Strategy Ledger

5

Strategy Ledger shows what each of your Expert Advisors has contributed to the account.

MetaTrader reports one balance for everything you run. If you have several Expert Advisors working at once, that single figure cannot tell you which of them earned the money and which quietly lost it. Strategy Ledger reads your account history, rebuilds every closed position, groups the positions by the Expert Advisor that opened them, and presents the result on one screen.

The panel is read only. It contains no trading code and never places, modifies or closes an order. The tick handler is empty. No indicators are created and no price data is read.

How the figures are calculated

Three details in the accounting affect what you see, and each is worth understanding before you compare the panel against another tool.

Positions are counted, not deals. MetaTrader stores orders and deals, and closed positions are assembled from them. Strategy Ledger groups deals by position identifier and records a single trade only when the closing volume matches the opening volume, so a position closed in six parts counts once rather than six times. Trade counts, win rate, expectancy and losing streaks are all measured this way.

A magic number is not always one strategy. Some Expert Advisors run several strategies under a single magic number and separate them only by the order comment. Grouping by magic number alone would merge them into one row. Strategy Ledger identifies a strategy by its magic number together with the comment carried by its opening deal, so each one keeps its own line and its own figures.

The panel reconciles against your balance. The footer compares deposits and withdrawals plus every realised result against the balance reported by your account. If the two do not agree, the difference is shown rather than hidden. An audit button exports every position with an independent cross check, so the figures can be compared against your own MetaTrader report.

How each strategy is graded

A single statistic cannot describe a trading system, so three are measured and averaged.

  • Confidence: is the edge real, or could it be chance? Full marks at a t-statistic of 3.
  • Profitability: what it wins against what it loses. Full marks at a profit factor of 2.00.
  • Resilience: return per unit of loss endured. Full marks at a recovery factor of 3.

Each of the three is capped before averaging, so a high profit factor cannot compensate for a severe drawdown. The result is a score out of 100, and a grade whose colour matches the word.

  • Losing (red): the strategy lost money.
  • Weak (amber): score 0 to 29.
  • Fair (neutral): score 30 to 49.
  • Good (green): score 50 to 69.
  • Strong (green): score 70 to 84.
  • Exceptional (green): score 85 to 100.
  • Unproven (grey): fewer than 20 closed positions, too few to judge.
  • Unverified (amber): the row contains netting reversal deals, where one deal closes a position and opens the opposite one under the same identifier. Trade boundaries cannot be established with certainty, so the row is described but deliberately not graded. This appears only on netting accounts.

Whether a strategy earns and whether the result is statistically certain are separate questions, so they are answered separately. A profitable strategy that has not yet passed the significance test keeps its grade and receives an additional Unconfirmed mark.

The row above a group of strategies is not a simple average. The strategies inside one Expert Advisor often have very different trade sizes, and a single test across all of them is dominated by the differences between them rather than by the edge within them. Group rows therefore combine each strategy's own result, weighted by how much it traded, and are graded on the group's actual profit factor and recovery factor.

The detail panel shows the score, the statistics behind it, and a written summary that repeats the grade, so the badge and the text always agree.

Marks that appear beside the grade

The grade describes overall performance. These additional marks each point to one specific thing worth attention, and they appear alongside the grade rather than in place of it.

