it loses. Full marks at a profit factor of 2.00.
  • Resilience: return per unit of loss endured. Full marks at a recovery factor of 3.

Each of the three is capped before averaging, so a high profit factor cannot compensate for a severe drawdown. The result is a score out of 100, and a grade whose colour matches the word.

  • Losing (red): the strategy lost money.
  • Weak (amber): score 0 to 29.
  • Fair (neutral): score 30 to 49.
  • Good (green): score 50 to 69.
  • Strong (green): score 70 to 84.
  • Exceptional (green): score 85 to 100.
  • Unproven (grey): fewer than 20 closed positions, too few to judge.
  • Unverified (amber): the row contains netting reversal deals, where one deal closes a position and opens the opposite one under the same identifier. Trade boundaries cannot be established with certainty, so the row is described but deliberately not graded. This appears only on netting accounts.

Whether a strategy earns and whether the result is statistically certain are separate questions, so they are answered separately. A profitable strategy that has not yet passed the significance test keeps its grade and receives an additional Unconfirmed mark.

The row above a group of strategies is not a simple average. The strategies inside one Expert Advisor often have very different trade sizes, and a single test across all of them is dominated by the differences between them rather than by the edge within them. Group rows therefore combine each strategy's own result, weighted by how much it traded, and are graded on the group's actual profit factor and recovery factor.

The detail panel shows the score, the statistics behind it, and a written summary that repeats the grade, so the badge and the text always agree.

Marks that appear beside the grade

The grade describes overall performance. These additional marks each point to one specific thing worth attention, and they appear alongside the grade rather than in place of it.

  • Open (blue): the strategy is holding live positions at this moment. The number shown is how many.
  • Losing (red): the strategy has lost money, shown even where the sample is too small to grade. Whether an edge can be proved and whether money has been lost are different questions, and a short record can answer the second long before the first.
  • Hidden risk (red): the strategy's live equity has fallen far further than its closed trades ever show. This is the mark for a system that holds losing positions and closes them near breakeven: the closed figures look clean because the loss was never realised, and this is the only reading that catches it.
  • Open loss (amber) and Open loss exceeds profit (red): unrealised losses currently held, and the point at which they outweigh everything the strategy has ever booked.
  • Unconfirmed (amber): the strategy is profitable and has enough closed trades to be graded, but the result has not yet passed the significance test. This says the evidence is still thin, not that the strategy is poor, and it clears on its own as the number of trades grows, provided the edge is genuine.
  • Drawdown breach (red): the current distance below the strategy's own high point is deeper than the same trades would ordinarily produce had they arrived in a different order. Six hundred reshuffles of the strategy's own results establish what is ordinary. When losses cluster more tightly than chance accounts for, the cause is usually a change in market conditions rather than a run of bad luck.
  • Decaying (amber): the most recent third of the trades has produced a meaningfully weaker average result than the earlier two thirds. The written summary gives both figures.
  • Idle (amber): shown with a number of days. Nothing has closed for that long and nothing is currently open. A strategy holding a long running position is not counted as idle.
  • Losing inside (red): the Expert Advisor is profitable overall but carries strategies that are losing money, and the number shows how many.
  • No closed trades (grey): nothing closed within the selected period, although open positions may still be held.

A row shows the two most serious marks and counts the rest, so a narrow panel never buries the figures under badges. Opening the row lists every mark that applies, by name.

The number of trades required before grading, the profit factor treated as losing, and the number of days before the idle mark appears are all adjustable in the settings.

Risk the closed figures cannot see

A report built only from closed trades will describe a strategy that holds losers and closes them flat as though nothing had happened. Strategy Ledger samples the live value of every strategy while it runs and records the worst fall from its own high point, so the risk actually carried is measured and not merely inferred from the trades that happened to close.

Where a strategy's live drawdown runs far beyond anything its closed trades show, the row is marked with Hidden risk. The detail panel gives both figures side by side, so the size of the gap is visible rather than described.

Execution costs, reported separately

Costs are reported as separate figures rather than one total, because they call for different responses. Frequent trading raises commission, while long holding periods raise swap. Both appear for each strategy, in the footer, and in the exported files.

Slippage is reported as two figures for the same reason. Exit slippage measures fills against stop loss and take profit levels, which the server set and therefore knows. Entry slippage is measured only where a pending order named a price the server agreed to honour, since a market order carries no price to compare a fill against. Where entries cannot be measured the panel says so, rather than presenting a total that covers only part of them. Every slippage figure carries the number of events behind it.

Two ways to view the account

By Expert Advisor, which is the default. Each row is one Expert Advisor, and expanding it shows the strategies inside.

By symbol, reached with the V key. Each row is one symbol, and expanding it shows every strategy trading that symbol. This answers a question the first view cannot: whether the losses are concentrated in one instrument.

The data and the totals are the same in both. Rows dismissed in one view remain visible in the other, because the two views answer different questions.

Reading the screen

The strip along the top summarises the account for the selected period: realised result, unrealised result on open positions, the two combined, profit factor, maximum balance drawdown, the strongest performer and the one needing attention.

The header carries the account, its balance and equity, and a market indicator: green while prices are arriving, red when the market is closed or the terminal is disconnected. A clock that has stopped because it is Sunday should not look like a fault.

The table has three levels. The first is the Expert Advisor, with its grade and a line describing how many strategies it holds and how they divide. The second is the individual strategy, with its magic number, its comment, the date it last traded and the symbols it uses. The third level opens a full panel of twenty-four measures, a breakdown by symbol, a monthly chart and a written summary.

Nine columns run across every row: closed positions, win rate, realised result, floating result, profit factor, expectancy, maximum drawdown, recovery factor, and a small chart of the equity curve with a drawdown marker beneath it.

Every judgement follows fixed rules and can be traced to a figure on the same screen.

Your layout is kept per account

Names, groupings, hidden rows, sort order and panel size are stored separately for each account and each server. Switching between a live account and a demo no longer carries one account's settings, or its drawdown history, onto the other. Settings from earlier versions are copied across automatically the first time the panel runs, and the original files are left untouched as a backup.

Organising your strategies

Names are read from the deal comments, and Expert Advisors are grouped by removing symbol names and trailing numbers from those comments. That works in many cases but not all, so every part of it can be overridden. Changes are saved at once and restored in the next session.

  • Tick several strategies and press G to combine them into one Expert Advisor.
  • Drag a strategy onto an Expert Advisor row to move it there.
  • Drag one Expert Advisor onto another to merge them.
  • Click any name to rename it.
  • Click the cross on the right of a row to hide it, or tick rows and press X. All totals adjust.
  • Press U to separate a group again.

If the same strategy runs under two magic numbers, comment merging will treat identical comments as one strategy regardless of the magic number. An exception list keeps chosen comments apart, and accepts a trailing asterisk as a wildcard.

Effect on terminal performance

The tick handler is empty, so incoming prices cost nothing. No trading functions are called, no indicators are created and no price data is read. The whole panel is drawn onto a single bitmap rather than many chart objects, and the history is re-read only when the account records a change.

Internally the trades are sorted into their rows once per refresh, and the slower statistics are calculated only for rows that are actually opened. Only the rows visible on screen are drawn, so an account with fifty strategies redraws as quickly as one with five.

Attach the panel to a chart of its own. Any symbol and any timeframe will do.

Settings

Data

  • Overrides: manual names, written as magic number, comment and name.
  • Learn names from deal comments: enabled by default.
  • Group magic numbers into Expert Advisors: enabled by default.
  • Merge identical comments: treats one comment as one strategy across magic numbers. Disabled by default.
  • Exceptions to merging: a list separated by semicolons, accepting a trailing asterisk.
  • Show magic number zero: includes manual and mobile trades.
  • Period basis: counts a position by its closing time or its opening time.
  • Period at first start: the tab selected the first time the panel runs.
  • Default sort: the column used when loading.