  • Open (blue): the strategy is holding live positions at this moment. The number shown is how many.
  • Losing (red): the strategy has lost money, shown even where the sample is too small to grade. Whether an edge can be proved and whether money has been lost are different questions, and a short record can answer the second long before the first.
  • Hidden risk (red): the strategy's live equity has fallen far further than its closed trades ever show. This is the mark for a system that holds losing positions and closes them near breakeven: the closed figures look clean because the loss was never realised, and this is the only reading that catches it.
  • Open loss (amber) and Open loss exceeds profit (red): unrealised losses currently held, and the point at which they outweigh everything the strategy has ever booked.
  • Unconfirmed (amber): the strategy is profitable and has enough closed trades to be graded, but the result has not yet passed the significance test. This says the evidence is still thin, not that the strategy is poor, and it clears on its own as the number of trades grows, provided the edge is genuine.
  • Drawdown breach (red): the current distance below the strategy's own high point is deeper than the same trades would ordinarily produce had they arrived in a different order. Six hundred reshuffles of the strategy's own results establish what is ordinary. When losses cluster more tightly than chance accounts for, the cause is usually a change in market conditions rather than a run of bad luck.
  • Decaying (amber): the most recent third of the trades has produced a meaningfully weaker average result than the earlier two thirds. The written summary gives both figures.
  • Idle (amber): shown with a number of days. Nothing has closed for that long and nothing is currently open. A strategy holding a long running position is not counted as idle.
  • Losing inside (red): the Expert Advisor is profitable overall but carries strategies that are losing money, and the number shows how many.
  • No closed trades (grey): nothing closed within the selected period, although open positions may still be held.

A row shows the two most serious marks and counts the rest, so a narrow panel never buries the figures under badges. Opening the row lists every mark that applies, by name.

The number of trades required before grading, the profit factor treated as losing, and the number of days before the idle mark appears are all adjustable in the settings.

Risk the closed figures cannot see

A report built only from closed trades will describe a strategy that holds losers and closes them flat as though nothing had happened. Strategy Ledger samples the live value of every strategy while it runs and records the worst fall from its own high point, so the risk actually carried is measured and not merely inferred from the trades that happened to close.

Where a strategy's live drawdown runs far beyond anything its closed trades show, the row is marked with Hidden risk. The detail panel gives both figures side by side, so the size of the gap is visible rather than described.

Execution costs, reported separately

Costs are reported as separate figures rather than one total, because they call for different responses. Frequent trading raises commission, while long holding periods raise swap. Both appear for each strategy, in the footer, and in the exported files.

Slippage is reported as two figures for the same reason. Exit slippage measures fills against stop loss and take profit levels, which the server set and therefore knows. Entry slippage is measured only where a pending order named a price the server agreed to honour, since a market order carries no price to compare a fill against. Where entries cannot be measured the panel says so, rather than presenting a total that covers only part of them. Every slippage figure carries the number of events behind it.

Two ways to view the account

By Expert Advisor, which is the default. Each row is one Expert Advisor, and expanding it shows the strategies inside.

By symbol, reached with the V key. Each row is one symbol, and expanding it shows every strategy trading that symbol. This answers a question the first view cannot: whether the losses are concentrated in one instrument.

The data and the totals are the same in both. Rows dismissed in one view remain visible in the other, because the two views answer different questions.

Reading the screen

The strip along the top summarises the account for the selected period: realised result, unrealised result on open positions, the two combined, profit factor, maximum balance drawdown, the strongest performer and the one needing attention.

The header carries the account, its balance and equity, and a market indicator: green while prices are arriving, red when the market is closed or the terminal is disconnected. A clock that has stopped because it is Sunday should not look like a fault.

The table has three levels. The first is the Expert Advisor, with its grade and a line describing how many strategies it holds and how they divide. The second is the individual strategy, with its magic number, its comment, the date it last traded and the symbols it uses. The third level opens a full panel of twenty-four measures, a breakdown by symbol, a monthly chart and a written summary.

Nine columns run across every row: closed positions, win rate, realised result, floating result, profit factor, expectancy, maximum drawdown, recovery factor, and a small chart of the equity curve with a drawdown marker beneath it.

Every judgement follows fixed rules and can be traced to a figure on the same screen.

Your layout is kept per account

Names, groupings, hidden rows, sort order and panel size are stored separately for each account and each server. Switching between a live account and a demo no longer carries one account's settings, or its drawdown history, onto the other. Settings from earlier versions are copied across automatically the first time the panel runs, and the original files are left untouched as a backup.