Panel

  • Theme: night or day.
  • Horizontal and vertical offset: position on the chart.
  • Width: 1400 by default, or drag the corner handle.
  • Table height: 680 by default, or drag the handle, or use the bracket keys.
  • Text size: automatic by default, following the screen, or set manually between 0.85 and 1.15.
  • Remember layout: stores theme, size, sort order, period and view.

Analytics

  • Statistical summaries: enabled by default.
  • Minimum trades: 20 closed positions before a strategy is graded.
  • Simulation runs: 600 reshuffles per row for the drawdown estimate.
  • Track equity drawdown per row: enabled by default. Samples the live value of each strategy so that risk carried on open positions is recorded.

Marks

  • Losing threshold: the profit factor below which a strategy is marked as losing. Set to 1.00.
  • Idle days: days without a closed trade before the idle mark appears. Set to 30.

Behaviour

  • Automatic export: writes the measures file at every refresh.
  • Detailed log: prints timings and diagnostics to the Experts tab.
  • Adopt earlier equity history: for users of previous versions who want the drawdown record from before per-account storage applied to the current account. Off by default, because one account's high point applied to another would report a drawdown that never happened.

Keyboard

  • 1 to 6: select the period.
  • D: open the date calendar.
  • G: combine the ticked rows.
  • U: separate a group.
  • X: hide the ticked rows.
  • H: show hidden rows.
  • J: restore every hidden row.
  • T: switch between the day and night themes.
  • V: switch between the Expert Advisor and symbol views.
  • A: export the audit file.
  • E: export the full measures file.
  • R: rescan the history.
  • Bracket keys: resize the table.
  • Escape: clear the current selection.

Limitations

A realised result is recorded when a position closes, so a trade opened in March and closed in July is counted in July. The period basis setting can be changed to opening time if you prefer to see when an Expert Advisor was running.

The drawdown column is measured on closed trades. Risk carried on positions that are still open is reported separately, through the live equity readings and the Hidden risk mark, rather than being folded into that column.

Slippage is valued at the current tick value of the symbol rather than the value at the moment of the fill, so it is an estimate and is labelled as one. Entry slippage can only be measured where the order named a price; Expert Advisors that enter at market provide nothing to compare a fill against, and the panel says so rather than showing a figure.

If an Expert Advisor writes a different comment on every trade, each variant will form its own row. Numbers and order references are removed automatically, and anything unusual can be grouped by hand.

Getting started

Attach the panel to an empty chart. Load the complete history first, using the History tab, right click, All history, so that nothing is missing. The reconciliation line in the footer will report any gap.

No configuration is required before it works.

This product is free. Questions, suggestions and problem reports are welcome in the comments below or by private message. When reporting a problem, please attach the audit export, as it contains the information needed to reproduce the issue.

Отзывы 9
IamGroot1982
63
IamGroot1982 2026.08.09 13:35 
 

Great tool to identify individual performances. Thank you for the hard work!

Cristian Salute
468
Cristian Salute 2026.08.08 14:50 
 

Finally an alternative to all those server-based services! An authentic native utility on MT5 that runs locally without servers, maximum privacy, maximum efficiency! Really well done, excellent, professional level. A lot of effort has been made here and those who have made it know their stuff. We should all be grateful for this, especially free! It is a real gift and a real blessing on this marketplace, the real tool that all algo traders really needed! Thank you

Chiwi's IT
838
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2026.08.06 11:44 
 

Strategy Ledger is an excellent and very useful tool. It is one of the best MQL5 utilities I have used for analysing and comparing the performance of multiple Expert Advisors and strategies on several trading accounts from different brokers. The information is presented clearly, the statistics are detailed, and it makes it much easier to see which EAs are performing well and which ones need attention. The tool is also read-only, so it does not interfere with your trades. Support from the developer through another ommunity group is fast, helpful and professional. Cyber Wolfdog Trading highly recommends Strategy Ledger to traders who use multiple Expert Advisors and want a clear overview of their results.