Organising your strategies

Names are read from the deal comments, and Expert Advisors are grouped by removing symbol names and trailing numbers from those comments. That works in many cases but not all, so every part of it can be overridden. Changes are saved at once and restored in the next session.

  • Tick several strategies and press G to combine them into one Expert Advisor.
  • Drag a strategy onto an Expert Advisor row to move it there.
  • Drag one Expert Advisor onto another to merge them.
  • Click any name to rename it.
  • Click the cross on the right of a row to hide it, or tick rows and press X. All totals adjust.
  • Press U to separate a group again.

If the same strategy runs under two magic numbers, comment merging will treat identical comments as one strategy regardless of the magic number. An exception list keeps chosen comments apart, and accepts a trailing asterisk as a wildcard.

Effect on terminal performance

The tick handler is empty, so incoming prices cost nothing. No trading functions are called, no indicators are created and no price data is read. The whole panel is drawn onto a single bitmap rather than many chart objects, and the history is re-read only when the account records a change.

Internally the trades are sorted into their rows once per refresh, and the slower statistics are calculated only for rows that are actually opened. Only the rows visible on screen are drawn, so an account with fifty strategies redraws as quickly as one with five.

Attach the panel to a chart of its own. Any symbol and any timeframe will do.

Settings

Data

  • Overrides: manual names, written as magic number, comment and name.
  • Learn names from deal comments: enabled by default.
  • Group magic numbers into Expert Advisors: enabled by default.
  • Merge identical comments: treats one comment as one strategy across magic numbers. Disabled by default.
  • Exceptions to merging: a list separated by semicolons, accepting a trailing asterisk.
  • Show magic number zero: includes manual and mobile trades.
  • Period basis: counts a position by its closing time or its opening time.
  • Period at first start: the tab selected the first time the panel runs.
  • Default sort: the column used when loading.

Panel

  • Theme: night or day.
  • Horizontal and vertical offset: position on the chart.
  • Width: 1400 by default, or drag the corner handle.
  • Table height: 680 by default, or drag the handle, or use the bracket keys.
  • Text size: automatic by default, following the screen, or set manually between 0.85 and 1.15.
  • Remember layout: stores theme, size, sort order, period and view.

Analytics

  • Statistical summaries: enabled by default.
  • Minimum trades: 20 closed positions before a strategy is graded.
  • Simulation runs: 600 reshuffles per row for the drawdown estimate.
  • Track equity drawdown per row: enabled by default. Samples the live value of each strategy so that risk carried on open positions is recorded.

Marks

  • Losing threshold: the profit factor below which a strategy is marked as losing. Set to 1.00.
  • Idle days: days without a closed trade before the idle mark appears. Set to 30.

Behaviour

  • Automatic export: writes the measures file at every refresh.
  • Detailed log: prints timings and diagnostics to the Experts tab.
  • Adopt earlier equity history: for users of previous versions who want the drawdown record from before per-account storage applied to the current account. Off by default, because one account's high point applied to another would report a drawdown that never happened.

Keyboard

  • 1 to 6: select the period.
  • D: open the date calendar.
  • G: combine the ticked rows.
  • U: separate a group.
  • X: hide the ticked rows.
  • H: show hidden rows.
  • J: restore every hidden row.
  • T: switch between the day and night themes.
  • V: switch between the Expert Advisor and symbol views.
  • A: export the audit file.
  • E: export the full measures file.
  • R: rescan the history.
  • Bracket keys: resize the table.
  • Escape: clear the current selection.

Limitations

A realised result is recorded when a position closes, so a trade opened in March and closed in July is counted in July. The period basis setting can be changed to opening time if you prefer to see when an Expert Advisor was running.

The drawdown column is measured on closed trades. Risk carried on positions that are still open is reported separately, through the live equity readings and the Hidden risk mark, rather than being folded into that column.

Slippage is valued at the current tick value of the symbol rather than the value at the moment of the fill, so it is an estimate and is labelled as one. Entry slippage can only be measured where the order named a price; Expert Advisors that enter at market provide nothing to compare a fill against, and the panel says so rather than showing a figure.

If an Expert Advisor writes a different comment on every trade, each variant will form its own row. Numbers and order references are removed automatically, and anything unusual can be grouped by hand.

Getting started

Attach the panel to an empty chart. Load the complete history first, using the History tab, right click, All history, so that nothing is missing. The reconciliation line in the footer will report any gap.

No configuration is required before it works.

This product is free. Questions, suggestions and problem reports are welcome in the comments below or by private message. When reporting a problem, please attach the audit export, as it contains the information needed to reproduce the issue.

评分 10
projektfarm GmbH
715
Till Florian Dominic Brehm 2026.08.11 12:21 
 

It's a great tool to get a quick overview of your account. Especially the performance graphs of each set are very helpful.

IamGroot1982
63
IamGroot1982 2026.08.09 13:35 
 

Great tool to identify individual performances. Thank you for the hard work!

Cristian Salute
468
Cristian Salute 2026.08.08 14:50 
 

Finally an alternative to all those server-based services! An authentic native utility on MT5 that runs locally without servers, maximum privacy, maximum efficiency! Really well done, excellent, professional level. A lot of effort has been made here and those who have made it know their stuff. We should all be grateful for this, especially free! It is a real gift and a real blessing on this marketplace, the real tool that all algo traders really needed! Thank you

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Vulcan – 多策略锻造系统 Vulcan   是一款模块化的专家顾问 (EA)，集成了三种独立的交易策略，以适应市场不断变化的个性。就像铁匠精通不同的金属锻造技术一样， Vulcan   结合了互补的方法，并提供 超过 200 个可调参数 ，让您可以随心所欲地塑造每一种策略。 这使其成为一种完全适用于任何品种和时间周期的工具，无论是 外汇、指数、大宗商品还是加密货币 。由您决定每一层过滤器的硬度、下锤的时机以及火焰的温度。 核心功能 三种独立策略（每种都有自己的   magic number ，可单独激活）： MA Crossover (均线交叉):   快慢均线交叉，带有   RSI、ADX 和 BBW   过滤器，以及基于   DeMarker、Williams %R 和 OsMA   的风险系统。 Momentum Breakout (动量突破):   带有成交量确认的突破检测、 AMA   趋势过滤器和可配置的交易时间。 Bollinger Squeeze (布林带挤压):   识别波段压缩和突破，带有 支撑/阻力、MFI、RSI H1 和 ADX M15   过滤器。
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Джованни Орсани
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Jesse De Souza Ferreira
专家
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Tomas Vanek
专家
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Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (4)
专家
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Abdellah Afkir
专家
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Alexandre Vincent Traber
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4.88 (8)
实用工具
This is a utility indicator that creates mini charts on left side of the chart you are looking at. It is very useful to watch many timeframes simultaneously, without having to change between multiple charts. Its configuration is very simple. You can have up to 4 mini charts opened. They automatically load the template of the "parent" chart. If you have any doubt please contact me. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot  
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Max Loss Level Hedger
Minh Tu Duong
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input double MaxLossLevel      = 500.0; // Max Loss Level in account currency input double SafetyBufferMoney = 10.0;  // Safe Buffer. In this case Threshold be 500+10 = 510 input int    CheckEverySeconds = 2; input bool   is_debugged       = false; // Print additional messages in the Terminal It will checks every CheckEverySeconds. If the total Loss of the account Go below Threshold of  MaxLossLevel + SafeBufferMoney, then start Heding: for each open Position, open a new reversed Position with
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PZ TRADING SLU
3.25 (8)
专家
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InvestSoft
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4.57 (51)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT5”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT4”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
作者的更多信息
Aurelia Forge
Abdullah Uygar Tuna
5 (1)
专家
Official live signal: [Coming Soon] ————————————————————————— AURELIA FORGE — The Grid Lab Not just a grid EA. A complete grid research system with honest risk math. LAUNCH PRICING: $149 — price rises $50 every 10 copies sold. No exceptions, no discounts later. Most grid EAs sell you a black box and a dream. Aurelia Forge gives you a laboratory: a professional grid engine with unlimited configurations, prop-firm-grade protection, an embedded machine-learning layer, and a built-in opti
GoldMatrix Pro
Abdullah Uygar Tuna
5 (1)
专家
Important Note About the Live Signal The Equity Booster module is designed to open multiple positions during ranging market conditions. In the current live signal setup, these trades operate with relatively wide trailing stops, which can sometimes lead to higher temporary exposure. To keep overall risk under control, I occasionally step in and close Equity Booster positions manually when exposure reaches a level I’m not comfortable with. In upcoming updates, I intend to implement a more advance
Pullback Sniper X
Abdullah Uygar Tuna
5 (1)
专家
Pullback Sniper X Precision Entries. Controlled Risk. No Guesswork. Pullback Sniper X is a precision-engineered trading system designed to do one thing exceptionally well: enter the market at high-probability pullbacks after momentum is confirmed . Instead of chasing price or relying on lagging signals, Pullback Sniper X waits patiently for the market to come back to value — then strikes with sniper-level accuracy. Built for traders who value discipline over impulse , the system focuses on: Clea
Apex Gold Breakout
Abdullah Uygar Tuna
专家
Apex Gold Breakout is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It identifies pivot-detected support and resistance levels, then places ATR-buffered pending stop orders ahead of price to catch confirmed breakouts in either direction. The system pairs anticipatory entries with multi-stage exits: a partial take-profit at a configurable R-multiple, break-even protection, and ATR-scaled trailing on the runner. A daily-loss kill switch halts new entries after a threshold drawdown, and weekend
筛选:
projektfarm GmbH
715
Till Florian Dominic Brehm 2026.08.11 12:21 
 