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Эксперты
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
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Эксперты
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
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Эксперты
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Alexandre Vincent Traber
Эксперты
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Утилиты
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Minh Tu Duong
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input double MaxLossLevel      = 500.0; // Max Loss Level in account currency input double SafetyBufferMoney = 10.0;  // Safe Buffer. In this case Threshold be 500+10 = 510 input int    CheckEverySeconds = 2; input bool   is_debugged       = false; // Print additional messages in the Terminal It will checks every CheckEverySeconds. If the total Loss of the account Go below Threshold of  MaxLossLevel + SafeBufferMoney, then start Heding: for each open Position, open a new reversed Position with
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3.25 (8)
Эксперты
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Important Note About the Live Signal The Equity Booster module is designed to open multiple positions during ranging market conditions. In the current live signal setup, these trades operate with relatively wide trailing stops, which can sometimes lead to higher temporary exposure. To keep overall risk under control, I occasionally step in and close Equity Booster positions manually when exposure reaches a level I’m not comfortable with. In upcoming updates, I intend to implement a more advance
Pullback Sniper X
Abdullah Uygar Tuna
5 (1)
Эксперты
Pullback Sniper X Precision Entries. Controlled Risk. No Guesswork. Pullback Sniper X is a precision-engineered trading system designed to do one thing exceptionally well: enter the market at high-probability pullbacks after momentum is confirmed . Instead of chasing price or relying on lagging signals, Pullback Sniper X waits patiently for the market to come back to value — then strikes with sniper-level accuracy. Built for traders who value discipline over impulse , the system focuses on: Clea
Apex Gold Breakout
Abdullah Uygar Tuna
Эксперты
Apex Gold Breakout is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It identifies pivot-detected support and resistance levels, then places ATR-buffered pending stop orders ahead of price to catch confirmed breakouts in either direction. The system pairs anticipatory entries with multi-stage exits: a partial take-profit at a configurable R-multiple, break-even protection, and ATR-scaled trailing on the runner. A daily-loss kill switch halts new entries after a threshold drawdown, and weekend
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Flabby
34
Flabby 2026.08.10 10:43 
 

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Abdullah Uygar Tuna
928
Ответ разработчика Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.10 11:48
Thank you! I’m glad you’re enjoying the tool, and I really appreciate you taking the time to leave a review.
IamGroot1982
63
IamGroot1982 2026.08.09 13:35 
 

Great tool to identify individual performances. Thank you for the hard work!

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
928
Ответ разработчика Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.10 07:44
Thank you so much! I am glad you’re enjoying the tool and really appreciate your support!
jovi777
96
jovi777 2026.08.08 16:31 
 

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Abdullah Uygar Tuna
928
Ответ разработчика Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.08 17:05
Thank you very much for using the tool and taking the time to share your feedback. I’m delighted that Strategy Ledger is helping you keep multiple strategies organised and under control. The tool is designed to be plug-and-play and works just fine with its default settings, while the additional options provide greater flexibility for advanced users. That said, I completely understand and agree that the settings could be clearer and more intuitive, and I will continue improving this aspect. Thank you again for your support and encouraging words!
Cristian Salute
468
Cristian Salute 2026.08.08 14:50 
 

Finally an alternative to all those server-based services! An authentic native utility on MT5 that runs locally without servers, maximum privacy, maximum efficiency! Really well done, excellent, professional level. A lot of effort has been made here and those who have made it know their stuff. We should all be grateful for this, especially free! It is a real gift and a real blessing on this marketplace, the real tool that all algo traders really needed! Thank you

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
928
Ответ разработчика Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.08 17:06
Thank you very much for your review. Privacy, efficiency, and keeping Strategy Ledger fully local and server-free were important goals from the beginning, so it is especially rewarding to know that you value them. I truly appreciate your recognition of the work behind the tool and your generous support. Thank you again!
Antonius Henry S
283
Antonius Henry S 2026.08.06 13:24 
 