It's a great tool to get a quick overview of your account. Especially the performance graphs of each set are very helpful.

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
949
来自开发人员的回复 Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.11 13:40
Thank you very much! Really glad you’re finding it useful. I appreciate the feedback!
Flabby
34
Flabby 2026.08.10 10:43 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
949
来自开发人员的回复 Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.10 11:48
Thank you! I’m glad you’re enjoying the tool, and I really appreciate you taking the time to leave a review.
IamGroot1982
63
IamGroot1982 2026.08.09 13:35 
 

Great tool to identify individual performances. Thank you for the hard work!

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
949
来自开发人员的回复 Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.10 07:44
Thank you so much! I am glad you’re enjoying the tool and really appreciate your support!
jovi777
96
jovi777 2026.08.08 16:31 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
949
来自开发人员的回复 Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.08 17:05
Thank you very much for using the tool and taking the time to share your feedback. I’m delighted that Strategy Ledger is helping you keep multiple strategies organised and under control. The tool is designed to be plug-and-play and works just fine with its default settings, while the additional options provide greater flexibility for advanced users. That said, I completely understand and agree that the settings could be clearer and more intuitive, and I will continue improving this aspect. Thank you again for your support and encouraging words!
Cristian Salute
468
Cristian Salute 2026.08.08 14:50 
 

Finally an alternative to all those server-based services! An authentic native utility on MT5 that runs locally without servers, maximum privacy, maximum efficiency! Really well done, excellent, professional level. A lot of effort has been made here and those who have made it know their stuff. We should all be grateful for this, especially free! It is a real gift and a real blessing on this marketplace, the real tool that all algo traders really needed! Thank you