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Abdullah Uygar Tuna
928
Ответ разработчика Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.06 13:32
I truly appreciate your support and am glad to hear that the tool is helpful for you. I will continue doing my best to improve the tools and provide value to the community. Thank you again for your encouragement.
Chiwi's IT
838
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2026.08.06 11:44 
 

Strategy Ledger is an excellent and very useful tool. It is one of the best MQL5 utilities I have used for analysing and comparing the performance of multiple Expert Advisors and strategies on several trading accounts from different brokers. The information is presented clearly, the statistics are detailed, and it makes it much easier to see which EAs are performing well and which ones need attention. The tool is also read-only, so it does not interfere with your trades. Support from the developer through another ommunity group is fast, helpful and professional. Cyber Wolfdog Trading highly recommends Strategy Ledger to traders who use multiple Expert Advisors and want a clear overview of their results.

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
928
Ответ разработчика Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.06 12:07
Thank you very much for such a thoughtful and detailed review. Receiving this kind of insightful feedback from an experienced user is especially meaningful and greatly appreciated. I’m very glad Strategy Ledger is helping you analyse and compare your EAs more clearly across different accounts. I’m always available for any questions, suggestions, or ideas for improvement. Thank you again for your support.
Victor Minaev
2799
Victor Minaev 2026.07.29 05:43 
 

Great utility. Very useful for analyzing large portfolios on an account. It clearly shouldn't be free

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
928
Ответ разработчика Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.07.29 08:31
Thanks for the comments—I’m glad you like it! The tool may be free, but your valuable feedback is priceless. :)
Alex Krol
39
Alex Krol 2026.07.28 21:24 
 

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Abdullah Uygar Tuna
928
Ответ разработчика Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.07.29 08:30
Thanks for the kind feedback. I’m really glad you find it useful!
Sang Yoon Kim
161
Sang Yoon Kim 2026.07.27 20:41 
 

For a free utility this is a great way to keep your strategies organized. The instruction is some what intuitive but could use little more description. For example if you want to group different EA, you want to click multi EAs and press G then type name you want then and only then press enter. Maybe I am not using it correcctly but if it is possible to hide or ignore EA's so that it does occupy the entire window. Can't really scroll down or anything. If you have tested multi dozens of EAs under one account it's kinda hard to keep them organized. Also in the future if you decide to drop newly tested EA or system you can't really do it. Maybe I am using it wrong and tell me if I am doing something. But in general this is a great EA to keep track of your multi strategy portfolio.

Update. After reading Author's comment I realized that the panel itself was not showing 1/3. I did not realize as even I change the panel width and height values in input did not made any changes to the actual size so I thought the panel was fitting perfectly but after taking a careful look and off setting x y by -400 each I was able to see the right bottom corner where I can "drag". After making the panel smaller I offset the x y to 0 I was able to address all other concerns I had..

The utility is really great just need to set it up properly to show entire panel. Only thing I would ask for is equity max dd. Maybe the pro version might have this feature in the future.

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
928
Ответ разработчика Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.07.27 21:04
Thank you for the kind words and such a useful review. Your description of grouping is exactly right: tick the rows, press G, type the name, then Enter. You were right about hiding and scrolling in the earlier versions. Both were missing and both have since been added, so do update to the latest build. Click the small cross at the right of a row to hide it, and every total adjusts as though it were not there. The HIDDEN button, or the H key, brings hidden rows back so you can restore them. The table scrolls with the mouse wheel, the scrollbar, or Page Up and Page Down, and the panel can be made taller by dragging the corner or using the [ and ] keys. Newly tested systems need no setup. The dashboard refreshes about once a second, so a new magic number appears as soon as it opens its first position, before anything has closed. And when you retire one, the cross takes it out of the view and the totals without touching your history. Your point about instructions was fair. The description now covers how the dashboard works and every parameter, and there is a short video. Please tell me if anything is still awkward or you have other ideas. Thank you again.
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