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
949
来自开发人员的回复 Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.08 17:06
Thank you very much for your review. Privacy, efficiency, and keeping Strategy Ledger fully local and server-free were important goals from the beginning, so it is especially rewarding to know that you value them. I truly appreciate your recognition of the work behind the tool and your generous support. Thank you again!
Antonius Henry S
283
Antonius Henry S 2026.08.06 13:24 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
949
来自开发人员的回复 Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.06 13:32
I truly appreciate your support and am glad to hear that the tool is helpful for you. I will continue doing my best to improve the tools and provide value to the community. Thank you again for your encouragement.
Chiwi's IT
838
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2026.08.06 11:44 
 

Strategy Ledger is an excellent and very useful tool. It is one of the best MQL5 utilities I have used for analysing and comparing the performance of multiple Expert Advisors and strategies on several trading accounts from different brokers. The information is presented clearly, the statistics are detailed, and it makes it much easier to see which EAs are performing well and which ones need attention. The tool is also read-only, so it does not interfere with your trades. Support from the developer through another ommunity group is fast, helpful and professional. Cyber Wolfdog Trading highly recommends Strategy Ledger to traders who use multiple Expert Advisors and want a clear overview of their results.

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
949
来自开发人员的回复 Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.06 12:07
Thank you very much for such a thoughtful and detailed review. Receiving this kind of insightful feedback from an experienced user is especially meaningful and greatly appreciated. I’m very glad Strategy Ledger is helping you analyse and compare your EAs more clearly across different accounts. I’m always available for any questions, suggestions, or ideas for improvement. Thank you again for your support.
Victor Minaev
2798
Victor Minaev 2026.07.29 05:43 
 

Great utility. Very useful for analyzing large portfolios on an account. It clearly shouldn't be free

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
949
来自开发人员的回复 Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.07.29 08:31
Thanks for the comments—I’m glad you like it! The tool may be free, but your valuable feedback is priceless. :)
Alex Krol
39
Alex Krol 2026.07.28 21:24 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
949
来自开发人员的回复 Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.07.29 08:30
Thanks for the kind feedback. I’m really glad you find it useful!
Sang Yoon Kim
161
Sang Yoon Kim 2026.07.27 20:41 
 

For a free utility this is a great way to keep your strategies organized. The instruction is some what intuitive but could use little more description. For example if you want to group different EA, you want to click multi EAs and press G then type name you want then and only then press enter. Maybe I am not using it correcctly but if it is possible to hide or ignore EA's so that it does occupy the entire window. Can't really scroll down or anything. If you have tested multi dozens of EAs under one account it's kinda hard to keep them organized. Also in the future if you decide to drop newly tested EA or system you can't really do it. Maybe I am using it wrong and tell me if I am doing something. But in general this is a great EA to keep track of your multi strategy portfolio.

Update. After reading Author's comment I realized that the panel itself was not showing 1/3. I did not realize as even I change the panel width and height values in input did not made any changes to the actual size so I thought the panel was fitting perfectly but after taking a careful look and off setting x y by -400 each I was able to see the right bottom corner where I can "drag". After making the panel smaller I offset the x y to 0 I was able to address all other concerns I had..

The utility is really great just need to set it up properly to show entire panel. Only thing I would ask for is equity max dd. Maybe the pro version might have this feature in the future.

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
949
来自开发人员的回复 Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.07.27 21:04
Thank you for the kind words and such a useful review. Your description of grouping is exactly right: tick the rows, press G, type the name, then Enter. You were right about hiding and scrolling in the earlier versions. Both were missing and both have since been added, so do update to the latest build. Click the small cross at the right of a row to hide it, and every total adjusts as though it were not there. The HIDDEN button, or the H key, brings hidden rows back so you can restore them. The table scrolls with the mouse wheel, the scrollbar, or Page Up and Page Down, and the panel can be made taller by dragging the corner or using the [ and ] keys. Newly tested systems need no setup. The dashboard refreshes about once a second, so a new magic number appears as soon as it opens its first position, before anything has closed. And when you retire one, the cross takes it out of the view and the totals without touching your history. Your point about instructions was fair. The description now covers how the dashboard works and every parameter, and there is a short video. Please tell me if anything is still awkward or you have other ideas. Thank you again.
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